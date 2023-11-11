Australia vs Bangladesh Match Prediction AUS 88 % Chance of Winning BANG 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.122 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on Bangladesh in the 43rd game of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 11 at 10:30 AM IST.

Australia vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Australia always seems to find a way, after losing the opening two fixtures, Australia has won six games on the bounce and have qualified for the semi-finals. In the last game, Australia made things hard for themselves as they were 91/7. We saw one of the finest innings in World Cup history as Maxwell scored a brilliant double century to take Australia over the line.

Bangladesh haven’t had a great tournament as they could only bag two wins in eight games and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game, Bangladesh surrendered their six game losing streak as they beat Sri Lanka with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Australia’s chances of winning - 88%

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 12%

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Australia vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Bangladesh batsmen have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as Bangladesh have consistently lost early wickets in games. So far in the World Cup, Bangladesh has managed an opening stand of 19, 14, 0, 93, 30, 19, 0 and 17 averaging 24 runs in the World Cup thus far. On the other hand, Australia twice had a hundred run opening stand in the last five matches which makes us believe Australia would have a better opening stand than Bangladesh in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has had a torrid campaign so far, he scored 90 in the last game, regardless, his form has been a cause of concern for Bangladesh. In the eight games, Shanto has scored 59, 0, 7, 8, 0, 9, 4 and 90 averaging 22.15 runs in the tournament. Prior to the last game, Shanto had single digit scores in six consecutive games which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 36.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.49 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Winning percentage of team batting first and second is 50% in Pune. The last two games at the venue have been won by the team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Travis Head All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

After a difficult start to the campaign, Australia have dominated the proceedings as they have won six games on the bounce. In the last game, Australia beat Afghanistan with three wickets to spare as they sealed a top four spot this term.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Nasum Ahmed All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh surrendered their six game losing streak against Sri Lanka as they have put themself in contention to make the 2025 Champions Trophy. With four points in eight games, Bangladesh are seventh on the table level on points with Sri Lanka.

Australia vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Australia has dominated this fixture in ODI history. In 21 games, Bangladesh has only managed one win in the past. In the World Cup it's been a similar story as Australia are 3-0. Both sides went head to head in the 2019 World Cup, Australia won the game by 48 runs.

Head to Head:

Australia Win: 19

Bangladesh win: 1

Tied/NR: 1

Australia vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Australia to score more than Bangladesh in powerplay

This tie looks to be a mismatch as on one hand you have Australia who seems to have peaked at the right time and on other hand Bangladesh have had a torrid campaign and have already been knocked out of the competition. Both teams are poles apart when it comes to batting performance in the World Cup, Bangladesh has struggled to bat well throughout the tournament and one of the main reasons for this is their failure to take advantage of powerplay in games. Only thrice in eight games, Bangladesh has managed to cross the fifty run mark in the first ten overs and in three of the last four games they have managed to score 35, 39 and 37 which has resulted in conceding more runs in powerplay in those matches. Australia has one of the most explosive top orders in the World Cup, with Mitchell Mash coming in at number three, Australia’s top three batsmen are all capable of destroying the opponent in the first ten overs. In five of the last seven games, Australia has managed to surpass the fifty run mark which also includes 118 runs against New Zealand. We believe Australia would outscore Bangladesh in the powerplay and you should utilise this opportunity to make some quick buck.

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Australia vs Bangladesh Top Team Batters

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

David Warner had an underwhelming performance in the last two games against England and Afghanistan but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Australia and has been one of the key reasons for Australia’s change in fortune which saw them win six games in a row. With 446 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for Australia in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mahmudullah Riyad to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Mahmudullah Riyad has been the best batsman for Bangladesh in this tournament. Even though he missed the opening two games, with 296 runs, Riyad is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in the World Cup and the only Bangladesh batsman who has scored a century in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Australia vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Adam Zampa has been a phenomenon for Australia in this tournament as in the last six matches Zampa has ended up with 4, 4, 4, 3, 3 and 1 wickets and with 20 wickets he is the leading wicket for Australia which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

They haven’t been that many standout performers for Bangladesh in this tournament as they have failed to find consistency. Shoriful Islam has had a good World Cup and has been one of the top bowlers for Bangladesh thus far. With ten wickets, Islam is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.