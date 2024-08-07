Worcestershire vs Kent Match Prediction WOR 55 % Chance of Winning KEN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Kent are poised to square off in the One-Day Cup on August 7, 2024, at County Ground, New Road, Worcester. The match will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Worcestershire’s winning streak came to an end in unseemly fashion as they took on Northamptonshire in their last outing. The latter, playing on home soil, managed to rack in 295 runs and, naturally, this gave Worcestershire a mammoth task to complete. Even though Worcestershire are not quick to give up victory, it was not their day at all. The top three batters were out before they could settle in and give themselves the time to play a mature innings while skipper Jake Libby came in to offer some stability. His knock of 50 not out helped anchor the innings but wickets kept falling at the other end. Tom Taylor also managed to help with a contribution of 57 but Worcestershire were too far gone and found themselves bundled out with just 165 runs on the board, conceding defeat by 130 runs.

Kent displayed poor performance against Middlesex last time out and it led to a second defeat this season. Kent batted first and they had it rough against Middlesex’s bowlers as opener Marcus O'Riordan was the only batter who was able to put on a respectable total of 58 runs. Every batter who came after him was not able to contribute even half of the opener’s score and after nearly 46 overs of struggle, Kent were bowled out for 204. The bowlers did not have a defendable total on the board and Middlesex took their time but eventually made it over the line by five wickets.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 55%

Kent chance of winning - 45%

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Worcestershire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

At the start of the season, Beyers Swanepoel and Joey Evison constituted the opening wicket for Kent but for the last two games, the latter has been replaced by Marcus O'Riordan. This is not a particularly convincing switch since Swanepoel and O'Riordan are averaging at 14.75 and 29.00, respectively, which are not the most promising figures. Moreover, Kent have played four games in the tournament so far and their totals of 12, 8, 26 and 31 before the first dismissal do not convey signs of better times.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Kent Toss Prediction

Batting first is going to be the sought after choice in the upcoming match at County Ground in New Road. Two matches have already taken place at this venue with an average first innings total of 315 this season. The teams batting first were the victors both times and the toss winner of the next game will want to bat first as well.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of a washout is predicted at Worcester and a cloud cover is expected to prevail. The temperature is likely to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,

Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess, Fateh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby (C) Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Fateh Singh Bowler Hishaam Khan Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire had a three-match winning streak before it was disrupted by Northamptonshire in the previous encounter. However, they have been a well-rounded squad and continue to be in top form.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers, Ekansh Singh, Charlie Stobo.

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus O'Riordan Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Jaydn Denly All-rounder Jack Leaning (C) Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Charlie Stobo Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Hamidullah Qadri Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have won two games out of four so far but their batting and bowling figures alike do not show any promise whatsoever.

Worcestershire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent have a dominant lead over Worcestershire with four wins in their previous five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Kent - 4

Worcestershire vs Kent Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Beyers Swanepoel has held down the fort for Kent’s first wicket while they go through some trial and error to figure out which opening combination works best for them. Although Joey Evison was leading from the front in the initial stages of the season, Marcus O'Riordan has taken over in the last two matches. Amidst all this uncertainty, Kent has settled for opening stands of 12, 8 and 26 runs in the last three games. Worcestershire are not significantly ahead in terms of opening partnerships but they have had Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock at the front the entire season so far. They bring some stability to the first wicket despite somewhat scant totals of 9, 16 and 2 runs in the previous three fixtures. The bookmakers are inclined to support Worcestershire’s opening wicket over that of Kent.

Worcestershire vs Kent List a County Ground in New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.983 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Kent Best Batters

Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Gareth Roderick has a sizable lead over the other batters in the team’s standings with a total of 270 runs to his name in four innings. After scoring his second ton of the season against Worcestershire with 152 runs, his following match against Northamptonshire was not quite as fruitful as he was dismissed for one. However, with an average of 90.00, the opener is the top choice.

Harry Finch to be Kent’s Best Batter

Harry Finch was not the top batter for his team in their last outing against Middlesex, having been out for 23, but he is the only batter from Kent to surpass the 100-run milestone with 138 runs in four innings. The wicket-keeper batter is averaging at 46.00 and will be anticipated to emerge as their standout batter in the next game.

Worcestershire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor has played two innings for Worcestershire so far and has managed to pick four wickets. In the last game against Northamptonshire, he took one wicket in ten overs but achieved an impressive economy rate of 6.60. He also has a bowling average of 20.00 and will be expected to come out on top for the team.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson is currently tied for the spot of the team’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. He was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the last game versus Middlesex, having picked two wickets in 8.2 overs with an economy rate of 7.80. He remains the top pick to be their premier bowler.