Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction WAR 61 % Chance of Winning YOR 39 % Bet Now! Warwickshire and Yorkshire will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Rugby School Ground on August 11, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire are the team to beat this season of the One-Day Cup. The team is undefeated in the competition and look very strong with stellar performances in the batting and bowling order. Their last game was abandoned in the middle of the game. With five wins, the team is placed at the second place, below Glamorgan, in the Group A standings. They have 11 points and a net run rate of 1.014.

Yorkshire are having a pretty mixed campaign. They are inconsistent in their campaign and have won alternate games in the competition. The team has three wins and as many losses. They are placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.196. The team lost their last fixture against Leicestershire and will be hoping for a win here.

Warwickshire's chance of winning: 61%

Yorkshire’s chance of winning: 39%

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Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score under 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Warwickshire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 97, 6, 4, 17 & 32 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last five outings. Rob Yates and Ed Barnard open for the team and average at 115.66 & 25.00 respectively in the competition. Yates has been inconsistent and has given away his wicket pretty early in the past few games. Yorkshire also has a very capable bowling unit and will be hoping for an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Warwickshire 1.58 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The Rugby School Ground is a venue that has witnessed just one game in the 2024 One-Day Cup series. The only recent statistics for the toss winner at the Rugby School Ground reveal a pitch which is suited towards setting a big score and trying to defend the same. Warwickshire’s recent match on this pitch saw them bat first and end up successful.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are expected for this game with maximum temperatures around 27°C. There is very little chance of rain during the game with humidity levels hovering around 50%.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Kai Smith All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have a good squad and won their last contest in the competition. The team won their last game against Yorkshire and are moving up in the points table slowly. A win in the next game will certainly help their case.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire is coming from a win in this fixture. They batted extremely well in the last game and posted 283 runs in the game. The team also kept Essex at bay to win the game by 32 runs.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Warwickshire by 3-1.

Warwickshire Won: 3

Yorkshire Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire’s last game against Glamorgan was abandoned mid-game due to rain. They matched up against Gloucestershire in the outing before that. Batting first, Gloucestershire bundled out for 267 runs in the game. Tanzeem Chaudry Ali, Michael Booth and Ed Barnard picked 3 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Ed Barnard was the best batter in the squad who struck an unbeaten 152 off 134 balls in the game. Chris Benjamin followed him with an unbeaten 45 in the game. Warwickshire posted 271/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Warwickshire will be ready for another win in the next game against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire clashed against Leicestershire in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Yorkshire posted 236/7 in the game. Matthew Revis scored an unbeaten 55 while Dom Bess posted 60 runs from the lower order. The game was shortened due to bad weather and the target was set to 150 runs in 22 overs. Leicestershire scored 152/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Yorkshire could not do much in the bowling order. Dominic Leech and George Hill took a wicket each.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire's top batter

Shan Masood has struck his bat consistently in the competition. He has scored 235 runs in 6 games at an average of 39.16. He faced an unfortunate dismissal at 14 runs in the last game. He will be looking to get back in form and strike hard in the next game.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire's top batter

Ed Barnard leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 347 runs in 5 games of the competition and averages at 115.66. He will come in as the best batter from Warwickshire in the next game.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Yorkshire relies upon Ben Coad to carry their bowling unit. He has picked 12 wickets in 5 games and maintains an economy rate of 2.89 in the competition. He will be looking pick many wickets in the next game.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Ed Barnard has been terrific with the ball as well. He has picked 13 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to do the same in the next game.