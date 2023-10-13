BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction NEW 76 % Chance of Winning BANG 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.332 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and New Zealand take centre stage in the 11th match of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 13 at 2:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

New Zealand have had a dominant start to the World Cup as they have two wins in two games. In the last game, New Zealand registered a comprehensive win against Netherlands as they won the game by 99 runs. They currently top the league standing as they have a better NRR than India. New Zealand are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh put up a decent performance against Afghanistan in the opening fixture as they won the game with six wickets to spare. In the last game, Bangladesh suffered a comprehensive defeat as they were beaten by England by 137 runs. As per our calculations, New Zealand are firm favourites to get maximum points in the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 24%

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 76%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tanzid Hasan’s struggles have continued in the World Cup. In the last five games, Hasan has managed to score 1, 5, 1, 16 and 13 averaging 7.2 runs which is very underwhelming for a top order batsman. Considering the fact, in the upcoming game he has to deal with Trent Boult and Matt Henry, we believe Hasan would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway has had a great start to the World as he scored a brilliant century in the opening fixture as New Zealand beat England by nine wickets. In the second game, Conway had a great start as he scored 32 but could not convert it into a big score. Score has been brilliant in India in the past and we expect him to flourish once against in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically Chennai has favoured the team batting first, In 24 games, the team batting first has a 58% win record. In the last five games, on three occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a win against Afghanistan but in the second game, they were outplayed and outclassed by England who won the game by 137 runs. With two points they are currently sixth on the table.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have had a stunning start to the campaign as they are 2-0 in the first two games and currently top the group as they have a better NRR than India who are second on the table.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head to Head

New Zealand have dominated this tie in the past. In the 41 games played between the two sides, New Zealand has won 30 times and have a perfect 5-0 against Bangladesh in the World Cup. Both teams played a three game series prior to the World Cup, New Zealand won the series 2-0

Head to Head:

Bangladesh Win: 10

New Zealand win: 30

Tied/NR: 1

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to score more sixes than Bangladesh

One of the key reasons why New Zealand have excelled in the World Cup thus far is the fact they have dominated the games from the word go. In the two games thus far, New Zealand have managed to score 15 sixes which is more than what Bangladesh has managed in the last four games. In the last five matches, New Zealand have hit 7, 8, 2, 5 and 5 sixes averaging 5.4 sixes a game and have conceded just 4.4 sixes in those matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh are not renowned to be aggressive in ODI cricket as in the last five matches they have hit 3, 1, 2, 3 and 7 sixes averaging 3.2 sixes a game and have conceded 5.6 sixes in those games. Looking at the firepower that New Zealand possess in the locker we believe it's pretty given that New Zealand would hit more sixes than Bangladesh and you should take advantage of this great opportunity to make some quick monetary benefits.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Odi MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.31 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.46 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Team Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Even though Najmul Hossain Shanto did not have a great outing in the last game against England, he remains one of the key batsmen for Bangladesh in the tournament. Shanto has scored three half centuries and one century in the last five games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravendra to be New Zealand’s top batter

Rachin Ravendra has been phenomenal for New Zealand in the World Cup. Ravendra has a century and a half century in the first two games in the World Cup and we believe Ravendra would be among runs once again against Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Mahedi Hasan Miraj to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Mahedi Hasan Miraj has continued his great form in the World Cup and has taken seven wickets in the first two games in this tournament. In the last five games, Miraj has taken 19 wickets which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Considering the game would be played in Chennai, we believe Mitchell Santner would do well in the upcoming game. New Zealand went in the first two games without Ish Sodhi and we are unsure if they would make any changes in the line after the first two games. Santner has taken seven wickets in the first two games, which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.