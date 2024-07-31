Yorkshire vs Sussex Match Prediction
YOR
64%
Chance of Winning
SUS
36%
List a
York Cricket Club
Facts:
- William Luxton is the top scorer for Yorkshire with 87 runs in two innings thus far.
- Fynn Hudson-Prentice remains Sussex’s leading batter with 95 runs in two innings.
Yorkshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning
Yorkshire kicked off their campaign in the One-Day Cup on a positive note, having bested Surrey in the first game. However, their success was short-lived since Nottinghamshire absolutely annihilated them in their last outing. Yorkshire’s bowlers managed to dismiss Nottinghamshire’s batting lineup for 209 runs at the tail end of the first innings but the batters were a massive disappointment. There was no single batter from Yorkshire who put on a decent performance; to put this into perspective, pacer Ben Coad was the top scorer at the bottom of the order with 31 runs. Their egregious showing cost them the victory by a margin of 83 runs.
Sussex lost two back-to-back fixtures leading up to this matchup which is a terrible start to the season. They struggled against Warwickshire in the last match and the batters, especially, let the team down by showing no resistance whatsoever against the opposition’s bowling. The openers were the standouts from the innings as Tom Clark and Tom Haines’ 71-run stand was quite remarkable. Their dismissal marked Sussex’s downfall as the entire order came tumbling down, having been bowled out for 173 runs eventually. Interestingly, Sussex’s bowlers almost defended the target as they toppled nine of Warwickshire’s wickets but in the end, they still came up short by a single wicket.
- Yorkshire chance of winning - 64%
- Sussex chance of winning - 36%
Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Tips
Yorkshire to score low before first dismissal
William Luxton and Finlay Bean have not been able to do justice to Yorkshire’s first wicket and in both matches, they faced early dismissals and ended up with paltry opening scores of seven. While the former has been pulling his weight with an average of 43.50 in two innings, Finlay Bean has a dismal average of 10.50. Moreover, Sussex have a strong bowling unit which has the ability to prevent Yorkshire’s openers from settling in comfortably. With all of these factors put together, Yorkshire have some more ground to make up in the upcoming match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Sussex Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex
Yorkshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction
The last time York Cricket Club hosted a game in this series was during the 2022 edition of the tournament. Two fixtures were played here that season and both times, the toss winners elected to field first, albeit they tasted triumph once. The average first innings total of 288 in that season was not very daunting which makes chasing all the more lucrative for the upcoming match.
Weather Report
Overcast conditions are projected at York on the day of the match and the temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius. With a 10% possibility of precipitation, the weather is not expected to play a major role in the outcome.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.
Predicted Playing XI
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
Finlay Bean
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Revis
|
Batter
|
Dom Bess
|
Bowler
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Leech
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire’s bowlers are their backbone at the moment and they have been responsible for both victories so far.
Sussex Player List
John Simpson (c), Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Haines
|
Batter
|
Oliver Carter
|
Batter
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
All-rounder
|
Danial Ibrahim
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Henry Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Archie Lenham
|
Bowler
|
Aristides Karvelas
|
Bowler
|
Henry Crocombe
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex’s batters have a lot of recuperating to do and they have held back the team with poor displays.
Yorkshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head
Sussex have a heavy lead over Yorkshire in the previous five outings against the latter, having won four of them.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Yorkshire - 1
Sussex - 4
Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Odds
Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire
Yorkshire’s openers stagnated since William Luxton and Finlay Bean scored seven runs before the first dismissal in both matches until now. Neither of them are able to work in unison and it has affected their performance at the front. For Sussex, Tom Clark and Tom Haines have been a tad more balanced. Although the former faced an early dismissal in the first match which resulted in a lowly opening partnership of 19 runs, they absolutely smashed it in the previous game against Warwickshire, having added a whopping 71 runs to the first wicket. The openers are in brilliant shape as they enter this game and have the potential to outgun Yorkshire’s opening wicket.
Yorkshire vs Sussex
List a
York Cricket Club, null
Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Batters
William Luxton to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
Opener William Luxton made a brilliant start to the campaign with a knock of 83 runs in the first match. However, his performance against Nottinghamshire in the last game did not help the team much since he was dismissed for four. Despite this, he remains the team’s leading batter with 87 runs in two innings and an average of 43.50 , making him the top pick once more.
Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Batter
Fynn Hudson-Prentice remains the top batter for Sussex despite the fact that he was out for five in the previous outing versus Warwickshire. After a stellar performance in the first match he was the standout batter for Sussex with 90 runs, he did not find the same success in the following game. However, averaging at 47.50, he is expected to come back stronger against Yorkshire.
Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers
Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
Ben Coad’s four-wicket haul against Nottinghamshire in the last encounter was mighty impressive. He delivered a full quota of ten overs during the game, out of which three were maidens. Additionally, he only conceded 14 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 1.40. He is, without a doubt, the top choice for the upcoming game.
Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler
Henry Crocombe was tied as the top wicket-taker for Sussex against Warwickshire, having picked three wickets in ten overs. Further, he also managed to keep his economy rate down to 3.80. He is now the leading bowler for the team with four wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 17.50 which makes him the leading choice again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
- Sussex to win @ 2.30 (Parimatch)
Parimatch