Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WAR 63 % Chance of Winning NOT 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire are poised to clash in the final match of the group stage in the One-Day Cup. They will meet at Rugby School Ground at 3:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire faced perhaps the most uncharacteristic defeat this season at the hands of Yorkshire in the last match which marked their first loss of the ongoing tournament. Warwickshire’s batting was all out of sorts and their only redeeming quality was Rob Yates’ 72 as he led from the front. They lost nine wickets in the course of their innings and managed to accumulate 242 runs which is quite terrible. Even though Yorkshire are a middling team this season, they had absolutely no trouble overcoming the target set by Warwickshire and by the 44th over, Yorkshire brought it home to take a six-wicket triumph.

For Nottinghamshire, defeats have been customary and they lost to a much inferior Essex last time out. They batted first and secured a total of 218 runs, thanks to Matthew Montgomery’s 52 and Ben Slater’s 47 which kept Nottinghamshire afloat, but it was not nearly enough to keep Essex at bay. Nottinghamshire’s already fragile bowling attack had a tough time defending the target and even though they toppled three wickets, it did not stop Essex’s charge. It was duck soup for Essex who surpassed the target with seven wickets left unused.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 63%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 37%

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Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rob Yates and Ed Barnard are regulars at the opening front and while they have had varied first partnerships through the course of the season, there has been a gradual incline in performance in the last five matches where they added 35, 32, 17, 4 and 6 runs to the first wicket. Nonetheless, they make for a formidable pair since Yates and Barnard have averages of 34.40 and 89.75, respectively. Furthermore, when Nottinghamshire’s feeble bowling performance is taken into consideration, Warwickshire’s openers have the chance to go all out and thrash the opposition with a mighty stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Rugby School Ground has produced two entirely different outcomes this season with the teams batting first and fielding first recording one win each. The average first innings total of 277 is undoubtedly a par score but chasing is the advantage here and since the toss winners in both games opted to do so, the same is expected of the toss winning side in the next match.

Weather Report

Partially gloomy skies are predicted at Rugby with a 20% possibility of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Kai Smith All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire almost had an untainted season before it was disrupted by a rain-affected game against Glamorgan which was never played to fruition. Nevertheless, they are a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes Batter Freddie McCann Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Calvin Harrison All-rounder Robert Lord Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have won on three occasions in the tournament but they are not competitive enough to give their upcoming rivals a run for their money.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have the edge over Warwickshire in their head-to-head tally, having won three of their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Nottinghamshire - 3

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater has been Nottinghamshire’s linchpin at the front and for a majority of the season, he opened the innings with Freddie McCann. In the last match, though, the latter was demoted down the order to make way for Jack Haynes and although they did seem to reap the benefits, their ability to sustain after making such a last-minute change is questionable. In the last three matches, Nottinghamshire have had opening stands of 40, 56 and 39 runs. Warwickshire’s opening partnerships have been in the same range but they have the advantage in this scenario since Rob Yates and Ed Barnard are seasoned openers for the team with totals of 35, 32 and 17 in the previous three fixtures.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire List a Rugby School Ground, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard has a stronghold at the top of Warwickshire’s run charts with 359 runs in six innings. His knock of 12 in the last match against Yorkshire was quite unfruitful but it was a small blemish in his otherwise wondrous campaign. He has a remarkable average of 89.75 which makes him the top choice to be their standout batter.

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Ben Slater narrowly missed out on his first half-century of the season as he faced an unfortunate dismissal on 47 in the previous game against Essex. The opener has very much cemented his position at the top with 381 runs in seven innings. With two tons to his name and a stellar average of 63.50, he remains the top pick for Nottinghamshire.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire at the moment, having captured 11 wickets in six innings with an average of 23.81. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in their last outing against Yorkshire where his nine-over spell yielded a solitary wicket and an economy rate of 4.11, making him the top contender for the next game.

Robert Lord to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Robert Lord is tied as Nottinghamshire’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings but his average of 28.12 is what sets him apart from the rest. In the previous match against Essex, he managed to take two wickets, deliver a maiden and achieve an economy rate of 5.25 in his eight-over spell. He is expected to come out on top once again in the upcoming fixture.