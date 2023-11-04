England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 34 % Chance of Winning AUS 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.668 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Australia take centre stage in the 36th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 04 at 2:00 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

England have had a torrid campaign thus far and arguably had the worst title defence in World Cup history. Their only win came against Bangladesh who are probably the only team who had a worse campaign than England. In the last game, England failed to chase down a sub-par score of 229 against India as they were bowled out for 129 and eventually lost the game by 100 runs. With two points in six games, England are tenth on the table.

After initial struggles in the tournament, Australia has managed to turn things around as they have won four games on the bounce. With eight points in six games, Australia are fourth on the table. David Warner’s form has coincided with Australia's change in fortunes as he has hit two centuries and a half century in the last three games. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites in this fixture.

England’s chances of winning - 34%

Australia’s chances of winning - 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Considering how the England batsmen have performed thus far, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they collapse once again. In five of the six games thus far, England have conceded more sixes than they have managed to score so far. So far in this tournament England have hit 27 sixes and on the other hand Australia have hit 60 sixes thus far. In the last three games, Australia have hit 54 sixes which makes us believe Australia would score more sixes than England in the upcoming game.

Johnny Bairstow hasn’t had a poor campaign thus far. In six games thus far, Bairstow has scored 33, 52, 2, 10, 30 and 14 averaging 23.50. In five of those games, Bairstow has fallen short of required runs set by the bookmakers which makes us believe Bairstow would score low once again in the upcoming game against Australia

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership Over 34.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically, the team batting first has had a slight edge on this wicket. But thus far in this tournament, Ahmedabad has hosted two games thus far and on both occasions the team bowling first has won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England have had a brutal campaign thus far as their only win came against Bangladesh this term. With two points in six games, England are tenth on the table as they need a miracle to make the knockouts in this tournament.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Travis Head All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia had a bad start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture with four wins on the bounce. With eight points, Australia are currently fourth on the table.

England vs Australia Head to Head

Australia have edged England in ODI cricket 87-63. In the World Cups, Australia has beaten England in four of the last five encounters. The last time England beat Australia was back in Sept 2020, since then Australia has beaten England in each of the last four games.

Head to Head:

England Win: 63

Australia win: 87

Tied/NR: 5

England vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than England

England have had one of the worst campaigns in their history this term as they have been outclassed and outwitted in this tournament. On the other hand, Australia have managed to turn things around after a difficult start to the tournament. One of the main reasons for Australia’s current form has been their openers who have been overpowering oppositions especially in powerplay. One of the main reasons why England have struggled thus far is the fact their batting lineup has failed to show up in this tournament. In each of the last three games, England has failed to cross 200 run mark and have suffered comprehensive defeats in those games. In the last four games, England has managed an opening stand of 3, 18, 45 and 30 averaging 24 runs. Australia has had a double century opening stand and a century opening stand in the last three games which makes us believe Australia would have a better opening stand than England in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

England vs Australia Odi Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.54 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.668 Bet Now!

England vs Australia Top Team Batters

Dawid Malan to be England’s top batter

The only England batsman who has looked comfortable in the middle thus far is David Malan. It's hard to make much sense of England in this tournament hence it's better to go with a safe pick. With 236 runs, Malan is the leading run scorer for England in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

David Warner is the main reason for Australia’s change of fortunes as he has looked sensational in the last few games. Warner has scored two centuries and a half century in the last three games and with 413 runs, is the leading run scorer for Australia this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

David Willey to be England’s top bowler

David Willey replaced Reece Topley in the starting lineup and have looked great in the last two games. Loss of Reece Topley was massive for England as he was the leading wicket taker but in the last two games, Willey has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Adam Zampa has had a remarkable tournament thus far. In the last four games, Zampa has ended up with 4,4,4 and 3 wickets and with 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.