18.5 W OUT! Humphreys gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Arshdeep Singh gets forward and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by TH Tector on the on side.

18.4 . Humphreys comes over the wicket to Arshdeep Singh. Good length, outside off stump again. Arshdeep Singh gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive