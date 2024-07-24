Worcestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction WOR 59 % Chance of Winning MID 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.105 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Middlesex’s first One-Day Cup match is going to take place on July 24, 2024. They will meet at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Worcestershire’s defeat at the hands of Derbyshire in their final match of the 2024 Vitality Blast kept them in the penultimate position of the standings and marked their tenth loss of the season. The former managed to score 169 runs while batting first, owing to Ed Pollock’s 67 and Ethan Brookes’ 30. This proved to be insufficient against Derbyshire whose batters went hammer and tongs to surpass the target. It was a collective effort and Worcestershire’s bowlers struggled to keep them at bay which resulted in a five-wicket loss.

Middlesex’s streak of successful outings came to an end and Sussex robbed them of a chance of a higher finish in the standings. Middlesex’s batters were able to pile on 159 runs by the end of the first innings and it was largely due to the middle order who salvaged their chances after the top order collapsed rather quickly. Wicket-keeper batter Jack Davies anchored the team’s innings with his mature 52-run knock and with scattered contributions from the rest, Middlesex arrived at a dicey position. The bowlers did virtually nothing to help the team and they can’t be blamed entirely since they had a tough job on their hands. Sussex finished the chase in record time and handed Middlesex a nine-wicket defeat.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 59%

Middlesex chance of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Martin Andersson was Middlesex’s top performer in the Vitality Blast and he did a lot for the team’s first wicket. He partnered up with either Stephen Eskinazi or Leus du Plooy and the team were able to secure partnerships of 7, 102, 55, 7 and 32 runs in the last five matches of the tournament. The opening wicket was one of Middlesex’s greatest strengths during the season and it is expected to carry forward into the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road hosted four matches in the 2023 season of the One-Day Cup and the average first innings total of 218 was a ridiculously low score to defend. The teams fielding first cliched victory on three occasions and since the surface is not particularly conducive to those batting first, the toss winner skipper will likely decide against that in the next outing.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy on match day with a 10% chance of rainfall and a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Josh Cobb Batter Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes All-rounder Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby Batter Matthew Waite Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire eked out just two wins in the last five matches of the Vitality Blast. Their batting and bowling were both severely below par.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Leus du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Joe Cracknell Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex also emerged victorious in two out of their last five Vitality Blast fixtures. Although their batting and bowling performances were both adequate, they lacked consistency and it set them back a great deal.

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex have got the better of Worcestershire in three out of the last five outings between the sides in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Middlesex - 3

Tie - 1

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Skipper Brett D'Oliveira and Ed Pollock’s partnership was not bringing about the kind of results Worcestershire would have hoped for in the Vitality Blast, having posted totals of 24, 21 and 0 together in the last three games. Middlesex are much superior in this regard and even though their openers change from time to time, their partnerships have been significantly better as they have added 7, 102 and 55 runs to the first wicket in the final three matches of the tournament. Worcestershire’s opening wicket is nowhere near the level of consistency that Middlesex have and the latter have the upper hand going into the next match.

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Great Britain County Ground in New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Ethan Brookes’ 30 off 19 in his final Vitality Blast match of the season was not his best performance but he was the team’s mainstay more often than not, having amassed 315 runs in 14 innings. He was the top scorer for Worcestershire with an average of 26.25 and the all-rounder is anticipated to showcase his prowess yet again.

Jack Davies to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Middlesex’s wicket-keeper batter was the top performer in their last Vitality Blast match against Sussex where he achieved his second half-century of the season, having scored 52 runs. Davies was the second highest run scorer for the team overall with 214 runs in 11 innings. He is expected to come good once more.

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor’s latter half of the season during the Vitality Blast was not particularly fruitful but he was not even close to being matched in the standings with a total of 17 wickets in 14 innings and a bowling average of 25.47. He has the opportunity to start afresh and find the form that made him standout, making him a leading pick for the upcoming match.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman was absolutely unparalleled in the Vitality Blast and was undoubtedly Middlesex’s premier bowler with 23 wickets in 11 innings. Throughout the season, he kept his bowling average to 12.56 which was the best of the team. His last match against Sussex was a wicketless endeavor but that does not have a huge bearing on his overall performance. He continues to be the leading choice for the team.