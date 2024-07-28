Worcestershire vs Durham Match Prediction WOR 37 % Chance of Winning DUR 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.375 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Durham will take on each other on July 28, 2024, in the One-Day Cup. They are going to be hosted at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Worcestershire’s landslide victory over Middlesex in the last encounter was quite a shocking result since and the margin was sizable. Batting first, Worcestershire mounted a highly imposing score of 371 runs in a rain-reduced game which brought down the innings to 48 overs. The openers were unbelievable in the match as they posted a partnership of 259 runs with a contribution of 115 runs from wicket-keeper batter Gareth Roderick and 180 from fellow opener Ed Pollock. Rob Jones also did his part by adding 44* runs to the tally which helped the team secure a mammoth total. Middlesex absolutely stood no chance against Harry Darley, Jack Home and Tommy Sturgess’ three-wicket hauls which effectively won the game for Worcestershire, having bowled out Middesex for 188 in 25.4 overs to bag a 183-run victory.

Durham defied the odds to take a massive victory over Lancashire in their first match of the season. Durham scored 344 runs while batting first and it was a collective effort from the top five which aided the team in their result. Alex Lees was the top scorer with 111 runs while Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ben McKinney and Michael Jones contributed 72, 59, 43 and 41* runs, respectively. Lancashire’s measly response saw them bowled out for 287 runs in 45.1 overs, leading to a 57-run win for Durham.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 37%

Durham chance of winning - 63%

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Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score high before first dismissal

Ben McKinney is a new addition to Durham’s first wicket and together with skipper Alex Lees, they made for an explosive pair. In their first game against Lancashire, they managed to secure an exceptional partnership of 87 runs before the former’s dismissal. The captain is a seasoned opener and has been consistently performing at a top level, evidenced by the fact that he was averaging at 57.57 in the 2023 season of the tournament. With these two batters at the front, Durham’s opening wicket is in safe hands.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Durham 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Middlesex chose to field first in the previous match against Worcestershire played at County Ground in New Road but that result was quite a deviation from the norm. Two out of three matches in the previous season were won by the sides fielding first and it is highly likely that the outcome in the last match will not influence the toss winner’s decision in the next match. Chasing is still the sought after choice.

Weather Report

The weather at Worcester is predicted to be quite conducive for a game of cricket with mostly sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,

Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Jake Libby (C) Batter Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Hishaam Khan Bowler Jack Home Bowler Tommy Sturgess Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire were superior allround in the previous match but their ability to maintain their form remains uncertain.

Durham Player List

Paul Coughlin (c), Alex Lees, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Ben McKinney Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Colin Ackermann Batter Michael Jones Batter Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Jonathan Bushnell Bowler Scott Borthwick All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Paul Coughlin (C) All-rounder Stanley McAlindon Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batting performance was particularly praiseworthy in the last match and they are likely to continue to be in good shape.

Worcestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Worcestershire have a slight edge over Durham with an additional win in the last five outings between the sides with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 3

Durham - 2

Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s otherworldly opening stand of 259 runs between Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock in the first match against Middlesex was truly a sight to behold but they lack the consistency to produce similar results over time. On the contrary, Durham’s openers have been quite convincing and their knock of 87 runs in the first match against Lancashire was rather commendable. Durham are favored by the bookmakers to notch up a big total before the fall of their first wicket.

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Worcestershire vs Durham Best Batters

Ed Pollock to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Ed Pollock was just short of a double century in the very first outing against Middlesex in the tournament where he was dismissed for a whopping 180 runs. Impressively, the opener was striking at 130.43 during the match. After that sensational showing, he is expected to keep up the momentum and score big again.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees’ was the second highest run-getter for Durham in the 2023 season of the tournament, having garnered 403 runs in seven innings with an outstanding average of 57.57. In the previous encounter against Lancashire, the opener achieved his first ton of the season as he scored 111 runs. He is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match, too.

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Tommy Sturgess to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tommy Sturgess’ spell against Middlesex was nothing short of extraordinary as he was able to reel in three wickets in 5.4 overs with a phenomenal economy rate of 6.52. He was the joint highest wicket-taker of the match but he was far more economical than the other bowlers in the team, making him a favorable pick for the next match.

Colin Ackermann to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Colin Ackermann was the joint highest wicket-taker for Durham in the previous match against Lancashire where his six-over spell yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 6.16. He was quite impressive and helped take down the middle order of Lancashire and remains a lucrative option for the next fixture.