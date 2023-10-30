AFG (Afghanistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction AFG 36 % Chance of Winning SRI 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.536 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in the 30th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 30 at 02:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Afghanistan had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games in the World Cup. The game that turned things around for Afghanistan was the match against England as they registered a historic win against the defending champions. Afghanistan has won two of the last three games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game, Afghanistan beat Pakistan with eight wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka haven’t had a great World Cup thus far as they lost the first three games in the tournament. Sadeera Samarawickrama has been sensational and the main reason why Sri Lanka has managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture with two wins on the bounce against Netherlands and England. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are firm favourites to continue their winning run to three games come Oct 30.

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 36%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 64%

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Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kusal Perera has had an underwhelming tournament thus far and hasn’t looked comfortable at all in the World Cup. So far, Perera has scored 7, 0, 78, 5 and 4 averaging 18.4 runs. Perera’s 78 against Australia could have been a turning point for him but he failed to capitalise on the opportunity. Even though Afghanistan has struggled to bowl well in the powerplay, we still believe Kusal Perera would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Sri Lanka tend to lose early wickets, they have fared well in the powerplay and have scored over 50 runs in all games thus far. In the five games, Sri Lanka has scored 94, 58, 51, 56 and 56 averaging 63 runs and have conceded 53.4 runs in those wickets. On the other hand, Afghanistan averages 53 runs in the first ten overs which makes us believe Sri Lanka would score more than Afghanistan in powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Pune has hosted eight ODI games thus far,the team batting first and bowling first have a win percentage of 50%. More importantly in two of the last three matches, the team bowling first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost the first two games in the World Cup but in the last three games they managed to beat England and Pakistan. With four points, Afghanistan are seventh on the table, four points off the playoff spot.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Angelo Matthews, Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Angelo Matthews All-rounder

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka had a torrid start to the campaign as they lost each of the first three games in this tournament. Sri Lanka managed to turn things around as they won the last two games against Netherlands and England.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka have edged Afghanistan 7-3 in ODI format. In the last five games, Sri Lanka are 4-1 winning each of the last three games. Both sides went head to head in the Asia Cup prior to the World Cup, Sri Lanka won the game by two runs.

Head to Head:

Afghanistan Win: 3

Sri Lanka win: 7

Tied/NR: 1

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have failed to showcase consistency in the World Cup. Both teams have four points thus far and are four points shy of the playoff spots. If we compare the campaign of both sides, we believe Afghanistan have had a far better campaign heading into this fixture as they have beaten England and Pakistan thus far and their top order has been far more consistent than Sri Lanka batsmen. In the five games thus far, Afghanistan has managed an opening partnership of 47, 32, 114, 27 and 130 averaging 70 runs thus far. In two of the last three games Afghanistan has managed a better opening stand than their opponents and on both occasions they have won the game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka openers have struggled thus far. In five games, they have managed an opening stand of 1, 5, 125, 18 and 9. The 125 run opening stand came against Australia which could be seen as an exception. We believe Afghanistan would have a better opening stand and you should make use of this opportunity in order to make some quick financial gains.

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Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Afghanistan have had an underwhelming batting performance in the World Cup thus far. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been the shining light for Afghanistan leading up to this game. In the last three matches, Gurbaz has scored two half centuries which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Sadeera Samarawickrama has been sensational for Sri Lanka this year and has been one of the key contributors in the last two games. With 277 runs, Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka and has two half centuries in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq has had a solid campaign thus far and has been great in the last three games. With six wickets, Naveen-ul-Haq is the joint top wicket taker for Afghanistan in the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Sri Lanka bowlers have failed to show up so far in this tournament. Dilshan Madushanka has been an exception and has been fabulous thus far. With 11 wickets in the tournament, Madushanka has been the top wicket taker for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.