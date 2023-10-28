Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Prediction
NED
26%
Chance of Winning
BANG
74%
Odi
Eden Gardens Stadium
Facts:
- With nine wickets, Bas de Leede is the leading wicket taker for Netherlands in this tournament.
- With 198 runs, Mahmudullah Riyad is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this tournament.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Chance of Winning
Netherlands have struggled to get going in the World Cup and have seen highs and lows thus far. They beat South Africa in this tournament which was one of the greatest victories in the Netherland’s history. On the other hand, in the last game, Netherlands registered the worst loss in World Cup history as Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs.
Much like their opponents, Bangladesh haven't had a good tournament thus far as they have lost four games on the bounce and with two points are currently ninth on the table level on points with Netherlands who occupy the tenth spot on the table. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.
- Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 74%
- Netherlands’s chances of winning - 26%
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Tanzid Hasan scored a brilliant fifty in what was a batting wicket at Pune against India which seems to be the only highlights for Hasan in the World Cup. So far, the Bangladesh opener has struggled in the tournament which has also coincided with the struggles of Bangladesh in the top order. We believe Hasan would struggle to deal with spin in the powerplay and would score low in the upcoming game.
Max O’Dowd’s form has been a cause of concern for Netherlands. In the last five matches, O’Dowd has scored 5, 16, 18, 16 and 6 averaging 13.75 runs which is pretty low and showcases his struggles in the World Cup. Even though Bangladesh bowlers haven’t had a great outing in the last few games, regardless, we believe Max O’Dowd would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 27.5
Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction
Historically Eden Gardens has favoured the team batting first, In 31 games, the team batting first has a 58% win record. In the last five games, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Litton Kumer Das
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudullah Riyad
|
Batter
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a win against Afghanistan. Since then, Bangladesh has lost four games on the bounce and with two points in five games, Bangladesh are ninth on the table.
Netherlands News & Player List
Netherlands Player List
Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vikram Singh
|
Batter
|
Max O'Dowd
|
Batter
|
Wesley Barresi
|
Batter
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Edwards
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Teja Nidamanuru
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Zulfiqar
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Klein
|
Bowler
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands were on the receiving end of the worst defeat in World Cup history against Australia. With two points in five games, Netherlands are level on points with Bangladesh and are tenth on the table.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Head to Head
Netherlands and Bangladesh have gone head to head twice in ODI cricket with both sides having shared the spoils. The last time both sides went head to head was in the 2011 World Cup where Bangladesh won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head:
Bangladesh Win: 1
Netherlands win: 1
Tied/NR: 0
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Betting Odds
Bangladesh to score more than Netherlands in powerplay
Bangladesh and Netherlands have struggled to get going in the World Cup thus far, both sides have one win in five games and are ninth and tenth on the table. One of the main reasons for Netherlands struggles have been their failure to utilise powerplay, Netherlands have failed to score over 50 in the first ten overs and tend to lose early wickets. In the five games so far, Netherlands have scored 47, 35, 28, 48 and 48 averaging 41.2 runs and have conceded 53.8 runs in the first ten overs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Netherlands have conceded more runs than they have scored in each of the last four matches. Even though Bangladesh hasn’t been that great in the powerplay, In the last five matches, Bangladesh has scored 44, 57, 46, 93 and 35 averaging 55 runs which is much higher than Netherlands in the World Cup. In two of the last three matches, Bangladesh has managed to out score their opponents which makes us believe Bangladesh would score more than Netherlands in the powerplay.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands
Odi
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Team Batters
Mahmudullah Riyad to be Bangladesh’s top batter
Mahmudullah Riyad has been the shining light in what has been a torrid campaign for Bangladesh batsmen thus far. In three games, Riyad has scored 41, 46 and 111 and with 198 runs is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Colin Ackermann to be Netherlands’s top batter
Netherlands have struggled to compete in this tournament and one of the main reasons for their failure is their batting line which has failed to show up in this tournament. Colin Ackermann is the only batsman for Netherlands who has double digit scores in each of the five games thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers
Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s top bowler
With six wickets Shoriful Islam is tied with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraj as the top wicket taker for Bangladesh in this tournament. Considering the fact the game will be played in Eden Gardens which would have some assistance for the fast bowlers, Islam is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Logan van Beek to be Netherlands’s top bowler
Even though Bas de Leede has bagged more wickets than Logan van Beek, We would go with Van Beek who was sensational in the last game against Australia even though Afghanistan conceded 399 runs in the game. Van Beek ended up with 4/74 in the last game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to win @ 1.36 (PariMatch)
- Netherlands to win @ 3.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch