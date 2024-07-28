Worcestershire vs Durham Match Prediction
WOR
37%
Chance of Winning
DUR
63%
List a
County Ground in New Road
Facts:
- Worcestershire’s Ed Pollock is the leading batter of the tournament so far with 180 runs in one innings.
- Alex Lees is Durham’s top run scorer with 111 runs after the first match.
Worcestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning
Worcestershire’s landslide victory over Middlesex in the last encounter was quite a shocking result since and the margin was sizable. Batting first, Worcestershire mounted a highly imposing score of 371 runs in a rain-reduced game which brought down the innings to 48 overs. The openers were unbelievable in the match as they posted a partnership of 259 runs with a contribution of 115 runs from wicket-keeper batter Gareth Roderick and 180 from fellow opener Ed Pollock. Rob Jones also did his part by adding 44* runs to the tally which helped the team secure a mammoth total. Middlesex absolutely stood no chance against Harry Darley, Jack Home and Tommy Sturgess’ three-wicket hauls which effectively won the game for Worcestershire, having bowled out Middesex for 188 in 25.4 overs to bag a 183-run victory.
Durham defied the odds to take a massive victory over Lancashire in their first match of the season. Durham scored 344 runs while batting first and it was a collective effort from the top five which aided the team in their result. Alex Lees was the top scorer with 111 runs while Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ben McKinney and Michael Jones contributed 72, 59, 43 and 41* runs, respectively. Lancashire’s measly response saw them bowled out for 287 runs in 45.1 overs, leading to a 57-run win for Durham.
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 37%
- Durham chance of winning - 63%
Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Tips
Durham to score high before first dismissal
Ben McKinney is a new addition to Durham’s first wicket and together with skipper Alex Lees, they made for an explosive pair. In their first game against Lancashire, they managed to secure an exceptional partnership of 87 runs before the former’s dismissal. The captain is a seasoned opener and has been consistently performing at a top level, evidenced by the fact that he was averaging at 57.57 in the 2023 season of the tournament. With these two batters at the front, Durham’s opening wicket is in safe hands.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Durham Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Durham
Worcestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction
Middlesex chose to field first in the previous match against Worcestershire played at County Ground in New Road but that result was quite a deviation from the norm. Two out of three matches in the previous season were won by the sides fielding first and it is highly likely that the outcome in the last match will not influence the toss winner’s decision in the next match. Chasing is still the sought after choice.
Weather Report
The weather at Worcester is predicted to be quite conducive for a game of cricket with mostly sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
Worcestershire Player List
Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,
Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Libby (C)
|
Batter
|
Rehaan Edavalath
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hinley
|
Bowler
|
Hishaam Khan
|
Bowler
|
Jack Home
|
Bowler
|
Tommy Sturgess
|
Bowler
|
Harry Darley
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire were superior allround in the previous match but their ability to maintain their form remains uncertain.
Durham Player List
Paul Coughlin (c), Alex Lees, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Ben McKinney
|
Batter
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Haydon Mustard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jonathan Bushnell
|
Bowler
|
Scott Borthwick
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Raine
|
Bowler
|
Paul Coughlin (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Stanley McAlindon
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham’s batting performance was particularly praiseworthy in the last match and they are likely to continue to be in good shape.
Worcestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head
Worcestershire have a slight edge over Durham with an additional win in the last five outings between the sides with three victories.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Worcestershire - 3
Durham - 2
Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Odds
Durham to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Worcestershire’s otherworldly opening stand of 259 runs between Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock in the first match against Middlesex was truly a sight to behold but they lack the consistency to produce similar results over time. On the contrary, Durham’s openers have been quite convincing and their knock of 87 runs in the first match against Lancashire was rather commendable. Durham are favored by the bookmakers to notch up a big total before the fall of their first wicket.
Worcestershire vs Durham
List a
County Ground in New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Durham Best Batters
Ed Pollock to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Ed Pollock was just short of a double century in the very first outing against Middlesex in the tournament where he was dismissed for a whopping 180 runs. Impressively, the opener was striking at 130.43 during the match. After that sensational showing, he is expected to keep up the momentum and score big again.
Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter
Alex Lees’ was the second highest run-getter for Durham in the 2023 season of the tournament, having garnered 403 runs in seven innings with an outstanding average of 57.57. In the previous encounter against Lancashire, the opener achieved his first ton of the season as he scored 111 runs. He is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match, too.
Worcestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers
Tommy Sturgess to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Tommy Sturgess’ spell against Middlesex was nothing short of extraordinary as he was able to reel in three wickets in 5.4 overs with a phenomenal economy rate of 6.52. He was the joint highest wicket-taker of the match but he was far more economical than the other bowlers in the team, making him a favorable pick for the next match.
Colin Ackermann to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Colin Ackermann was the joint highest wicket-taker for Durham in the previous match against Lancashire where his six-over spell yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 6.16. He was quite impressive and helped take down the middle order of Lancashire and remains a lucrative option for the next fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.24 (Parimatch)
- Durham to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch