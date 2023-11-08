England vs Netherlands Match Prediction ENG 89 % Chance of Winning NED 11 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.092 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Netherlands take centre stage in the 40th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 08 at 2:00 PM IST.

England vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

England’s torrid run in this tournament continued as they registered their fifth defeat on the bounce and were knocked out of the tournament. With two points in seven games, England are in real danger of finishing outside the top eight spot which would mean they might miss out on the 2025 Champions Trophy which would be humiliating for England fans. With two games left, even though England are knocked out of the competitions they is still a lot to play for.

Netherlands have had a great tournament thus far. No one expected them to make noise but they did as they beat South Africa which was one of the stunning upsets in World Cup history and they backed that with another win against Bangladesh. A win in the upcoming fixture would seal a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy for Netherlands. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’s chances of winning - 89%

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 11%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Max O’Dowd fared well in the last game, he has had a torrid World Cup thus far. In the last seven matches, O’Dowd has scored 5, 16, 18, 16, 6, 0 and 42 averaging 14.71 runs which is pretty low and showcases his struggles in the World Cup. England bowlers have bowled well in the last few games which makes us believe O'Dowd would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Johnny Bairstow has had a poor campaign so far. In seven games thus far, Bairstow has scored 33, 52, 2, 10, 30, 14 and 0 averaging 20.14. In six of those games, Bairstow has fallen short of required runs set by the bookmakers which makes us believe Bairstow would score low once again in the upcoming game against Netherlands

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 36.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.47 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

The Winning percentage of team batting first and second is 50% in Pune. In the World Cup, Pune has hosted three games and twice team bowling first has won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England’s torrid campaign continued as they were beaten by Australia in the last game. With two games remaining, England would have to go perfect if they aspire to play in 2025 Champions trophy.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Ackermann Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Wesley Barresi Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Sybrand Engelbrecht All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands have bagged two wins in seven games thus far and with four points are eighth on the table. A win in the upcoming fixture would make them favourites to finish in top eight which would mean a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

England vs Netherlands Head to Head

England have a perfect record in this fixture in the past as they have edged Netherlands 6-0 in ODI cricket. The last time both sides played was in a three game bilateral series back in 2022 which England won 3-0.

Head to Head:

England Win: 6

Netherlands win: 0

Tied/NR: 0

England vs Netherlands Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands

England batters have failed to show up in this tournament which is one of main reasons why they have faltered all the way. This England campaign could be one of the worst title defence in World Cup history as England came in this tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way. But to see teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Netherlands finish above them this has to be one of the most humiliating tournaments in England’s history. On the other hand Netherlands too have had their struggles in the World Cup especially in the opening department as they have consistently lost early wickets in games thus far. So far in this tournament, Netherlands have managed an opening stand of 28, 21, 22, 7, 28, 3 and 3 averaging 16 runs which is pretty low. On the other hand, England have registered an opening stand of 40, 115, 3, 18, 45 and 30 averaging 41.33 runs thus far. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact since the opening fixture, Netherlands have conceded a bigger opening stand in every game thus far which makes us believe England would have a better opening stand than Netherlands in the upcoming game.

England vs Netherlands Odi Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.1 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 8.00 Bet Now!

England vs Netherlands Top Team Batters

Dawid Malan to be England’s top batter

This isn’t a tough call as only one England batsman has looked comfortable in the World Cup and that's Dawid Malan. It's hard to make much sense of England in this tournament hence it's better to go with a safe pick. With 286 runs, Malan is the leading run scorer for England in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sybrand Engelbrecht to be Netherlands’s top batter

Sybrand Engelbrecht have had a great tournament thus far and has been one of the shining lights in what has been an underwhelming batting display by Netherlands. Engelbrecht has been one of the most consistent batsmen for his team which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

England vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

David Willey to be England’s top bowler

Even though David Willey did not have a great game in the last outing and was outperformed by Chris Woakes, we are going to stick with him one more time. Willey has looked great in the last few matches as he has ended up with six wickets in three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Bas de Leede did not have a great outing in the last game against Afghanistan, but that doesn’t change the fact he has been great with the ball and has been one of the most consistent players for Netherlands this term. With 11 wickets, De Leede has been the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.