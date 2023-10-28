AUS (Australia) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction AUS 63 % Chance of Winning NEW 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.719 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on New Zealand in the 27th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 28 at 10:30 AM IST.

Australia vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

After an underwhelming start to the season, Australia has managed to turn things around as they posted up three wins on the bounce and with six points in five games are currently fourth on the table. In the last game, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were sensational as Australia scored 399 runs in 50 overs against Netherlands and eventually won the game by 309 runs.

Unlike Australia, New Zealand have been one of the best and most consistent teams in the World Cup thus far. In the last game, New Zealand surrendered their four game winning streak in this tournament against the host India as they failed to defend 273 and eventually lost the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’s chances of winning - 63%

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

It seems as if Australia has found their footing in the competition as they have overpowered teams in the last three games. With David Warner and Mitchell Marsh coming to form, Australia has bagged 34 sixes in the last two games. Devon Conway has struggled to hit the heights in the last few games. We believe it's hard not to back Australia when it comes to scoring sixes hence we reckon Australia would hit more sixes than New Zealand in the upcoming game.

Looking at the playing conditions and weather, we believe the ball would move a bit in Dharamsala especially with the temperatures hitting low in the area. Dewon Conway had a great start to the campaign but seems to have lost his form in the last few games scoring 32, 45, 20 and 0. We believe Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood would strike early in the game and Conway would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Dharamsala hosted its first ODI game since 2017 in the World Cup. In the eight games played at the venue on five occasions the team bowling first has won the game. Looking at the weather, temperatures are expected to drop in the morning which could provide some movement for the pacers which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

After a difficult start to the campaign, Australia has managed to turn things around as they have beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands in the last three games. With six points in five matches, Australia are fourth on the table.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand surrendered their four game winning streak in this tournament in the last game against India. With eight points in five games, New Zealand are level on points with South Africa and are third on the table.

Australia vs New Zealand Head to Head

Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past as they have edged New Zealand 95-39 in ODI cricket. In the last five games, it's been a one way traffic as Australia are 5-0.

Head to Head:

Australia Win: 95

New Zealand win: 39

Tied/NR: 7

Australia vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Australia to score more than New Zealand in powerplay

New Zealand have had a great start to the World Cup, in the first two games we saw New Zealand batsmen dominate games from start to finish which Australia lacked in the early parts of the campaign. As we head into this fixture it looks as if things have turned around and New Zealand do look dominant in the powerplay which is probably why they have failed to score fifty runs in powerplay in each of the last three games. What's more intriguing is the fact New Zealand have conceded more runs in powerplay in the last two of the three games. On the other hand, Australia has destroyed their opponents in the powerplay scoring 50, 64, 82 and 66 in the last four matches and have outscored their opponents in each of the last three matches. What makes this tip so lucrative is the form of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh who have been so good for Australia in the last three matches. Looking at these underline stats, we believe Australia would outscore New Zealand in powerplay and you should take this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Australia vs New Zealand Odi Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Australia vs New Zealand Top Team Batters

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

David Warner has been sensational for Australia and one of the main reasons for Australia’s change of fortune in the last three games. After a slow start to the World Cup, Warner has two centuries in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batter

The New Zealand top order has been underwhelming in the last couple of games. Rachin Ravindra had a few catches dropped but has been one of the most consistent batsmen for New Zealand thus far. Ravindra has a century and two half centuries in the tournament thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Australia vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler

Dharamsala is one of the few wickets in India which would have some assistance for the fast bowlers. Considering the fact we expect some movement with the new ball there isn’t a better bowler than Mitchell Starc in the World Cup who could utilise the condition to the maximum which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Matt Henry might have gone under the radar but he has had a solid campaign thus far. Matt Henry has taken wickets in every game thus far which makes him one of the most consistent bowlers for New Zealand in the World Cup. Considering the fact the game is being played in Dharamsala, Matt Henry would be our top pick for the upcoming game.