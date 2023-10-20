Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction
AUS
65%
Chance of Winning
PAK
35%
Odi
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- Mitchell Starc has taken at least one wicket in every World Cup game he has played in his career.
- With 248 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer in the World Cup.
Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
Australia had the worst start possible as they were swept aside by India in the opening game and in the second game they were outplayed by South Africa as Australia incurred back to back losses. In the last game, Australia managed to stop the rut as they bounced back against Sri Lanka and posted first points on the table. Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets.
Unlike Australia, Pakistan had a great start to the campaign as they bagged maximum points in the first two matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. In the last game, Pakistan got a reality check as their middle order collapsed with 191 runs on the scoreboard, Pakistan eventually lost the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’s chances of winning - 65%
- Pakistan’s chances of winning - 35%
Australia vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
On paper Australia has far more firepower than Pakistan and if there is any ground where Australia can explode we believe it would be in Bangalore in this match. Pakistan are not renowned for being aggressive in ODI cricket which is proven in the first three games as they average three sixes a game. Pakistan has conceded more sixes in all fixtures thus far and we believe Australia would score more sixes in the game.
Steve Smith hasn’t had a great World Cup thus far, In fact he has underperformed in ODI cricket this year averaging mere 25.25 runs. In the three games thus far, Smith has managed to score 46, 19 and 0. We believe Smith would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a good Pakistan bowling attack.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Opening Partnership Over 33.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership Under 30.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Australia
Australia vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically, Bangalore wicket has favoured teams bowling first at the venue. But in the last three games at the venue, the teams batting first has won the game twice which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bat first.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Mitch Marsh
|
Batter
|
Steve Smith
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia had a torrid start to the campaign as they were comprehensively beaten by India and South Africa in the first two games. Australia bounced back as they registered first points in the tournament as they beat Sri Lanka with five wickets to spare.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan kicked off their campaign with back to back wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. But in the last game they got battered by India after their middle order collapsed. With four points in three games, Pakistan are currently fourth on the table.
Australia vs Pakistan Head to Head
Australia has dominated Pakistan in ODI cricket, winning 69 off 107 games thus far. In the World Cups, this game has been far more competitive as Australia have a slight edge over Pakistan 6-4.
Head to Head:
Australia Win: 69
Pakistan win: 34
Tied/NR: 4
Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds
Australia to score more than Pakistan in powerplay
Even though Pakistan have had a good start in the tournament, they have showcased a very passive approach in the powerplay which could cost them in this tournament. What's more interesting is the fact that so far in the World Cup, Pakistan have played on relatively flat tracks and still they haven’t been able to score more than 50 runs in the powerplay. In the three games thus far, Pakistan has scored 43, 48 and 49 averaging 46.66 runs and have conceded 47, 58 and 79 in those matches in the first ten overs. On the other hand, Australia has managed to score 27, 50 and 64 in the first two games and we expect them to continue the trend due to the ultra aggressive batting style of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. What makes this tip even more impressive is the fact Pakistan has conceded more runs in the powerplay in all games thus far and we believe Australia would outscore Pakistan as well in the first 10 overs and you should encash on this great opportunity.
Australia vs Pakistan
Odi
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Australia vs Pakistan Top Team Batters
Marnus Labuschagne to be Australia’s top batter
One of the main reasons why Australia has struggled thus far is the fact they haven't been a standout batsman thus far. Marnus Labuschagne has been the most consistent batsman for Australia thus far scoring 27, 46 and 40 runs in the first three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batter
Yes we agree that Babar Azam hasn’t been great in the World Cup as everyone expected him to run riot in the tournament. But Babar Azam is a kind of batsman who just needs a trigger factor which could see him explode. We believe his innings against India could be the turning point for him in the World Cup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Pakistan Top Team Bowlers
Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler
There are very few bowlers in the world better than Mitchell Starc in the World Cup, Starc has taken wicket in every World Cup game he has played thus far and in tournament he has already bagged five wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for Australia in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler
Shaheen Afridi is another Pakistan player who hasn't done well in the World Cup thus far. But in the last game against India, Afridi was the only Pakistani bowler who looked good on a flat wicket in Ahmedabad and was rewarded with two wickets in the match and was the top wicket taker for Pakistan in the game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win @ 1.54 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan to win @ 2.48 (PariMatch)
Parimatch