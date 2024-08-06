Yorkshire vs Essex Match Prediction
YOR
59%
Chance of Winning
ESS
41%
List a
North Marine Road Ground
Facts:
- Shan Masood is Yorkshire’s leading batter with 163 runs in four innings thus far.
- Essex’s Luc Benkenstein is their top run scorer with 162 runs in four innings.
Yorkshire vs Essex Chances of Winning
Yorkshire’s last encounter put them on the backfoot since they faced a defeat against Gloucestershire even though victory was theirs for the taking. Gloucestershire batted first as the visiting side and Yorkshire managed to keep them down to 251/9 by the end of 50 overs. The chase should not have been a challenging endeavor for Yorkshire but they made life difficult for themselves by losing early wickets. With both openers out of the picture without a considerable contribution, skipper Shan Masood and James Wharton put Yorkshire back in the game with scores of 76 and 56, respectively. However, their dismissals saw Yorkshire sink further and further and the others did not aid in the chase. By the 48th over, Yorkshire were bowled out for 215 and lost by 36 runs.
Essex’s loss against Glamorgan marked their third defeat of the season. The latter batted first and Essex’s bowlers bundled out Glamorgan for 283 runs. The chase was not an impossible feat since Essex have the firepower to swing the match in their favor but it was not their day. The openers did not lend much help and skipper Tom Westley took over to anchor the innings with his knock of 51. The rest of the middle order collapsed quite easily and the lower order did the best they could. Unfortunately, it was not enough to take Essex over the line and they were sent packing for 251, leading to a 32-run defeat.
- Yorkshire chance of winning - 59%
- Essex chance of winning - 41%
Yorkshire vs Essex Betting Tips
Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal
Yorkshire’s first wicket is in serious trouble with both openers underperforming time and again. In the four games that the team has played so far, William Luxton and Finlay Bean have not made double digit partnerships even once. Together, the pair have secured stands of 4, 2, 7 and 7 in the tournament so far. To add to their woes, Luxton and Bean are averaging at 24.50 and 14.50, respectively, which is absolutely not what you would expect from seasoned openers. Yorkshire’s opening order is severely on the backfoot going into this fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Essex Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Essex
Yorkshire vs Essex Toss Prediction
North Marine Road Ground held one completed game last season and it was a rain-affected encounter between Yorkshire and Kent. The former won the toss and elected to field first which did not quite go their way. Nevertheless, the toss winning side in the next game will want to field first as the chasing side have the upper hand here.
Weather Report
A 20% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Scarborough with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.
Predicted Playing XI
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
Finlay Bean
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Revis
|
Batter
|
Dom Bess
|
Bowler
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Cliff
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Both of Yorkshire’s victories so far came against much weaker teams in the competition but they have the ability to do well against Essex, having beaten them in three out of their last five meetings.
Essex Player List
Tom Westley (c), Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Feroze Khushi, Simon Fernandes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Browne
|
Batter
|
Feroze Khushi
|
Batter
|
Tom Westley (C)
|
Batter
|
Robin Das
|
Batter
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
All-rounder
|
Noah Thain
|
Bowler
|
Simon Fernandes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Jamal Richards
|
Bowler
|
Ben Allison
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex have registered a single win in the four fixtures they have played until now which does not bode well for them. They lost two games leading up to this one.
Yorkshire vs Essex Head-to-Head
Yorkshire have a slight edge over Essex with three wins in their previous five encounters, including their meeting in the 2023 season of the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Yorkshire - 3
Essex - 2
Yorkshire vs Essex Betting Odds
Essex to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
William Luxton and Finlay Bean are having a tough time surpassing the single digit threshold at the opening front for Yorkshire and it has become quite clear that they have stagnated with no sign of progress. In the previous three games, the duo scored 4, 2 and 7 runs before the first dismissal and neither of the two are making any headway. Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi have been in a similar plight, having scored 8, 33 and 6 runs together in the last three matches. However, Essex’s openers have shown that they have the potential to bounce back and will be expected to go one better than Yorkshire’s opening pair.
Yorkshire vs Essex
List a
North Marine Road Ground, null
Yorkshire vs Essex Best Batters
Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
Shan Masood got his second half-century of the season against Gloucestershire in their last outing where the skipper notched up 76 runs, his highest score of the season so far. He now stands as Yorkshire’s top run-getter with 163 runs in four innings and an average of 40.75. He is the top pick to be their best batter.
Luc Benkenstein to be Essex’s Best Batter
Luc Benkenstein remains Essex’s top run scorer with 162 runs in four innings and an average of 40.50. He was not the top run-getter for the team in their last outing versus Glamorgan where he was dismissed for 39 but he will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture against Yorkshire.
Yorkshire vs Essex Best Bowlers
Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
Ben Coad was tied as the top wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the last game against Gloucestershire, having taken two wickets in ten overs with a phenomenal economy rate of 2.70. He is also the leading bowler for the team overall with nine wickets in four innings and an extraordinary bowling average of 10.55. He remains the top choice for the next match.
Shane Snater to be Essex’s Best Bowler
Shane Snater is the second highest wicket-taker for Essex so far with six wickets in three innings along with an impressive average of 18.50. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last game against Glamorgan wherein he delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, picked three wickets and ended up with an economy rate of 4.50, making him the leading pick once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
- Essex to win @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch