Sussex vs Warwickshire Match Prediction SUS 38 % Chance of Winning WAR 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.555 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Warwickshire are set to lock horns in the One-Day Cup on July 28, 2024, at County Ground, Hove. The sides will meet at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Sussex upset the odds in their first match of the season against Nottinghamshire and found themselves in a bind after the first innings. Sussex were bundled out for 216 runs and the only reason they were able to salvage the mess they made was because Fynn Hudson-Prentice played a mature knock of 90 runs. This was leagues ahead of the second highest as Oli Carter scored 23 runs. There was absolutely no resilience on their part and the bowlers did not have much to work with. Nottinghamshire’s batters did not have to expend much of their energy to surpass the target and they were able to do so comfortably with eight wickets in hand.

Warwickshire are two for two at the moment and their previous outing against Leicestershire was ridiculously one-sided. The latter batted first and before they knew it, they were sent packing for a pitiful total of 88. This was an absolute no-brainer for Warwickshire even though they lost both openers along the way for virtually nothing. Will Rhodes and Hamza Shaikh managed to complete the chase together, having scored 48 and 34 runs, respectively. Warwickshire’s eight-wicket victory over the defending champions bolstered their position greatly in the standings.

Sussex chance of winning - 38%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 62%

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Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Warwickshire’s opening wicket was thriving in the first outing against Essex where Rob Yates and Ed Barnard went ham on the opposition and scored 97 runs before the former’s wicket was taken. This was a sensational display but, unfortunately, it did not carry forward into the next match against Leicestershire. Theo Wylie was tasked with opening the innings and neither him nor Ed Barnard were able to take off which left them stranded with a paltry total of six runs before the first dismissal. Warwickshire’s first wicket is expected to come back stronger in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

In the four matches played at Hove last season, the teams batting and fielding first won two matches each. The average first innings total of 322 in the 2023 season was quite difficult to chase down but not impossible and, as a matter of fact, teams prefer to field first because the surface supports high scoring chases. The toss winner in the next match will keep this in mind before electing to field first.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to have an impact on the match since there is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. Hove is forecasted to remain sunny with the temperature touching 22 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Oliver Carter Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Henry Rogers All-rounder Bertie Foreman Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex are all the way at the bottom of the Group B table after the first match with a dismal net run rate of -0.888. They lost terribly at the hands of Nottinghamshire.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Theo Wylie Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Kai Smith All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are superior in almost every aspect of the game and they are nearly invincible at this point.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have had an exceptionally dominant run against Sussex, having won all of their last five encounters leading up to this game.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 0

Warwickshire - 5

Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex’s Tom Clark and Tom Haines both scored exactly 14 runs each before their dismissals against Nottinghamshire in the first match. They managed to add just 19 runs to the first wicket which was not the start they would have hoped for. Warwickshire’s opening order also struggled against Leicestershire in the previous match as they brought in Theo Wylie to open with skipper Ed Barnard and they were rather unsuccessful, having scored a mere six runs together. Nevertheless, Warwickshire are expected to bounce back and knock it out of the park just as they did in the first match versus Essex where they collaborated for 97 runs.

Sussex vs Warwickshire List a County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.555 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Fynn Hudson-Prentice was the only effective batter against Nottinghamshire in their previous encounter where he scored 90 runs and anchored the team’s innings. He severely outperformed all the other batters in the team and salvaged as much of the game as he possibly could which makes him the top pick against Warwickshire.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard faltered in the previous outing against Leicestershire where he departed after scoring a single run. This was a massive contrast to his first match against Essex where he notched up 173 runs and remained not out. Nonetheless, he was Warwickshire’s leading batter by a staggering margin last season with a total of 616 runs in nine innings, making him the top contender to be their standout batter.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Henry Crocombe was among the top bowlers for Sussex in the 2023 season of the One-Day Cup where he picked ten wickets in seven innings. He had an excellent economy rate of 7.13 in the tournament and also emerged as the top bowler against Nottinghamshire. Having taken a wicket in eight overs, he delivered a maiden and earned an economy rate of 4.00. He is the top choice for the upcoming match.

Craig Miles to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Craig Miles is currently the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire with four wickets in two innings, three of which were taken in the last match against Leicestershire. He achieved this feat in just 3.4 overs and ended up with a stellar economy rate of 4.36. He is expected to perform just as well against Sussex.