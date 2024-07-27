LON (London Spirit) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction LON 57 % Chance of Winning BIR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix - two teams who started their respective campaigns with losses in the first round - will lock horns at the Lord's, London, on July 27, 2024 (Saturday), 11:05 PM IST. While Oval Invincibles had a very easy run chase against Birmingham, London Spirit couldn’t handle the sustained pressure put by Southern Brave.

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

London Spirit are one of the few teams in the Men’s Hundred without a strong batting core, and that was clearly on show against Southern Brave, where they were reliant on Liam Dawson to help them to a decent score. The lack of core strength is also going to impact them against Birmingham Phoenix, who were also exposed to a spirited bowling performance from Oval Invincibles.

Birmingham Phoenix could only muster 89 runs, with only three players touching double digits. Except for Tim Southee, the bowling department were also clueless - letting the defending champions walk away with an eight-wicket win. Unless they mend their ways, especially the likes of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, and Dan Mousely - it would be difficult for them to take home the honours.

LNS’s chance of winning is 57%

BRP’s chance of winning is 43%

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London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Tips

If you’re serious about making money in this market, going for Tim Southee and Olly Stone is a must. Further, leaving out Daniel Lawrence doesn’t seem logical too. Despite his failure in the previous game, I am going to put my money on Moeen Ali, who, in his own right, is one of the most destructive players of spin bowling the world has ever seen.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Lord’s has hosted 31 matches, with the batting first team winning 20 games as compared to nine wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score in the aforementioned time frame is 164/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 175/6.

Weather Report

Accuwether predicts only a 14% chance of precipitation in London on the match day, but there will be a 78% cloud cover. That pose a certain amount of challenge for the match.

London Spirits Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, MD Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Daniel Lawrence Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirits Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, London Spirit were one of the worst performing sides of the competition, having won just two games in eight clashes. They finished at the second-last position on the table. They would have hoped to start well in the ongoing season, but ended up losing to Southern Brave in a dire manner in the first game of the tournament.

Birmingham Phoenix Players List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Rishi Patel, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Tim Southee, Louis Kimber, James Fuller

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Rishi Patel Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Dan Mousley Wicket-keeper Moeen Ali All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Despite possessing one of the strongest squads in the Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix have continuously underperformed and this year too, they started the tournament with a loss to Oval Invincibles.

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Head-To-Head

London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix have faced each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the latter winning all three games. The last time both sides faced each other was in August last year, in which Phoenix won by 77 runs.

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

London Spirit opening partnership to be under 19.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

For someone who has always been optimistic about batting success at the top of the order, I can hardly muster any strength to bet on either side to do well at the top of the order. Especially London Spirit. Daniel Bell-Drummond and Adam Rossington have been two serial underperformers in the last couple of seasons and have an opening average of 18.7 and 16.9 respectively. So there’s not so much of hope for me from London Spirit.

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Great Britain Lord's, null London Spirit Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.288 Bet Now!

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Batters

Daniel Lawrence to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

Daniel Lawrence may not have been a very good player in T20s as he is in longer formats, but he is a utility performer nonetheless. In his T20 career, Lawrence has 2699 runs at an average of 25.22 and a strike rate of 141.1. He has 18 fifties in his career, which adds a base to his performance. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet on the man to do well.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Liam Livingstone wouldn’t be proud of his recent performances, but if one thing we’ve learnt from his career is to never writing him off. You wouldn’t score 6282 runs by just being a swashbuckler. An average of 27.67 and strike rate of 144.5 makes him such a pick and we can’t let him off without betting big on him.

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nathan Ellis is London Spirit’s best bet to bring them back to the game. A willy bowler in his own right, the Australian has 172 T20 wickets at an average of 23.5 and an economy rate of 8. He has a strike rate of 17.6, which makes him one of the most efficient performer in the game. Then that should settle the debate if there’s any.

Tim Southee to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)

What Tim Southee can do is not up for question. He is a legend in his own right, having picked 321 wickets at an average of 24.3 and an economy rate of 8.1. He has already grabbed 47 wickets in England alone, at an average of 20.9. If you want further proof of his ability, he takes a wicket in England in every 15.7 balls. That says a lot, doesn’t it?