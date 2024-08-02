Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction YOR 56 % Chance of Winning GLO 44 % Bet Now! On August 2, 2024, Yorkshire and Gloucestershire will go head-to-head in the One Day Cup. The sides are scheduled to play at York Cricket Club at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire took home their second win of the season and they made it look like light work against a struggling Sussex. Batting first on home turf, Yorkshire were forced to wrap up after 261 runs on the board. Skipper Shan Masood top-scored with 63 and he was unmatched as Harry Duke and James Wharton were next in line with 38 runs each. Yorkshire could, by no means, rest easy since the total was very much attainable but lucky for them, Sussex have been at odds with their form and once again squandered a perfectly good opportunity. Yorkshire’s bowlers made a collective effort to take out Sussex’s batters one after the other and by the end of 44 overs, Sussex were all out for 212 which handed a 49-run victory to Yorkshire.

Gloucestershire also had a similar encounter against Surrey last time around but while batting first, the former managed to secure a par score of 301 before getting bundled out. Openers Cameron Bancroft and Miles Hammond did half the work to get there, having scored 100 and 51 runs, respectively. Skipper Jack Taylor was also right in the mix with 44 runs and the bowlers were given a fair shot at defending the total. Matt Taylor’s four-wicket haul against Surrey inched Gloucestershire closer to victory and after 264 runs were scored in their chase, Surrey were dismissed and Gloucestershire enjoyed a 37-run win.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 56%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 44%

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Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal

This has been a surefire payout in all the three matches Yorkshire have played this season and it is testament to the fact that William Luxton and Finlay Bean have not justified their spot as opening batters. With averages of 29.66 and 19.33, respectively, both of them have been equally out of sorts. Their totals of 2, 7 and 7 runs together is shameful for the pair who are supposed to give the other batters a decent total to work with. As they continue to drop the burden on the rest of the lineup, Yorkshire’s openers are on the backfoot going into the next fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gloucestershire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

York Cricket Club hosted the previous match between Yorkshire and Sussex and the former emerged victorious even though the latter had the advantage, having opted to field first. In spite of this outcome, the toss winning side will want to chase in the upcoming match since the first innings totals tend to be relatively low at this venue.

Weather Report

York is set to experience a 10% likelihood of rain with mostly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

William Luxton Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter George Hill All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have won two out of three fixtures thus far but there is scope for improvement in their batting lineup.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Graeme van Buuren, Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler Tom Smith Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire achieved their first victory after two back-to-back pastings but that is not an indication of the fact that they can challenge Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire have defeated Yorkshire in four out of the last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 0

Gloucestershire - 4

No Result - 1

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

William Luxton and Finlay Bean have failed to work in unison to add value to Yorkshire’s first wicket and it has been reflected in opening totals of 2, 7 and 7 runs in the last three games. Neither of the two are able to hold their nerve and the opening wicket has taken a hit as a consequence. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft suffered a similar fate in the first two games of the season, having added 5 and 15 runs to the first wicket. In the previous match against Surrey, though, they got the push they needed to get going and they managed to secure a brilliant stand of 79 runs. The bookmakers expect Gloucestershire’s openers to give Yorkshire’s bowlers a run for their money.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

William Luxton to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

William Luxton scored 83 runs in the first match of the season and following that performance, he has struggled to do something fruitful for the team. Nevertheless, he is their leading batter with 89 runs in three innings and after two back-to-back no-shows, the opener is expected to come into his own.

Cameron Bancroftto be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft scored his first ton of the season with precisely 100 runs against Surrey in the last match which bolstered him to the top with 113 runs in three innings. He is currently averaging at 37.66 and seems to have found his footing after two difficult outings. The opening batter is on course to score big once again.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad was tied as the top bowler for Yorkshire in the previous encounter against Sussex. He was the joint highest wicket-taker with two wickets and his ten-over spell consisted of a maiden and a phenomenal economy rate of 2.90. Overall, he is the leading wicket-taker for the team with seven wickets in three innings.

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Matt Taylor took part in his first game of the season against Gloucestershire last time out where he emerged as the team’s top bowler with four wickets in 9.5 overs. Moreover, he delivered a maiden and earned an economy rate of 4.47. His bowling average of 11.00 is quite compelling and he continues to be the top pick for the next match.