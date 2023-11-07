Australia vs Afghanistan Match Prediction AUS 84 % Chance of Winning AFG 16 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.185 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on Afghanistan in the 39th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 07 at 02:00 PM IST.

Australia vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Australia has managed to turn things around after an underwhelming start to the campaign. The five times champions have won five games in a row and are on a brink of qualifying for the semis this term. In the last game, Australia managed to defend a par score of 286 against England as they won the game by 33 runs.

Afghanistan entered this tournament as an underdog and not much expectation but they have defied all odds and have managed to win four of the last five games and a positive result against Australia would see them go above New Zealand and Pakistan to fourth spot on the table. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Australia’s chances of winning - 84%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 16%

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Australia vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Australia did not showcase its aggressive style of play in the last game, they have been pretty lethal in the last five games. Australia are second in terms of most sixes in this tournament as they have hit 61 sixes in the last five games and have conceded mere 25 sixes in those games. On the other hand, Afghanistan has managed to hit 18 sixes in the last five games which makes us believe Australia will hit more sixes than Afghanistan in the upcoming game.

Steve Smith has struggled throughout the tournament and it would be hard to believe that Smith has been one of the weak links for Australia in the World Cup. Smith has scored 205 runs in this tournament with an average of 29.28 which is pretty low considering his standards. Even though Smith scored 44 in the last game, we believe Smith would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 38.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically Wankhede has favoured the team batting first which has been the case in this tournament as well. Wankhede has hosted three games in this tournament and all three games were won by teams batting first. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Travis Head All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

After a difficult start to the campaign, Australia has managed to turn things as they have won five games in the row and and win in the upcoming game would see them seal a top four spot on the table.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

After an underwhelming start to the tournament, Afghanistan has managed to turn things around as they have won four of the last five games and with eight points they have a very good chance to make the semis this year.

Australia vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Australia have a perfect record in this fixture in the past as they have edged Afghanistan 3-0 in ODI cricket. The last time both sides played was in the 2019 World Cup as Australia registered a comfortable victory.

Head to Head:

Australia Win: 3

Afghanistan win: 0

Tied/NR: 0

Australia vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Australia to score more than Afghanistan in powerplay

Some might say this fixture is a mismatch and on paper it's hard to disagree with that assessment as Australia are a far more dominant team. But cricket is not played on paper which is probably why Afghanistan have already rolled over teams like England and Pakistan so far and have won four of the last five matches and have played themselves into the contention to make the semis. This would be one of the toughest tests for Afghanistan as they square off against a team who have the history in this tournament like no other and have won five games on the bounce. Even though Afghanistan has scored well in the powerplay, the numbers that Australia has put up especially in the last five games is just staggering. Australia has managed to score 64, 82, 66, 118 and 48 in the first ten overs averaging 75.6 runs which is pretty impressive. On the other hand, Afghanistan has managed to score 79, 28, 60, 50 and 55 averaging 54.4 runs in the powerplay. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact, Australia has managed to outscore their opponents in each of the last five fixtures which makes us believe they would outscore Afghanistan in powerplay in the upcoming fixture.

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Australia vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

David Warner had an underwhelming game against England in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Australia and has been one of the key reasons for Australia’s change in fortune. With 428 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for Australia in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Hashmatullah Shahidi to be Afghanistan’s top batter

We are going to stick with Hashmatullah Shahidi once again as he continues his good form in the last game against Netherlands as he scored a brilliant half century in the last game. With 282 runs, Shahidi is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Australia vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Adam Zampa has been a phenom for Australia in this tournament as in last five matches Zampa has ended up with 4, 4, 4, 3 and 3 wickets and with 19 wickets he is the leading wicket for Australia which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Afghanistan has won four of the last five games and Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been the stand out performer for his side. Rahman has been the most consistent bowler for Afghanistan during that period as he has taken seven wickets in last five games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.