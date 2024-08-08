Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction YOR 41 % Chance of Winning LEI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.745 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Leicestershire’s One-Day Cup encounter is going to be hosted at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough. The sides will lock horns on August 8, 2024, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire had quite some trouble getting past Essex in the last game but they managed to do so by the end. Essex’s total of 243 was not a difficult chase at all but Yorkshire almost made a meal out of it by losing too many wickets. The openers were virtually of no help but skipper Shan Masood forged a partnership with James Wharton which set the tone of the innings. They scored 58 and 71, respectively, and lightened the burden on the rest of the batters. The other batters were not of much help either and bowler Dom Bess had to take matters into his own hands and it was his unbeaten 53 which ensured that Yorkshire’s chase was complete, winning by three wickets.

Leicestershire fell short against Surrey in their last outing to register their second defeat of the season. In Leicestershire’s defense, chasing a total of 296 is not the easiest task and they did put up quite the fight. Once again, it was opening batter Sol Budinger who made the difference in their innings with 70 runs, the team’s highest individual score. The others around him kept collapsing one after the other and it was down to the lower order who did the best they could to keep Leicestershire afloat. Bowler Tom Scriven’s 55 did take them close to the target but it was too little, too late as Leicestershire succumbed and lost by 17 runs.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 41%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 59%

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal

Yorkshire’s opening wicket is entirely hapless at this point and there hasn’t been even a shred of improvement since the start of the season. After several unsuccessful attempts, William Luxton was dropped down the order to make way for wicket-keeper batter Harry Duke to open alongside Finlay Bean. However, this endeavor proved to be rather futile as it did not bring the desired change. In the last five matches, Yorkshire has had first partnerships of 5, 4, 2, 7 and 7 runs. There is no-go for Yorkshire’s first wicket here on out.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Leicestershire 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The previous game held at North Marine Road Ground was between Yorkshire and Essex earlier this season. The former won the toss and elected to field first which ultimately worked in their favor since the target was not particularly daunting. Both sides will vie to chase in the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

A 70% chance of a washout is predicted at Scarborough which is going to have a bearing on the result. The temperature is likely to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have three wins in five games but their displays in the last two matches do not inspire confidence at all. Their batting performance, especially, is not as good as it could be.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Sam Wood Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s resilience is quite impressive and even though they are coming off a defeat, they have the firepower to overcome Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire won four matches against Leicestershire on the bounce prior to their last meeting in the 2023 season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 4

Leicestershire - 1

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Yorkshire’s opening wicket is the only one which has failed to make any progress whatsoever after so many attempts this season, and there has not been a single game so far where they have scored double digit partnerships. With partnerships of 5, 4 and 2 runs in the last three games despite a change at the front, Yorkshire are in for it. On the contrary, Leicestershire’s openers have done well to set the team up for a big total since Ian Holland and Sol Budinger have managed to secure stands of 38, 129 and 42 runs in the previous three outings. The two sides are worlds apart in this aspect and Leicestershire’s openers are unparalleled.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire List a North Marine Road Ground, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.745 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Shan Masood has been on a spree of big knocks and managed to get his third half-century of the season in the last match against Essex, having scored 58 runs, which made him the second highest run scorer. Overall, he leads Yorkshire’s run charts with 221 runs in five innings and an average of 44.20, making the skipper their top pick again.

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger has been absolutely unrelenting and leads the charge for Yorkshire with a sizable gap with the others. In five innings thus far, he has 367 runs which includes three half-centuries and a century. Impressively, he is averaging at 73.40 with no sign of an imminent drop-off which makes the opener the top choice for the next match.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad has consistently been Yorkshire’s top bowler and has a total of 12 wickets under his belt in five innings with an outstanding average of 11.33. He was tied as their top wicket-taker in the previous match against Essex where he captured three wickets in ten overs and earned an economy rate of 4.10. He remains the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven is Leicestershire’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with eight wickets in five innings. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in their previous encounter against Surrey where he managed to topple two wickets in ten overs with a brilliant economy rate of 5.10. He continues to be the top pick to emerge as their premier bowler against Yorkshire.