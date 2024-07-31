Yorkshire vs Sussex Match Prediction YOR 64 % Chance of Winning SUS 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Sussex’s clash in the One-Day Cup is going to be hosted at York Cricket Club. The match will take place on July 31, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Yorkshire kicked off their campaign in the One-Day Cup on a positive note, having bested Surrey in the first game. However, their success was short-lived since Nottinghamshire absolutely annihilated them in their last outing. Yorkshire’s bowlers managed to dismiss Nottinghamshire’s batting lineup for 209 runs at the tail end of the first innings but the batters were a massive disappointment. There was no single batter from Yorkshire who put on a decent performance; to put this into perspective, pacer Ben Coad was the top scorer at the bottom of the order with 31 runs. Their egregious showing cost them the victory by a margin of 83 runs.

Sussex lost two back-to-back fixtures leading up to this matchup which is a terrible start to the season. They struggled against Warwickshire in the last match and the batters, especially, let the team down by showing no resistance whatsoever against the opposition’s bowling. The openers were the standouts from the innings as Tom Clark and Tom Haines’ 71-run stand was quite remarkable. Their dismissal marked Sussex’s downfall as the entire order came tumbling down, having been bowled out for 173 runs eventually. Interestingly, Sussex’s bowlers almost defended the target as they toppled nine of Warwickshire’s wickets but in the end, they still came up short by a single wicket.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 64%

Sussex chance of winning - 36%

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Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal

William Luxton and Finlay Bean have not been able to do justice to Yorkshire’s first wicket and in both matches, they faced early dismissals and ended up with paltry opening scores of seven. While the former has been pulling his weight with an average of 43.50 in two innings, Finlay Bean has a dismal average of 10.50. Moreover, Sussex have a strong bowling unit which has the ability to prevent Yorkshire’s openers from settling in comfortably. With all of these factors put together, Yorkshire have some more ground to make up in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sussex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The last time York Cricket Club hosted a game in this series was during the 2022 edition of the tournament. Two fixtures were played here that season and both times, the toss winners elected to field first, albeit they tasted triumph once. The average first innings total of 288 in that season was not very daunting which makes chasing all the more lucrative for the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are projected at York on the day of the match and the temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius. With a 10% possibility of precipitation, the weather is not expected to play a major role in the outcome.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

William Luxton Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter George Hill All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s bowlers are their backbone at the moment and they have been responsible for both victories so far.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Oliver Carter Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Danial Ibrahim All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Henry Rogers All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s batters have a lot of recuperating to do and they have held back the team with poor displays.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex have a heavy lead over Yorkshire in the previous five outings against the latter, having won four of them.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 1

Sussex - 4

Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Yorkshire’s openers stagnated since William Luxton and Finlay Bean scored seven runs before the first dismissal in both matches until now. Neither of them are able to work in unison and it has affected their performance at the front. For Sussex, Tom Clark and Tom Haines have been a tad more balanced. Although the former faced an early dismissal in the first match which resulted in a lowly opening partnership of 19 runs, they absolutely smashed it in the previous game against Warwickshire, having added a whopping 71 runs to the first wicket. The openers are in brilliant shape as they enter this game and have the potential to outgun Yorkshire’s opening wicket.

Yorkshire vs Sussex List a York Cricket Club, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet now! Sussex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.604 Bet now!

Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Batters

William Luxton to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Opener William Luxton made a brilliant start to the campaign with a knock of 83 runs in the first match. However, his performance against Nottinghamshire in the last game did not help the team much since he was dismissed for four. Despite this, he remains the team’s leading batter with 87 runs in two innings and an average of 43.50 , making him the top pick once more.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Fynn Hudson-Prentice remains the top batter for Sussex despite the fact that he was out for five in the previous outing versus Warwickshire. After a stellar performance in the first match he was the standout batter for Sussex with 90 runs, he did not find the same success in the following game. However, averaging at 47.50, he is expected to come back stronger against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad’s four-wicket haul against Nottinghamshire in the last encounter was mighty impressive. He delivered a full quota of ten overs during the game, out of which three were maidens. Additionally, he only conceded 14 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 1.40. He is, without a doubt, the top choice for the upcoming game.

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Henry Crocombe was tied as the top wicket-taker for Sussex against Warwickshire, having picked three wickets in ten overs. Further, he also managed to keep his economy rate down to 3.80. He is now the leading bowler for the team with four wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 17.50 which makes him the leading choice again.