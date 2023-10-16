AUS (Australia) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction AUS 78 % Chance of Winning SRI 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.277 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on Sri Lanka in the 14th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 16 at 2:00 PM IST.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Australia head into this fixture after a disappointing start to the World Cup. The five times champions got battered in the first two games against India and South Africa and are currently ninth on the table. The good news for Aussies is that they are done with two hard fixtures and things would get a bit smoother from here on when it comes to fixtures.

Much like their opponents, Sri Lanka have lost the first two games which is mainly down to their bowlers who conceded 428 runs in the opening game against South Africa and 345 runs in the second game against Pakistan. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’s chances of winning - 78%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 22%

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Australia vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mitchell Marsh has struggled to score in the World Cup. Even prior to the World Cup Marsh has failed to showcase consistency in ODI cricket. Marsh has now played four games in the sub-continent scoring 4, 96, 0 and 7 which makes us believe Marsh would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Australia tends to lose early wickets in the last few games. With Mitchell Marsh struggling to get going, Australia has managed an opening partnership of 4, 9, 78, 5 and 27. In three of the last four matches Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership than they have managed to score which makes us believe Australia’s openers would struggle to get going and would have a low opening partnership in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

In the five matches played at the venue, on three occasions the team batting first has won the match. The wicket tends to slow down in the second innings making things very tricky for the chasing team which is probably why both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are one of the four teams in the competitions who have lost the first two games thus far. Australia was comprehensively beaten by India and South Africa and are currently ninth on the table. In the last five matches, Australia are 1-4.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dasun Shanaka Bowler Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Dushan Hemantha Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lankan bowlers have conceded 773 runs in the first two games hence it shouldn’t be a surprise that Sri Lanka has lost the first two games in the tournament. Sri Lanka has lost four of the last five games heading into this fixture.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Australia has dominated Sri Lanka in ODI cricket, winning 63 off 102 games thus far. In the World Cups, it's been one-way traffic all the way as Australia has eight wins in ten games. The only Sri Lanka victory in this competitions was back in 1996 World Finals

Head to Head:

Australia Win: 63

Sri Lanka win: 35

Tied/NR: 4

Australia vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score more than Australia in powerplay

For the first time since 1992, Australia has lost the first two games. One of the key reasons for this has been their failures in powerplay overs. Australia tend to lose early wickets which lowers the run rate and eventually they fail to capitalise the first 10 overs. In the last five matches, Australia has managed to post 60, 42, 43, 27 and 50 averaging 44.5 runs but has conceded 54.8 runs in those matches. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, Australia has conceded more runs in each of the last four games in powerplay. On the other hand, even though Sri Lanka has lost the two games thus far their batting has not disappointed thus far. In each of the two games Sri Lanka has managed to score 300 plus and in powerplay they managed to score 58 and 94, outsourcing their opponents in both matches. We believe this is a great betting tip to make some quick financial gains in this game.

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Australia vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Marnus Labuschagne to be Australia’s top batter

Australia head into this game knowing anything other than a win would send shockwaves around the World and in games like these they would want their main batsmen to step up. Marnus Labuschagne was phenomenal heading into the World Cup and has got good starts in both games in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Even though Sri Lanka has failed to take a point thus far, Kusal Mendis has been the star of the show for Sri Lanka. In the two games thus far, Mendis has scored a half century and a century and has looked fabulous thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Stark to be Australia’s top bowler

There are no two ways about it, Australia need their top bowler to step up. There are very few bowlers in the world better than Mitchell Stark in the World Cup. In the two games thus far, Stark has bagged three wickets and has an economy of 4.87. We believe it's just a matter of time before Stark makes his mark in the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

When you have two 300 runs in two games and have lost the two games, it's fair to say Sri Lanka bowlers have failed to show up thus far. Dilshan Madushanka has been the best Sri Lanka bowler thus far as he has picked two wickets in both games thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.