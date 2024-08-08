Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction WAR 59 % Chance of Winning GLAM 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.682 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Glamorgan are poised to clash in the One Day Cup, meeting at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 8, 2024. The match is set to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Warwickshire are going strong as they currently stand five for five in the tournament after taking down Gloucestershire in the previous outing. Ed Barnard, Michael Booth and Tazeem Chaudry Ali went ham on the opposition as they took three wickets apiece and by the end of the innings, Gloucestershire were bowled out for 267. Ed Barnard’s allround prowess was at its peak during this game since the skipper and opener also wreaked havoc with the bat, having scored an unbeaten 152. He was the game changer and it was largely due to his tact that Warwickshire achieved yet another assertive victory. Wicket-keeper batter Chris Benjamin kept his partnership with the opener alive until they made it over the line, having been not out for 45. In the end, Warwickshire won with six wickets to spare.

Glamorgan are just as dominant as their upcoming rivals as they also stand unbeaten in the tournament thus far. Their fifth victory in succession came against Essex even though their first innings total did not look entirely safe. Glamorgan piled on 282 and Sam Northeast’s arrival was a welcome change since he hit the ground running right away with 89 runs. Wicket-keeper batter William Smale was next in line with 42 runs and the others contributed just enough to post a par score on the board. However, Essex’s batters had their hands tied against Glamorgan’s bowling attack and they did not have a good enough response to pose a threat. Essex were bundled out for 251 and Glamorgan snatched victory by 32 runs.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 59%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 41%

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Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Eddie Byrom and William Smale have had varied partnerships so far but more often than not, they tend to be on the higher side. With the exception of the first and last game, they managed to give the opposition a run for their money with their stroke-making, having scored 10, 65, 103, 43 and 7 runs in the tournament thus far. Byrom and Smale are averaging at 53.25 and 20.60, respectively, and although the latter has room for improvement, the openers are set for a big total.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Edgbaston is known for supporting high scoring games but despite that, the fielding side continues to hold the advantage. In the 2023 season, five matches were hosted at the venue, out of which three were won by the teams fielding first. The toss winners also opted to chase on four out of five occasions which proves that it is the fancied choice.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 40% likelihood of disruptions at Birmingham. Scattered showers are expected with a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Kai Smith All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Not all of Warwickshire’s wins have been breezy as they made it by the skin of their teeth on some occasions but their grit has been truly commendable. Their batters and bowlers are equally formidable at present.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter William Smale Wicket-keeper Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Billy Root Batter Asa Tribe Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have had some close calls but they find a way to outsmart their rivals in some way which is why they are unbeaten so far.

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have a two-win lead over Glamorgan in their previous five games with three victories while the latter has registered a single win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 3

Glamorgan - 1

No Result - 1

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Eddie Byrom and William Smale have done an exceptional job opening for Glamorgan but their performance has seen a gradual downturn. In the previous three games, the pair have added 10, 65 and 103 runs to the first wicket and the drop-off is quite evident. On the other hand, Warwickshire’s opening wicket seems to be on the climb and even though they are yet to put on a strong partnership, Rob Yates and Ed Barnard are expected to come good in the next game against Glamorgan, having scored 32, 17 and 4 runs together in the last three encounters. The bookmakers rally behind these two to take Warwickshire’s first partnership to new heights.

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan List a Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.193 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard is unstoppable and in the last game against Gloucestershire, he achieved his second ton of the season with an unbeaten 152. The skipper has now cleared every other batter in the team and run off into the distance with the lead, having amassed 347 runs in five innings. He is expected to open with a bang in the upcoming match as well.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast played his first innings of the season in the previous encounter against Essex, and he kicked off on a brilliant note with a half-century. He came in at two-down to score 89 runs, the highest score of the match, and will be on course to continue performing with the same vigor.

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Michael Booth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Michael Booth is the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire at the moment with nine wickets in four innings. In the previous outing against Gloucestershire, his 8.4-over spell yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 6.34. He has garnered an impressive average of 18.88 which makes him a lucrative pick for the next game.

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Dan Douthwaite has been phenomenal for Glamorgan this season with a total of 15 wickets in five innings and a commendable bowling average of 14.53. He was their top bowler yet again in the last match against Essex wherein he took three wickets in 8.4 overs, delivered three maidens and earned an economy rate of 4.73. He is, without a doubt, the top choice once more.