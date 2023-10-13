BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
NEW
76%
Chance of Winning
BANG
24%
Odi
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- New Zealand has a 100% percentage record against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup in five games played between the two sides.
- New Zealand are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
New Zealand have had a dominant start to the World Cup as they have two wins in two games. In the last game, New Zealand registered a comprehensive win against Netherlands as they won the game by 99 runs. They currently top the league standing as they have a better NRR than India. New Zealand are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh put up a decent performance against Afghanistan in the opening fixture as they won the game with six wickets to spare. In the last game, Bangladesh suffered a comprehensive defeat as they were beaten by England by 137 runs. As per our calculations, New Zealand are firm favourites to get maximum points in the upcoming fixture.
- Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 24%
- New Zealand’s chances of winning - 76%
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Tanzid Hasan’s struggles have continued in the World Cup. In the last five games, Hasan has managed to score 1, 5, 1, 16 and 13 averaging 7.2 runs which is very underwhelming for a top order batsman. Considering the fact, in the upcoming game he has to deal with Trent Boult and Matt Henry, we believe Hasan would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Devon Conway has had a great start to the World as he scored a brilliant century in the opening fixture as New Zealand beat England by nine wickets. In the second game, Conway had a great start as he scored 32 but could not convert it into a big score. Score has been brilliant in India in the past and we expect him to flourish once against in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 20.5
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 32.5
Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Historically Chennai has favoured the team batting first, In 24 games, the team batting first has a 58% win record. In the last five games, on three occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Litton Kumer Das
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudullah Riyad
|
Batter
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a win against Afghanistan but in the second game, they were outplayed and outclassed by England who won the game by 137 runs. With two points they are currently sixth on the table.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have had a stunning start to the campaign as they are 2-0 in the first two games and currently top the group as they have a better NRR than India who are second on the table.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head to Head
New Zealand have dominated this tie in the past. In the 41 games played between the two sides, New Zealand has won 30 times and have a perfect 5-0 against Bangladesh in the World Cup. Both teams played a three game series prior to the World Cup, New Zealand won the series 2-0
Head to Head:
Bangladesh Win: 10
New Zealand win: 30
Tied/NR: 1
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds
New Zealand to score more sixes than Bangladesh
One of the key reasons why New Zealand have excelled in the World Cup thus far is the fact they have dominated the games from the word go. In the two games thus far, New Zealand have managed to score 15 sixes which is more than what Bangladesh has managed in the last four games. In the last five matches, New Zealand have hit 7, 8, 2, 5 and 5 sixes averaging 5.4 sixes a game and have conceded just 4.4 sixes in those matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh are not renowned to be aggressive in ODI cricket as in the last five matches they have hit 3, 1, 2, 3 and 7 sixes averaging 3.2 sixes a game and have conceded 5.6 sixes in those games. Looking at the firepower that New Zealand possess in the locker we believe it's pretty given that New Zealand would hit more sixes than Bangladesh and you should take advantage of this great opportunity to make some quick monetary benefits.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Odi
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Team Batters
Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batter
Even though Najmul Hossain Shanto did not have a great outing in the last game against England, he remains one of the key batsmen for Bangladesh in the tournament. Shanto has scored three half centuries and one century in the last five games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Rachin Ravendra to be New Zealand’s top batter
Rachin Ravendra has been phenomenal for New Zealand in the World Cup. Ravendra has a century and a half century in the first two games in the World Cup and we believe Ravendra would be among runs once again against Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers
Mahedi Hasan Miraj to be Bangladesh’s top bowler
Mahedi Hasan Miraj has continued his great form in the World Cup and has taken seven wickets in the first two games in this tournament. In the last five games, Miraj has taken 19 wickets which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s top bowler
Considering the game would be played in Chennai, we believe Mitchell Santner would do well in the upcoming game. New Zealand went in the first two games without Ish Sodhi and we are unsure if they would make any changes in the line after the first two games. Santner has taken seven wickets in the first two games, which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
- Bangladesh to win @ 3.45 (PariMatch)
- New Zealand to win @ 1.31 (PariMatch)
Parimatch