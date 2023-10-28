Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Prediction NED 26 % Chance of Winning BANG 74 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.398 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Netherlands take centre stage in the 28th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Garden Stadium, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 28 at 2:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Netherlands have struggled to get going in the World Cup and have seen highs and lows thus far. They beat South Africa in this tournament which was one of the greatest victories in the Netherland’s history. On the other hand, in the last game, Netherlands registered the worst loss in World Cup history as Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs.

Much like their opponents, Bangladesh haven't had a good tournament thus far as they have lost four games on the bounce and with two points are currently ninth on the table level on points with Netherlands who occupy the tenth spot on the table. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 74%

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tanzid Hasan scored a brilliant fifty in what was a batting wicket at Pune against India which seems to be the only highlights for Hasan in the World Cup. So far, the Bangladesh opener has struggled in the tournament which has also coincided with the struggles of Bangladesh in the top order. We believe Hasan would struggle to deal with spin in the powerplay and would score low in the upcoming game.

Max O’Dowd’s form has been a cause of concern for Netherlands. In the last five matches, O’Dowd has scored 5, 16, 18, 16 and 6 averaging 13.75 runs which is pretty low and showcases his struggles in the World Cup. Even though Bangladesh bowlers haven’t had a great outing in the last few games, regardless, we believe Max O’Dowd would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Bangladesh 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically Eden Gardens has favoured the team batting first, In 31 games, the team batting first has a 58% win record. In the last five games, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a win against Afghanistan. Since then, Bangladesh has lost four games on the bounce and with two points in five games, Bangladesh are ninth on the table.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Vikram Singh Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Wesley Barresi Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands were on the receiving end of the worst defeat in World Cup history against Australia. With two points in five games, Netherlands are level on points with Bangladesh and are tenth on the table.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Head to Head

Netherlands and Bangladesh have gone head to head twice in ODI cricket with both sides having shared the spoils. The last time both sides went head to head was in the 2011 World Cup where Bangladesh won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Bangladesh Win: 1

Netherlands win: 1

Tied/NR: 0

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Bangladesh to score more than Netherlands in powerplay

Bangladesh and Netherlands have struggled to get going in the World Cup thus far, both sides have one win in five games and are ninth and tenth on the table. One of the main reasons for Netherlands struggles have been their failure to utilise powerplay, Netherlands have failed to score over 50 in the first ten overs and tend to lose early wickets. In the five games so far, Netherlands have scored 47, 35, 28, 48 and 48 averaging 41.2 runs and have conceded 53.8 runs in the first ten overs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Netherlands have conceded more runs than they have scored in each of the last four matches. Even though Bangladesh hasn’t been that great in the powerplay, In the last five matches, Bangladesh has scored 44, 57, 46, 93 and 35 averaging 55 runs which is much higher than Netherlands in the World Cup. In two of the last three matches, Bangladesh has managed to out score their opponents which makes us believe Bangladesh would score more than Netherlands in the powerplay.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Odi Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Netherlands Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.10 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.398 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Team Batters

Mahmudullah Riyad to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Mahmudullah Riyad has been the shining light in what has been a torrid campaign for Bangladesh batsmen thus far. In three games, Riyad has scored 41, 46 and 111 and with 198 runs is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann to be Netherlands’s top batter

Netherlands have struggled to compete in this tournament and one of the main reasons for their failure is their batting line which has failed to show up in this tournament. Colin Ackermann is the only batsman for Netherlands who has double digit scores in each of the five games thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

With six wickets Shoriful Islam is tied with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraj as the top wicket taker for Bangladesh in this tournament. Considering the fact the game will be played in Eden Gardens which would have some assistance for the fast bowlers, Islam is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Even though Bas de Leede has bagged more wickets than Logan van Beek, We would go with Van Beek who was sensational in the last game against Australia even though Afghanistan conceded 399 runs in the game. Van Beek ended up with 4/74 in the last game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.