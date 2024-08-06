Yorkshire vs Essex Match Prediction YOR 59 % Chance of Winning ESS 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Essex are set to take on each other in the One-Day Cup on August 6, 2024. Their clash is scheduled to take place at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, and it will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Yorkshire’s last encounter put them on the backfoot since they faced a defeat against Gloucestershire even though victory was theirs for the taking. Gloucestershire batted first as the visiting side and Yorkshire managed to keep them down to 251/9 by the end of 50 overs. The chase should not have been a challenging endeavor for Yorkshire but they made life difficult for themselves by losing early wickets. With both openers out of the picture without a considerable contribution, skipper Shan Masood and James Wharton put Yorkshire back in the game with scores of 76 and 56, respectively. However, their dismissals saw Yorkshire sink further and further and the others did not aid in the chase. By the 48th over, Yorkshire were bowled out for 215 and lost by 36 runs.

Essex’s loss against Glamorgan marked their third defeat of the season. The latter batted first and Essex’s bowlers bundled out Glamorgan for 283 runs. The chase was not an impossible feat since Essex have the firepower to swing the match in their favor but it was not their day. The openers did not lend much help and skipper Tom Westley took over to anchor the innings with his knock of 51. The rest of the middle order collapsed quite easily and the lower order did the best they could. Unfortunately, it was not enough to take Essex over the line and they were sent packing for 251, leading to a 32-run defeat.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 59%

Essex chance of winning - 41%

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Yorkshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal

Yorkshire’s first wicket is in serious trouble with both openers underperforming time and again. In the four games that the team has played so far, William Luxton and Finlay Bean have not made double digit partnerships even once. Together, the pair have secured stands of 4, 2, 7 and 7 in the tournament so far. To add to their woes, Luxton and Bean are averaging at 24.50 and 14.50, respectively, which is absolutely not what you would expect from seasoned openers. Yorkshire’s opening order is severely on the backfoot going into this fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Essex 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

North Marine Road Ground held one completed game last season and it was a rain-affected encounter between Yorkshire and Kent. The former won the toss and elected to field first which did not quite go their way. Nevertheless, the toss winning side in the next game will want to field first as the chasing side have the upper hand here.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Scarborough with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

William Luxton Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter George Hill All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Both of Yorkshire’s victories so far came against much weaker teams in the competition but they have the ability to do well against Essex, having beaten them in three out of their last five meetings.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Feroze Khushi, Simon Fernandes.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Robin Das Batter Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Noah Thain Bowler Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper Shane Snater Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have registered a single win in the four fixtures they have played until now which does not bode well for them. They lost two games leading up to this one.

Yorkshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have a slight edge over Essex with three wins in their previous five encounters, including their meeting in the 2023 season of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 3

Essex - 2

Yorkshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

William Luxton and Finlay Bean are having a tough time surpassing the single digit threshold at the opening front for Yorkshire and it has become quite clear that they have stagnated with no sign of progress. In the previous three games, the duo scored 4, 2 and 7 runs before the first dismissal and neither of the two are making any headway. Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi have been in a similar plight, having scored 8, 33 and 6 runs together in the last three matches. However, Essex’s openers have shown that they have the potential to bounce back and will be expected to go one better than Yorkshire’s opening pair.

Yorkshire vs Essex List a North Marine Road Ground, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.128 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Essex Best Batters

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Shan Masood got his second half-century of the season against Gloucestershire in their last outing where the skipper notched up 76 runs, his highest score of the season so far. He now stands as Yorkshire’s top run-getter with 163 runs in four innings and an average of 40.75. He is the top pick to be their best batter.

Luc Benkenstein to be Essex’s Best Batter

Luc Benkenstein remains Essex’s top run scorer with 162 runs in four innings and an average of 40.50. He was not the top run-getter for the team in their last outing versus Glamorgan where he was dismissed for 39 but he will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad was tied as the top wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the last game against Gloucestershire, having taken two wickets in ten overs with a phenomenal economy rate of 2.70. He is also the leading bowler for the team overall with nine wickets in four innings and an extraordinary bowling average of 10.55. He remains the top choice for the next match.

Shane Snater to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Shane Snater is the second highest wicket-taker for Essex so far with six wickets in three innings along with an impressive average of 18.50. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last game against Glamorgan wherein he delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, picked three wickets and ended up with an economy rate of 4.50, making him the leading pick once again.