Sussex vs Surrey Match Prediction SUS 40 % Chance of Winning SUR 60 % Bet Now! Sussex and Surrey will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at County Ground, Hove on August 11, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Sussex vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Sussex finished at the bottom of the group standings last season. They have not recovered from that and are leading a similar campaign this season. The team has lost six games on the trot. The team is placed at the 8th place of the Group B standings. The team is yet to earn a point and possess a net run rate of -0.896. Sussex are not happy with their performance in the competition and are desperately looking for a win here.

Surrey are coming from their second consecutive win in the competition. After a terrible start in the competition, it is too late for Surrey to qualify further in the competition. They have two wins and five losses in the competition. The team is placed at the 7th position of the Group B table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.841. The team will be looking to end their season on a high note.

Sussex's chance of winning: 40%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 60%

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Sussex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Sussex to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Sussex have lost all their games in the competition. However, their opening order remains intact. Tom Haines and Tom Clark open for the side in the competition. Haines and Clark average at 47.40.& 32.16 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 19, 71, 23, 36, 120 and 7 runs in the six games before their 1st dismissal. The pair scored over the target in the majority of their games. With their current form, Sussex should score over 26 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey’s score before 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sussex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Surrey 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

County Ground, Brighton is going to host the Group B of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 played between Sussex and Surrey. The average first innings score here over the last couple of matches is around 250 runs. Given the conditions will become easier, both the sides will be keen to win the toss and bowl first on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday's clash is going to be sunny intervals with gentle breeze.

Sussex Player List

Tom Clark (c), John Simpson, Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Jack Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark (C) Batter Tom Haines Batter Henry Rogers All-rounder Charlie Tear Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Zach Lion-Cachet Batter Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Bertie Foreman Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Jack Campbell Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex batted very poorly in the last game. They could only score 132 runs in the game. The team could not defend the low total and lost their sixth consecutive game in the competition.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid, OFM Sykes.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Patel All-rounder Dominic Sibley Batter Ben Geddes Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Cameron Steel Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper OFM Sykes All-rounder Conor McKerr Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler James Taylor Bowler

Surrey Player List

Surrey have finally woken up. They wreaked havoc with the bat in the last game. They scored 306 runs against Essex in the last game.

Sussex vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sussex leads the tally by 3-1.

Sussex Won: 1

Surrey Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sussex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Sussex succumbed to a loss against Gloucestershire in the last game of the competition. Batting first, Sussex collected 132/9 in the game. Danial Ibrahim was the top batter with 30 runs. Zach Lion-Cachet scored 27 runs while Archi Lenham posted 25 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire posted 133/2 in the game, winning the match by 8 wickets. Sean Hunt took 2 wickets in the game. Sussex are leading a disappointing campaign and did not win any game this season.

Surrey clashed against Essex in the last game. In a fantastic display of batting, Surrey scored 306/4 in the game. Ryan Patel (83), Josh Blake (100*) and OFM Sykes (87*) were the top scorers in the team from the squad. It was a huge score for the team. Essex could only reach 217, losing all their wickets in the process. Cameron Steel was fantastic and took 4 wickets in the game. Conor McKerr took 2 wickets in the game. Surrey will be looking to win their last game of the competition.

Sussex vs Surrey Top Batters

Ryan Patel to be Surrey's top batter

Ryan Patel is one of the top batters from Surrey. He has scored 337 runs in 7 games at an average of 48.14. He smashed 83 runs in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Tom Haines to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Haines is consistently scoring runs for his team. He has amassed 237 runs in 5 games at an average of 47.40. He scored 129 runs in the last game. He has a strike rate of 85.86 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Sussex vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey's top bowler

Cameron Steel is the top bowler from Surrey. He has picked 16 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He took 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Sean Hunt to be Sussex’s top bowler

Sean Hunt has picked 2 wickets in 2 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 6.30 in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game.