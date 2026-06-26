Results Score Ireland vs India T20i T20 Series Ireland vs India 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sharma Abhishekall rounder
|49
|20
|7
|2
|245
|Dube Shivamall rounder
|25
|14
|1
|2
|178.57
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Moondra Jai
|4
|0
|25
|2
|6.25
|2
|0
|Hollard Matt
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7
|2
|1
Latest Highlights
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18.5
W
OUT! Humphreys gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Arshdeep Singh gets forward and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by TH Tector on the on side.
18.4
.
Humphreys comes over the wicket to Arshdeep Singh. Good length, outside off stump again. Arshdeep Singh gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
18.3
1
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.