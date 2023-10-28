AUS (Australia) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
AUS
63%
Chance of Winning
NEW
37%
Odi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- Adam Zampa has a four wicket haul in each of the last three matches.
- With 12 wickets, Mitchell Santner is the leading wicket taker for New Zealand in the tournament.
Australia vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
After an underwhelming start to the season, Australia has managed to turn things around as they posted up three wins on the bounce and with six points in five games are currently fourth on the table. In the last game, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were sensational as Australia scored 399 runs in 50 overs against Netherlands and eventually won the game by 309 runs.
Unlike Australia, New Zealand have been one of the best and most consistent teams in the World Cup thus far. In the last game, New Zealand surrendered their four game winning streak in this tournament against the host India as they failed to defend 273 and eventually lost the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’s chances of winning - 63%
- New Zealand’s chances of winning - 37%
Australia vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
It seems as if Australia has found their footing in the competition as they have overpowered teams in the last three games. With David Warner and Mitchell Marsh coming to form, Australia has bagged 34 sixes in the last two games. Devon Conway has struggled to hit the heights in the last few games. We believe it's hard not to back Australia when it comes to scoring sixes hence we reckon Australia would hit more sixes than New Zealand in the upcoming game.
Looking at the playing conditions and weather, we believe the ball would move a bit in Dharamsala especially with the temperatures hitting low in the area. Dewon Conway had a great start to the campaign but seems to have lost his form in the last few games scoring 32, 45, 20 and 0. We believe Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood would strike early in the game and Conway would score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Opening Partnership Over 35.5
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 30.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Australia
Australia vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Dharamsala hosted its first ODI game since 2017 in the World Cup. In the eight games played at the venue on five occasions the team bowling first has won the game. Looking at the weather, temperatures are expected to drop in the morning which could provide some movement for the pacers which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Mitch Marsh
|
Batter
|
Steve Smith
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
After a difficult start to the campaign, Australia has managed to turn things around as they have beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands in the last three games. With six points in five matches, Australia are fourth on the table.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand surrendered their four game winning streak in this tournament in the last game against India. With eight points in five games, New Zealand are level on points with South Africa and are third on the table.
Australia vs New Zealand Head to Head
Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past as they have edged New Zealand 95-39 in ODI cricket. In the last five games, it's been a one way traffic as Australia are 5-0.
Head to Head:
Australia Win: 95
New Zealand win: 39
Tied/NR: 7
Australia vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Australia to score more than New Zealand in powerplay
New Zealand have had a great start to the World Cup, in the first two games we saw New Zealand batsmen dominate games from start to finish which Australia lacked in the early parts of the campaign. As we head into this fixture it looks as if things have turned around and New Zealand do look dominant in the powerplay which is probably why they have failed to score fifty runs in powerplay in each of the last three games. What's more intriguing is the fact New Zealand have conceded more runs in powerplay in the last two of the three games. On the other hand, Australia has destroyed their opponents in the powerplay scoring 50, 64, 82 and 66 in the last four matches and have outscored their opponents in each of the last three matches. What makes this tip so lucrative is the form of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh who have been so good for Australia in the last three matches. Looking at these underline stats, we believe Australia would outscore New Zealand in powerplay and you should take this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Australia vs New Zealand
Odi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Australia vs New Zealand Top Team Batters
David Warner to be Australia’s top batter
David Warner has been sensational for Australia and one of the main reasons for Australia’s change of fortune in the last three games. After a slow start to the World Cup, Warner has two centuries in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batter
The New Zealand top order has been underwhelming in the last couple of games. Rachin Ravindra had a few catches dropped but has been one of the most consistent batsmen for New Zealand thus far. Ravindra has a century and two half centuries in the tournament thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Australia vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers
Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler
Dharamsala is one of the few wickets in India which would have some assistance for the fast bowlers. Considering the fact we expect some movement with the new ball there isn’t a better bowler than Mitchell Starc in the World Cup who could utilise the condition to the maximum which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler
Matt Henry might have gone under the radar but he has had a solid campaign thus far. Matt Henry has taken wickets in every game thus far which makes him one of the most consistent bowlers for New Zealand in the World Cup. Considering the fact the game is being played in Dharamsala, Matt Henry would be our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win @ 1.59 (PariMatch)
- New Zealand to win @ 2.36 (PariMatch)
Parimatch