Worcestershire vs Kent Match Prediction
WOR
55%
Chance of Winning
KEN
45%
List a
County Ground in New Road
Facts:
- Gareth Roderick is Worcestershire’s leading batter with 270 runs in four innings.
- Beyers Swanepoel and Matt Parkinson are tied as Kent’s top wicket-takers with eight wickets apiece.
Worcestershire vs Kent Chances of Winning
Worcestershire’s winning streak came to an end in unseemly fashion as they took on Northamptonshire in their last outing. The latter, playing on home soil, managed to rack in 295 runs and, naturally, this gave Worcestershire a mammoth task to complete. Even though Worcestershire are not quick to give up victory, it was not their day at all. The top three batters were out before they could settle in and give themselves the time to play a mature innings while skipper Jake Libby came in to offer some stability. His knock of 50 not out helped anchor the innings but wickets kept falling at the other end. Tom Taylor also managed to help with a contribution of 57 but Worcestershire were too far gone and found themselves bundled out with just 165 runs on the board, conceding defeat by 130 runs.
Kent displayed poor performance against Middlesex last time out and it led to a second defeat this season. Kent batted first and they had it rough against Middlesex’s bowlers as opener Marcus O'Riordan was the only batter who was able to put on a respectable total of 58 runs. Every batter who came after him was not able to contribute even half of the opener’s score and after nearly 46 overs of struggle, Kent were bowled out for 204. The bowlers did not have a defendable total on the board and Middlesex took their time but eventually made it over the line by five wickets.
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 55%
- Kent chance of winning - 45%
Worcestershire vs Kent Betting Tips
Kent to score low before first dismissal
At the start of the season, Beyers Swanepoel and Joey Evison constituted the opening wicket for Kent but for the last two games, the latter has been replaced by Marcus O'Riordan. This is not a particularly convincing switch since Swanepoel and O'Riordan are averaging at 14.75 and 29.00, respectively, which are not the most promising figures. Moreover, Kent have played four games in the tournament so far and their totals of 12, 8, 26 and 31 before the first dismissal do not convey signs of better times.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Kent Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire
Worcestershire vs Kent Toss Prediction
Batting first is going to be the sought after choice in the upcoming match at County Ground in New Road. Two matches have already taken place at this venue with an average first innings total of 315 this season. The teams batting first were the victors both times and the toss winner of the next game will want to bat first as well.
Weather Report
A 20% chance of a washout is predicted at Worcester and a cloud cover is expected to prevail. The temperature is likely to touch 20 degrees Celsius.
Worcestershire Player List
Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,
Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess, Fateh Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
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Gareth Roderick
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Wicket-keeper
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Ed Pollock
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Batter
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Rob Jones
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Batter
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Jake Libby (C)
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Batter
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Ethan Brookes
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All-rounder
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Rehaan Edavalath
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All-rounder
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Tom Taylor
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All-rounder
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Fateh Singh
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Bowler
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Hishaam Khan
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Bowler
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Tom Hinley
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Bowler
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Harry Darley
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Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire had a three-match winning streak before it was disrupted by Northamptonshire in the previous encounter. However, they have been a well-rounded squad and continue to be in top form.
Kent Player List
Jack Leaning (c), Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers, Ekansh Singh, Charlie Stobo.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Marcus O'Riordan
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Batter
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Beyers Swanepoel
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All-rounder
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Joey Evison
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All-rounder
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Jaydn Denly
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All-rounder
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Jack Leaning (C)
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Batter
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Harry Finch
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Wicket-keeper
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Charlie Stobo
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Bowler
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Grant Stewart
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Bowler
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Hamidullah Qadri
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Bowler
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Matt Parkinson
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Bowler
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Nathan Gilchrist
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent have won two games out of four so far but their batting and bowling figures alike do not show any promise whatsoever.
Worcestershire vs Kent Head-to-Head
Kent have a dominant lead over Worcestershire with four wins in their previous five head-to-head games.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Worcestershire - 1
Kent - 4
Worcestershire vs Kent Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Kent
Beyers Swanepoel has held down the fort for Kent’s first wicket while they go through some trial and error to figure out which opening combination works best for them. Although Joey Evison was leading from the front in the initial stages of the season, Marcus O'Riordan has taken over in the last two matches. Amidst all this uncertainty, Kent has settled for opening stands of 12, 8 and 26 runs in the last three games. Worcestershire are not significantly ahead in terms of opening partnerships but they have had Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock at the front the entire season so far. They bring some stability to the first wicket despite somewhat scant totals of 9, 16 and 2 runs in the previous three fixtures. The bookmakers are inclined to support Worcestershire’s opening wicket over that of Kent.
Worcestershire vs Kent
List a
County Ground in New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Kent Best Batters
Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Gareth Roderick has a sizable lead over the other batters in the team’s standings with a total of 270 runs to his name in four innings. After scoring his second ton of the season against Worcestershire with 152 runs, his following match against Northamptonshire was not quite as fruitful as he was dismissed for one. However, with an average of 90.00, the opener is the top choice.
Harry Finch to be Kent’s Best Batter
Harry Finch was not the top batter for his team in their last outing against Middlesex, having been out for 23, but he is the only batter from Kent to surpass the 100-run milestone with 138 runs in four innings. The wicket-keeper batter is averaging at 46.00 and will be anticipated to emerge as their standout batter in the next game.
Worcestershire vs Kent Best Bowlers
Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Tom Taylor has played two innings for Worcestershire so far and has managed to pick four wickets. In the last game against Northamptonshire, he took one wicket in ten overs but achieved an impressive economy rate of 6.60. He also has a bowling average of 20.00 and will be expected to come out on top for the team.
Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler
Matt Parkinson is currently tied for the spot of the team’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. He was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the last game versus Middlesex, having picked two wickets in 8.2 overs with an economy rate of 7.80. He remains the top pick to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Worcestershire
- Worcestershire to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
- Kent to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
Parimatch