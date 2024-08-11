Worcestershire vs Hampshire Match Prediction WOR 42 % Chance of Winning HAM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Hampshire are set to go head-to-head in the One-Day Cup on August 11, 2024. Their encounter will be held at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire’s upset in the last game against Somerset marked their second defeat of the season. They were put in to bat first but found themselves bowled out for 263 in the 48th over. The top and middle order made a decent contribution together but, admittedly, could have done more for the team. All-rounder Tom Taylor came to the rescue with his 73 which was the highest individual score for Worcestershire and the bowlers had quite a task on their hands. Fateh Singh’s four-for was not enough to threaten Somerset who overcame the target anyway and took home a solid five-wicket win.

Hampshire suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Durham in the last match and it was a ridiculous performance on their part which cost them victory. Hampshire’s bowlers were able to restrict Durham to 257 which is not a particularly safe total and it was up to the batters to bring it home. However, opener Fletcha Middleton’s 26 was Hampshire’s highest individual score and the rest of their batting order came crashing down without leaving a mark at all. By the 27th over, Hampshire were all out for a miserly total of 113 and they handed their rivals a staggering 144-run victory.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 42%

Hampshire chance of winning - 58%

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Worcestershire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Both Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock have had their share of mishaps in the tournament so far and while both of them have soared individually, their opening totals paint a different picture entirely of their present form. Barring the previous match where they scored 54 runs together, the openers added 27, 9, 16 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the four games prior to that. Furthermore, Roderick and Pollock have maintained averages of 67.60 and 42.16, respectively, which are both quite impressive but their inability to work together and post a decent total on the board for the team has been a matter of concern.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Even though two out of three matches hosted at County Ground in New Road were won by the teams batting first this season, chasing is almost unanimously the preferred strategy. The average innings score this season is 296 but the pitch supports high scoring chases. The toss winning skipper of the next match will be inclined to field first.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no rain expected at Worcester on the day of the match. Partially overcast conditions are likely to prevail with a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,

Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess, Fateh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby (C) Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Fateh Singh Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Tommy Sturgess Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire started their season with a three-match winning streak but it went a tad downhill as they now have a single victory in the previous three matches.

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), James Vince, Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman, Dominic Kelly.

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Toby Albert Batter Felix Organ Batter Joseph Eckland All-rounder Dominic Kelly All-rounder Eddie Jack Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won two out of their last three matches in dominant fashion but they were absolutely decimated in the previous encounter. Nevertheless, they are expected to bounce back quickly.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire won the previous three matches against Worcestershire leading up to this one in the last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Hampshire - 3

No Result - 1

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Ed Pollock and Gareth Roderick have the potential to do better for Worcestershire’s first wicket, especially since the former has not been pulling his weight in the tournament. With the wicket-keeper batter doing much of the grunt work, the team have had opening totals of 54, 27 and 9 runs in the last three matches. For Hampshire, they have had a slight fluctuation at the front but Fletcha Middleton is their mainstay regardless. His opening partner has oscillated between Nick Gubbins and Joe Weatherley but the first wicket has been relatively steady despite that, having scored 40, 44 and 2 runs in the previous three matches. Hampshire have a more balanced first wicket than Worcestershire and the bookmakers endorse them to have a superior opening stand.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire List a County Ground in New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Gareth Roderick was the second highest run-getter for Worcestershire in their previous outing against Somerset, having been dismissed for 35. He is the top run scorer overall for the team with 338 runs in six innings and an average of 67.60. The wicket-keeper batter is expected to come out on top in the next match, too.

Ben Brown to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Ben Brown’s big knock is a long time coming and he continues to extend his lead in the meantime with 232 runs in six innings. He was not the top batter in the last match, having departed for 11, but he is anticipated to come good in the next game with an average of 46.40.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Fateh Singh to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Fateh Singh was the top bowler for Worcestershire in the last game versus Somerset as he claimed four wickets in ten innings with an excellent economy rate of 5.20. He is the joint highest wicket-taker overall with 12 wickets in five innings and an average of 18.66. He is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Dominic Kelly to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Dominic Kelly was the leading wicket-taker for the team in the last outing against Durham where he captured three wickets in ten overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.80. Overall, he is tied as Hampshire’s top bowler with ten wickets in five innings and an exceptional average of 14.80. He is expected to be their premier bowler in the next encounter as well.