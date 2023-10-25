Australia vs Netherlands Match Prediction AUS 96 % Chance of Winning NED 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.064 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on Netherlands in the 24th game of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 24 at 2:00 PM IST.

Australia vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Australia stuttered in the opening round of games as they were comprehensively beaten by India and South Africa in the first two games. The five time World Champions responded to the criticism as they beat Sri Lanka in the third game. In the last game, David Warner led the way for Australia as they hammered 367 and beat Pakistan by 62 runs.

Netherlands had a rough start to the tournament as they were comprehensively beaten by Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two games. Netherlands shocked the world in the third game as they beat South Africa in what was one of the shocks in this tournament. With two points in four games, Netherlands are seventh on the table.

Australia’s chances of winning - 96%

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 4%

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Australia vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Netherland openers have failed to perform thus far in this tournament. In the four games, Netherlands have managed an opening stand of 28, 21, 22 and 7 averaging 19.5 runs. On the other hand, Australian openers have hit the form as both Mitchell Marsh and David Warner scored centuries in the last game and due to the fact Netherlands have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last three games, we believe Australia would have a better opening stand than Netherlands in the upcoming game.

Max O’Dowd’s form has been a cause of concern for Netherlands. In the last four matches, O’Dowd has scored 5, 16, 18 and 16 averaging 13.75 runs which is pretty low and showcases his struggles in the World Cup. We believe Max O’Dowd would struggle to score well against Australia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership Over 37.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the win percentage for teams batting first or second are pretty identical at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But since it is a day and night match, dew can have an impact in the second innings. Hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia could not have had a worst start in the tournament as they were comprehensively beaten by India and South Africa. Australia bounced back after back to back wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and are currently fourth on the table.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Vikram Singh Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Wesley Barresi Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands had one of the greatest games in their history as they beat South Africa in this tournament. With two points in four games, Netherlands are currently seventh on the table, two points shy of Australia who are currently fourth on the table.

Australia vs Netherlands Head to Head

Australia have had the upper hand in this fixture. Australia are 2-0 against the Netherlands, both games were played in the World Cup and on both occasions Australia registered a comprehensive victory.

Head to Head:

Australia Win: 2

Netherlands win: 0

Australia vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Australia to score more than Netherlands in powerplay

With back to back wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Australia seems to have hit the form at the right time. On the other hand, Netherlands have struggled in the competition thus far and one of the main reasons for their struggles is their top order which hasn't shown up in this tournament. In four games, Netherlands have scored 47, 35, 28 and 48 averaging 39.5 and have conceded 43, 63, 41 and 56 averaging 50.75. Not once have Netherlands scored over 50 runs in the first 10 overs. On the other hand, Australia have been menacing in powerplay after their opening game debacle against India. In the four games, Australia has scored 27, 50, 64 and 82. In each of the last three games, Australia has managed to cross the 50 run mark in powerplay. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Netherlands have conceded more runs in each of the last three games hence we believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick bucks.

Australia vs Netherlands Odi Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.03 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 10.00 Bet Now!

Australia vs Netherlands Top Team Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s top batter

Mitchell Marsh has been sensational in the last two games and has been one of the key reasons for Australia’s change in fortunes. In the last two games Marsh has scored a half century and a century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann to be Netherlands’s top batter

Netherlands batsmen have had a poor showing so far in this tournament as they haven’t been a standout performer. Colin Ackermann has been the top scorer in two games thus far and with 128 runs is the leading run scorer for Netherlands which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Australia vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Another player who has stepped up for Australia after the first two games is Adam Zampa who has been sensational for Australia in recent games. In each of the last two games, Zampa has taken four wickets taking his wickets tally to nine making him the highest wicket taker for Australia in this tournament which is why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Aryan Dutt to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Aryan Dutt has been one of the shining lights for Netherlands in this tournament. In the last game, Dutt was sensational as he ended up with three wickets and could have had five wicket haul as his final spell in the game was special which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.