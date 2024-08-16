Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction WOR 45 % Chance of Winning WAR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Worcestershire will meet in the 1st quarter finals of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 16, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire made it to the play-offs after their successful campaign in this year’s edition of the competition. The team had an unbeatable campaign until they faced losses in their last two outings. With five wins and two losses, the team finished at the 3rd place of the Group B standings. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of 0.629. The team will be looking to win the next game in order to move onto the semis.

Worcestershire had a pretty inconsistent campaign towards the end of their group games. Worcestershire faced a loss in their last game against Lancashire. The team finished at the second place of the Group A table with five wins and three losses. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.564.

Warwickshire's chance of winning: 55%

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 45%

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score under 30.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Warwickshire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 6, 4, 17, 32 & 18 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last five outings. Rob Yates and Ed Barnard open for the team and average at 34.40 & 78.00 respectively in the competition. Yates has been inconsistent and has given away his wicket pretty early in the past few games which is why he was replaced by Zen Malik in the opening order. Worcestershire also has a very capable bowling unit and will be hoping for an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Warwickshire 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Fast bowlers enjoy bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as the wicket allows them to swing the ball. Batters who get their eyes set on have done well at this venue. The larger ground dimensions allow the spinners to do well and bowl aggressively. It isn’t the easiest of tracks to defend totals in the last few years, and few teams have done it successfully in the short format. There is always something for the bowlers early on in the game. The side winning the toss would look to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are expected for this game with maximum temperatures around 22°C. There is very little chance of rain during the game with humidity levels hovering around 50%.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Zen Malik Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Kai Smith All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have a good squad and won the majority of their outings in the competition. The team lost the last two games but will be hoping for a win here.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Jake Libby (C) Batter Hishaam Khan Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Jack Cobb Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire is coming from a loss in this fixture. They could not chase the target in the last game and lost all their wickets in the process. The team will be looking for a win here.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Warwickshire by 3-2.

Warwickshire Won: 3

Worcestershire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Warwickshire met with Nottinghamshire in the last game. Warwickshire batted first in the game and scored 182/10 in the game. The game was shortened to a game of 28 overs, with a target of 124 runs. Ed Barnard scored 31 runs in the game. Michael Burgess (29) and Jake Lintott (27) were also decent with the bat. Chasing the target, Nottinghamshire scored 135/5, winning the game by 12 runs (D/L Method). Jake Lintott picked 3 wickets while Michael Booth and Ed Barnard picked a wicket each in the game.

Worcestershire met with Lancashire in the last game. Batting first, Lancashire scored 237/10 in the game. Tom Hinley picked 3 wickets while Harry Darley and Tom Taylor picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Worcestershire posted 234/10, losing the game by 3 runs. Jake Libby scored 83 runs whereas Tom Taylore smashed 41 runs. Tom Hinley scored 24 runs in the game. Going into the next game, Worcestershire will be looking to win the next game and proceed into the semis.

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Jake Libby has struck his bat consistently in the competition. He has scored 414 runs in 8 games at an average of 103.50. He struck 83 runs in the last game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game too.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire's top batter

Ed Barnard leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 390 runs in 7 games of the competition and averages at 78.00. He will come in as the best batter from Warwickshire in the next game.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Fateh Singh to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Worcestershire relies upon Fateh Singh to carry on his momentum. He has picked 15 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 4.75 in the competition. Fateh Singh is expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Ed Barnard has been terrific with the ball as well. He has picked 14 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be looking to do the same in the next game.