Results Score Ireland vs India T20i T20 Series Ireland vs India 26.06.2026

T20iCivil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
IRL

182

IND
IND

148

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sharma Abhishekall rounder492072245
Dube Shivamall rounder251412178.57
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Moondra Jai402526.2520
Hollard Matt40283721

Latest Highlights

18.5
W

OUT! Humphreys gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Arshdeep Singh gets forward and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by TH Tector on the on side.

18.4
.

Humphreys comes over the wicket to Arshdeep Singh. Good length, outside off stump again. Arshdeep Singh gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.3
1

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

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