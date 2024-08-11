Worcestershire vs Hampshire Match Prediction
WOR
42%
Chance of Winning
HAM
58%
List a
County Ground in New Road
Facts:
- Worcestershire’s Gareth Roderick is their top run scorer with 338 runs in six innings.
- Hampshire lead their tally against Worcestershire 3-1 in their last five encounters in the tournament.
Worcestershire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning
Worcestershire’s upset in the last game against Somerset marked their second defeat of the season. They were put in to bat first but found themselves bowled out for 263 in the 48th over. The top and middle order made a decent contribution together but, admittedly, could have done more for the team. All-rounder Tom Taylor came to the rescue with his 73 which was the highest individual score for Worcestershire and the bowlers had quite a task on their hands. Fateh Singh’s four-for was not enough to threaten Somerset who overcame the target anyway and took home a solid five-wicket win.
Hampshire suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Durham in the last match and it was a ridiculous performance on their part which cost them victory. Hampshire’s bowlers were able to restrict Durham to 257 which is not a particularly safe total and it was up to the batters to bring it home. However, opener Fletcha Middleton’s 26 was Hampshire’s highest individual score and the rest of their batting order came crashing down without leaving a mark at all. By the 27th over, Hampshire were all out for a miserly total of 113 and they handed their rivals a staggering 144-run victory.
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 42%
- Hampshire chance of winning - 58%
Worcestershire vs Hampshire Betting Tips
Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal
Both Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock have had their share of mishaps in the tournament so far and while both of them have soared individually, their opening totals paint a different picture entirely of their present form. Barring the previous match where they scored 54 runs together, the openers added 27, 9, 16 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the four games prior to that. Furthermore, Roderick and Pollock have maintained averages of 67.60 and 42.16, respectively, which are both quite impressive but their inability to work together and post a decent total on the board for the team has been a matter of concern.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire
Worcestershire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction
Even though two out of three matches hosted at County Ground in New Road were won by the teams batting first this season, chasing is almost unanimously the preferred strategy. The average innings score this season is 296 but the pitch supports high scoring chases. The toss winning skipper of the next match will be inclined to field first.
Weather Report
There is absolutely no rain expected at Worcester on the day of the match. Partially overcast conditions are likely to prevail with a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.
Worcestershire Player List
Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,
Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess, Fateh Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
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Ed Pollock
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Batter
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Rob Jones
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Batter
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Jake Libby (C)
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Batter
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Ethan Brookes
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All-rounder
|
Rehaan Edavalath
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All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
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All-rounder
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Fateh Singh
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Bowler
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Tom Hinley
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Bowler
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Tommy Sturgess
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Bowler
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Harry Darley
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire started their season with a three-match winning streak but it went a tad downhill as they now have a single victory in the previous three matches.
Hampshire Player List
Nick Gubbins (c), James Vince, Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman, Dominic Kelly.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Nick Gubbins (C)
|
Batter
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Tom Prest
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Batter
|
Ben Brown
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Wicket-keeper
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Felix Organ
|
Batter
|
Joseph Eckland
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Eddie Jack
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire won two out of their last three matches in dominant fashion but they were absolutely decimated in the previous encounter. Nevertheless, they are expected to bounce back quickly.
Worcestershire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head
Hampshire won the previous three matches against Worcestershire leading up to this one in the last five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Worcestershire - 1
Hampshire - 3
No Result - 1
Worcestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Ed Pollock and Gareth Roderick have the potential to do better for Worcestershire’s first wicket, especially since the former has not been pulling his weight in the tournament. With the wicket-keeper batter doing much of the grunt work, the team have had opening totals of 54, 27 and 9 runs in the last three matches. For Hampshire, they have had a slight fluctuation at the front but Fletcha Middleton is their mainstay regardless. His opening partner has oscillated between Nick Gubbins and Joe Weatherley but the first wicket has been relatively steady despite that, having scored 40, 44 and 2 runs in the previous three matches. Hampshire have a more balanced first wicket than Worcestershire and the bookmakers endorse them to have a superior opening stand.
Worcestershire vs Hampshire
List a
County Ground in New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Hampshire Best Batters
Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Gareth Roderick was the second highest run-getter for Worcestershire in their previous outing against Somerset, having been dismissed for 35. He is the top run scorer overall for the team with 338 runs in six innings and an average of 67.60. The wicket-keeper batter is expected to come out on top in the next match, too.
Ben Brown to be Hampshire’s Best Batter
Ben Brown’s big knock is a long time coming and he continues to extend his lead in the meantime with 232 runs in six innings. He was not the top batter in the last match, having departed for 11, but he is anticipated to come good in the next game with an average of 46.40.
Worcestershire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers
Fateh Singh to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Fateh Singh was the top bowler for Worcestershire in the last game versus Somerset as he claimed four wickets in ten innings with an excellent economy rate of 5.20. He is the joint highest wicket-taker overall with 12 wickets in five innings and an average of 18.66. He is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.
Dominic Kelly to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler
Dominic Kelly was the leading wicket-taker for the team in the last outing against Durham where he captured three wickets in ten overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.80. Overall, he is tied as Hampshire’s top bowler with ten wickets in five innings and an exceptional average of 14.80. He is expected to be their premier bowler in the next encounter as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch