Warwickshire vs Surrey Match Prediction WAR 52 % Chance of Winning SUR 48 % Bet Now! Warwickshire and Surrey are going to take on each other at Rugby School Ground in the One-Day Cup, meeting on August 2, 2024. The action will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Warwickshire are on a hot streak as they bagged their third consecutive victory of the season against Sussex in the last game. They tasked the latter with batting first and did not give Sussex the opportunity to stabilize their innings at all by taking wickets at regular intervals and in the end, they limited the first innings total to a lowly 173. Shockingly, Warwickshire almost lost this game since they lost nine of their batters before finally surpassing the target. Will Rhodes was the standout batter for the team with his score of 60 and Kai Smith trailed closely behind with 44 runs. With scant contributions from the others, Warwickshire edged out by a hair as they took home victory by a margin of one wicket.

Surrey continue to be on the losing side and their last encounter versus Gloucestershire was no different. Batting on foreign soil, Gloucestershire were all out for 301 in 48 overs which was a defendable total and they proved that when it was Surrey’s turn at the crease. Barring opener Ryan Patel and wicket-keeper batter Josh Blake, who scored 87 and 50 runs, respectively, the rest of the lineup did not contribute nearly enough to surmount the total and secure their first win. Instead, as wickets came tumbling down, Surrey found themselves dismissed for 264 runs with two overs to spare and had to settle for a 37-run loss.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 52%

Surrey chance of winning - 48%

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Warwickshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score low before first dismissal

Ryan Patel has single handedly carried the weight of Surrey’s first wicket while opening partner Dom Sibley is nowhere in the picture. There is a world of difference between the two as the former is the team’s top scorer with 131 runs in three innings and an average of 43.66 while Sibley is the worst performer with the bat, having scored a mere seven runs in three innings with an average of 2.33. That is a repugnant position for an opener and with opening totals of 2, 6 and 12 runs in the previous three games, Surrey’s opening lineup is in deep trouble.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Warwickshire’s last match at Rugby School Ground dates all the way back to 2015 where they took on Sussex. During that game, the former won the toss and elected to field first which worked out perfectly since they were able to limit the first innings total to an attainable score. The same is expected of the toss winning side this time around as well.

Weather Report

There is a measly 10% chance of precipitation on match day with the temperature touching 26 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Kai Smith All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Apart from the last match which they edged out by a whisker, Warwickshire’s victories have been incredibly daunting and their batters are in top form.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Ben Foakes Batter Cameron Steel Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Conor McKerr Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler James Taylor Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s batters have been responsible for all three of their defeats so far and a massive improvement is needed from them to support the team.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Warwickshire and Surrey are tied with two wins apiece in their previous five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Surrey - 2

Tie - 1

Warwickshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Surrey’s openers have had a perpetual struggle until now and the partnership has absolutely not benefited the team at all. Thus far, Ryan Patel and Dom Sibley have been able to put on totals of 2, 6 and 12 runs before the first dismissal. Warwickshire’s greatest weakness in this aspect is consistency; while Ed Barnard has been the mainstay opener, his partner has oscillated between Rob Yates and Theo Wylie. In this constant disruption, the team have obtained partnerships of 4, 6 and 97 runs in the previous three outings, and despite that Warwickshire are expected to outdo Surrey’s first wicket.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Best Batters

Will Rhodes to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes is a little way off the top with 149 runs in three innings, making him Warwickshire’s second highest run scorer. He achieved his highest score of the season in the previous match against Sussex where he scored 60 and marked his first half-century of the season. Considering the performances he has displayed, he remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ben Foakes has now been relegated to second place among the batters with 118 runs in three innings. He scored 34 runs in the previous match against Gloucestershire but he still has a favorable average of 39.33. He is anticipated to come back stronger in the next match against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is currently the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire with six wickets in three innings and an average of 23.83. He added two wickets to his tally in the last outing against Sussex during his nine-over spell. He also maintains an overall economy rate of 5.50 which makes him the leading choice for the next fixture.

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel is now the joint highest wicket-taker for Surrey with six wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 19.83. His best performance so far was in the last match against Gloucestershire where he brought home a four-wicket haul in ten overs with an economy rate of 6.10. He is expected to have a fruitful innings against Warwickshire.