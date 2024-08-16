Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
WOR
45%
Chance of Winning
WAR
55%
List a
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Warwickshire finished at the 3rd place of the Group B standings whereas Worcestershire finished at the 2nd place of the Group A standings.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Warwickshire (3-2).
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Warwickshire made it to the play-offs after their successful campaign in this year’s edition of the competition. The team had an unbeatable campaign until they faced losses in their last two outings. With five wins and two losses, the team finished at the 3rd place of the Group B standings. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of 0.629. The team will be looking to win the next game in order to move onto the semis.
Worcestershire had a pretty inconsistent campaign towards the end of their group games. Worcestershire faced a loss in their last game against Lancashire. The team finished at the second place of the Group A table with five wins and three losses. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.564.
Warwickshire's chance of winning: 55%
Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 45%
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Warwickshire to score under 30.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)
Warwickshire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 6, 4, 17, 32 & 18 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last five outings. Rob Yates and Ed Barnard open for the team and average at 34.40 & 78.00 respectively in the competition. Yates has been inconsistent and has given away his wicket pretty early in the past few games which is why he was replaced by Zen Malik in the opening order. Worcestershire also has a very capable bowling unit and will be hoping for an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening partnership: Warwickshire
Warwickshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs
Worcestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
Fast bowlers enjoy bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as the wicket allows them to swing the ball. Batters who get their eyes set on have done well at this venue. The larger ground dimensions allow the spinners to do well and bowl aggressively. It isn’t the easiest of tracks to defend totals in the last few years, and few teams have done it successfully in the short format. There is always something for the bowlers early on in the game. The side winning the toss would look to bowl first in this game.
Weather Report
Sunny conditions are expected for this game with maximum temperatures around 22°C. There is very little chance of rain during the game with humidity levels hovering around 50%.
Warwickshire Player List
Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zen Malik
|
Batter
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Ed Barnard (C)
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All-rounder
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Will Rhodes
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All-rounder
|
Hamza Shaikh
|
Batter
|
Michael Burgess
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Benjamin
|
Batter
|
Kai Smith
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All-rounder
|
Jake Lintott
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Bowler
|
Michael Rae
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Bowler
|
Michael Booth
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Bowler
|
Tazeem Chaudry Ali
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire have a good squad and won the majority of their outings in the competition. The team lost the last two games but will be hoping for a win here.
Worcestershire Player List
Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ed Pollock
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Batter
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Libby (C)
|
Batter
|
Hishaam Khan
|
Bowler
|
Tom Hinley
|
Bowler
|
Fateh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jack Cobb
|
Batter
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Harry Darley
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire is coming from a loss in this fixture. They could not chase the target in the last game and lost all their wickets in the process. The team will be looking for a win here.
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Warwickshire by 3-2.
Warwickshire Won: 3
Worcestershire Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Warwickshire met with Nottinghamshire in the last game. Warwickshire batted first in the game and scored 182/10 in the game. The game was shortened to a game of 28 overs, with a target of 124 runs. Ed Barnard scored 31 runs in the game. Michael Burgess (29) and Jake Lintott (27) were also decent with the bat. Chasing the target, Nottinghamshire scored 135/5, winning the game by 12 runs (D/L Method). Jake Lintott picked 3 wickets while Michael Booth and Ed Barnard picked a wicket each in the game.
Worcestershire met with Lancashire in the last game. Batting first, Lancashire scored 237/10 in the game. Tom Hinley picked 3 wickets while Harry Darley and Tom Taylor picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Worcestershire posted 234/10, losing the game by 3 runs. Jake Libby scored 83 runs whereas Tom Taylore smashed 41 runs. Tom Hinley scored 24 runs in the game. Going into the next game, Worcestershire will be looking to win the next game and proceed into the semis.
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire
List a
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter
Jake Libby has struck his bat consistently in the competition. He has scored 414 runs in 8 games at an average of 103.50. He struck 83 runs in the last game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game too.
Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire's top batter
Ed Barnard leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 390 runs in 7 games of the competition and averages at 78.00. He will come in as the best batter from Warwickshire in the next game.
Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Fateh Singh to be Worcestershire's top bowler
Worcestershire relies upon Fateh Singh to carry on his momentum. He has picked 15 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 4.75 in the competition. Fateh Singh is expected to bowl well in the next game.
Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s top bowler
Ed Barnard has been terrific with the ball as well. He has picked 14 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be looking to do the same in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
Warwickshire to win the match @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire to win the match @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch