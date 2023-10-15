England vs Afghanistan Match Prediction ENG 90 % Chance of Winning AFG 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.101 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Afghanistan take centre stage in the 13th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 15 at 2:00 PM IST.

England vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

After an early blow against New Zealand, England managed to post-up their first points of the tournament against Bangladesh. Dawid Malan was the star of the show as he scored a brilliant 140 off 107 balls as England posted 364 runs. Bangladesh batsmen failed to show up as they were bowled out for 227 and England eventually won the game by 137 runs.

Afghanistan have had a torrid start to the tournament as they were on the receiving end of two humiliating defeats against Bangladesh and India. In the last game, Afghanistan posted a sub-par score of 272 which was chased with ease by India who eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, England are expected to take maximum points in the upcoming game.

England’s chances of winning - 90%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 10%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

There are very few teams in the world who could go toe to toe with England when it comes scoring sixes, Afghanistan isn’t one of them. In the last five matches, England has managed to score 7, 6, 6, 8 and 11 averaging 7.6 sixes a game and have conceded just 5.4 sixes in those games. We believe England will score more sixes than Afghanistan in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook hasn’t had a great start to his ODI career. In eight games Brook averages 21 runs and his scores in the last five games are 20, 25, 10, 2 and 25 averaging 16.4 runs. Even though Delhi wickets have been great for batting thus far, Brook has scored under in each of the last five games. With bookmakers giving us the odds of 29.5 for Brook in the upcoming game, we believe he would struggle to score against Afghanistan.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 37.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the win percentage for teams batting first or second are pretty identical at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But since it is a day and night match, dew can have an impact in the second innings. Hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England kicked off the tournament with a comprehensive defeat against New Zealand but in the next game, England registered their first points of the tournament as they beat Bangladesh by 137 runs.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan had an underwhelming tournament thus far as they were outplayed by Bangladesh and India in the first two games. Afghanistan are currently 10th on the table and are yet to register a single point in this competitions.

England vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Both teams went head to head in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup. On both occasions England registered a comfortable victory and are 2-0 in head to head games between the two sides in ODI cricket.

Head to Head:

England Win: 2

Afghanistan win: 0

Tied/NR: 0

England vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Afghanistan has struggled to get a good start in this format as they have lost early wickets in each of the last five matches. In the last five matches, Afghanistan has managed an opening partnership of 47, 32, 10, 1 and 7 averaging 19.4 runs and have conceded 156, 19, 63, 60 and 36 averaging 66.8 runs which is pretty staggering. On the other hand, England's top order has been pretty consistent as they have managed a 50 runs and 100 run opening partnership in the last three games. With Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow getting back in form it's hard to not to back England against arguably the minnows of this tournament. In each of the last four matches, England has managed to rack up a better opening stand than their opponents and on other hand, Afghanistan has conceded more runs in four of the last five matches. We believe this is a great opportunity to make quick financial gains and you cannot let this opportunity pass through.

England vs Afghanistan Odi Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.55 Bet Now!

England vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Dawid Malan to be England’s top batter

Dawid Malan is one of those batsmen who tend to have a purple patch and when he hits that patch it's hard to bet against him. Malan was sensational in the last game against Bangladesh as he scored a brilliant 140 as England registered first points in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Even though Afghanistan hasn’t had a great World Cup thus far, Rahmanullah Gurbaz seems to have found his form in the tournament after an underwhelming Asia Cup prior to this tournament. In the two games thus far, Gurbaz has scored 47 and 21 and has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Afghanistan which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

England vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

Mark Wood has had a disappointing campaign thus far but that doesn’t change the fact he is one of the most feared bowlers in the World Cup and after two underwhelming performances Wood would want to right the wrong against Afghanistan, a game where England are firm favourites to win. Wood would be our top pick for the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Afghanistan bowlers were woeful in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact Fazalhaq Farooqi has been brilliant for Afghanistan in this calendar year and is the top wicket taker for his side in 2023 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.