Sussex vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
SUS
38%
Chance of Winning
WAR
62%
List a
County Ground in Hove
Facts:
- Fynn Hudson-Prentice is currently Sussex’s top batter with 90 runs after the first match.
- Warwickshire’s Ed Barnard is the second highest run scorer and the top bowler of the tournament with 174 runs and six wickets in two innings.
Sussex vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning
Sussex upset the odds in their first match of the season against Nottinghamshire and found themselves in a bind after the first innings. Sussex were bundled out for 216 runs and the only reason they were able to salvage the mess they made was because Fynn Hudson-Prentice played a mature knock of 90 runs. This was leagues ahead of the second highest as Oli Carter scored 23 runs. There was absolutely no resilience on their part and the bowlers did not have much to work with. Nottinghamshire’s batters did not have to expend much of their energy to surpass the target and they were able to do so comfortably with eight wickets in hand.
Warwickshire are two for two at the moment and their previous outing against Leicestershire was ridiculously one-sided. The latter batted first and before they knew it, they were sent packing for a pitiful total of 88. This was an absolute no-brainer for Warwickshire even though they lost both openers along the way for virtually nothing. Will Rhodes and Hamza Shaikh managed to complete the chase together, having scored 48 and 34 runs, respectively. Warwickshire’s eight-wicket victory over the defending champions bolstered their position greatly in the standings.
- Sussex chance of winning - 38%
- Warwickshire chance of winning - 62%
Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Tips
Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal
Warwickshire’s opening wicket was thriving in the first outing against Essex where Rob Yates and Ed Barnard went ham on the opposition and scored 97 runs before the former’s wicket was taken. This was a sensational display but, unfortunately, it did not carry forward into the next match against Leicestershire. Theo Wylie was tasked with opening the innings and neither him nor Ed Barnard were able to take off which left them stranded with a paltry total of six runs before the first dismissal. Warwickshire’s first wicket is expected to come back stronger in the upcoming match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sussex Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 30.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire
Sussex vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction
In the four matches played at Hove last season, the teams batting and fielding first won two matches each. The average first innings total of 322 in the 2023 season was quite difficult to chase down but not impossible and, as a matter of fact, teams prefer to field first because the surface supports high scoring chases. The toss winner in the next match will keep this in mind before electing to field first.
Weather Report
Rain is not expected to have an impact on the match since there is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. Hove is forecasted to remain sunny with the temperature touching 22 degrees Celsius.
Sussex Player List
John Simpson (c), Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.
Predicted Playing XI
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Tom Clark
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Batter
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Tom Haines
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Batter
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Oliver Carter
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Batter
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Fynn Hudson-Prentice
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All-rounder
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John Simpson (C)
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Wicket-keeper
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Danial Ibrahim
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All-rounder
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Henry Rogers
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All-rounder
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Bertie Foreman
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Bowler
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Archie Lenham
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Bowler
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Aristides Karvelas
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Bowler
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Henry Crocombe
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Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex are all the way at the bottom of the Group B table after the first match with a dismal net run rate of -0.888. They lost terribly at the hands of Nottinghamshire.
Warwickshire Player List
Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.
Predicted Playing XI
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Theo Wylie
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Batter
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Ed Barnard (C)
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All-rounder
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Will Rhodes
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All-rounder
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Hamza Shaikh
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Batter
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Michael Burgess
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Wicket-keeper
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Kai Smith
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All-rounder
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Chris Benjamin
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Batter
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Jake Lintott
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Bowler
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Tazeem Chaudry Ali
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Bowler
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Craig Miles
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Bowler
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Oliver Hannon-Dalby
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Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire are superior in almost every aspect of the game and they are nearly invincible at this point.
Sussex vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head
Warwickshire have had an exceptionally dominant run against Sussex, having won all of their last five encounters leading up to this game.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Sussex - 0
Warwickshire - 5
Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds
Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex
Sussex’s Tom Clark and Tom Haines both scored exactly 14 runs each before their dismissals against Nottinghamshire in the first match. They managed to add just 19 runs to the first wicket which was not the start they would have hoped for. Warwickshire’s opening order also struggled against Leicestershire in the previous match as they brought in Theo Wylie to open with skipper Ed Barnard and they were rather unsuccessful, having scored a mere six runs together. Nevertheless, Warwickshire are expected to bounce back and knock it out of the park just as they did in the first match versus Essex where they collaborated for 97 runs.
Sussex vs Warwickshire
List a
County Ground in Hove, null
Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Batters
Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Batter
Fynn Hudson-Prentice was the only effective batter against Nottinghamshire in their previous encounter where he scored 90 runs and anchored the team’s innings. He severely outperformed all the other batters in the team and salvaged as much of the game as he possibly could which makes him the top pick against Warwickshire.
Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter
Ed Barnard faltered in the previous outing against Leicestershire where he departed after scoring a single run. This was a massive contrast to his first match against Essex where he notched up 173 runs and remained not out. Nonetheless, he was Warwickshire’s leading batter by a staggering margin last season with a total of 616 runs in nine innings, making him the top contender to be their standout batter.
Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers
Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler
Henry Crocombe was among the top bowlers for Sussex in the 2023 season of the One-Day Cup where he picked ten wickets in seven innings. He had an excellent economy rate of 7.13 in the tournament and also emerged as the top bowler against Nottinghamshire. Having taken a wicket in eight overs, he delivered a maiden and earned an economy rate of 4.00. He is the top choice for the upcoming match.
Craig Miles to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler
Craig Miles is currently the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire with four wickets in two innings, three of which were taken in the last match against Leicestershire. He achieved this feat in just 3.4 overs and ended up with a stellar economy rate of 4.36. He is expected to perform just as well against Sussex.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
- Sussex to win @ 2.18 (Parimatch)
- Warwickshire to win @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
Parimatch