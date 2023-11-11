England vs Pakistan Match Prediction ENG 45 % Chance of Winning PAK 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.949 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Pakistan take centre stage in the 44th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 11 at 2:00 PM IST.

England vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

England managed to stop the rut as they registered their second win in the World Cup against Netherlands. England were already knocked out of the competition but needed a win to stay in contention to finish in top eight inorder to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In the last game, Ben Stokes was majestic as England beat Netherlands by 160 runs. With four points, England are seventh on the table level on points with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

Pakistan head into this penultimate game needing a miracle to make the semis as New Zealand registered a comfortable win against Sri Lanka and improved their NRR even further. Looking back, Pakistan’s loss against Afghanistan would be seen as the game that cost Pakistan in this tournament. As per our calculations, this game could go down to the wire. Pakistan are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

England’s chances of winning - 45%

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 55%

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England vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jos Buttler has been one of the biggest disappointments in the World Cup thus far. He was expected to lead his country to yet another World Cup glory but it has turned into one of the worst title defences in World Cup history. In eight games, Buttler has scored 43, 20, 9, 15, 8, 10, 1 and 5 averaging 13.87. We believe Buttler would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Johnny Bairstow has had a poor campaign so far. In eight games thus far, Bairstow has scored 33, 52, 2, 10, 30, 14, 0 and averaging 19.50. In seven of those games, Bairstow has fallen short of required runs set by the bookmakers which makes us believe Bairstow would score low once again in the upcoming game against Pakistan

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically Eden Gardens has favoured the team batting first, In 33 games, the team batting first has a win percentage of 60%. In the last five games, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Harry Brook All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England have had an underwhelming tournament thus far. In the last game, England surrendered their five game losing streak as they came out flying and beat Netherlands by 160 runs. With four points, England are currently seventh on the table.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Babar Azam Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mohammad Wasim All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into this game with maximum points in the last two games as they beat Bangladesh and New Zealand. Pakistan need a miracle to make the semis as New Zealand are way ahead in NRR after their thumping win against Sri Lanka.

England vs Pakistan Head to Head

England have edged Pakistan in this fixture in the past, in 91 matches, England are 56-32 in ODI cricket. The last time both sides played was in a three game bilateral series back in 2021, England won the series 3-0.

Head to Head:

England Win: 56

Pakistan win: 32

Tied/NR: 3

England vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than England

England's batting has been a let down in this tournament and has been one of the main reasons why they have failed to compete and have been knocked out of the World Cup. On the other hand, Pakistan top order has managed to do well in the last few games. Abdullah Shafique has been a revelation since his introduction in the World Cup and Fakhar Zaman has returned in the starting line up and has scored a half century and a century in the last two matches. On the other hand, even though Dawid Malan has been one of the best batsmen for England thus far, Johnny Bairstow has struggled throughout the tournament which has led to England losing early wickets in most of the games in this tournament. Only once England had a meaningful opening partnership which came early on in the World Cup against Bangladesh. Pakistan has had two 100 runs and a 50 run opening stand in the last five matches which makes us believe Pakistan would have a better opening stand than England in the upcoming game.

England vs Pakistan Odi Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.949 Bet Now!

England vs Pakistan Top Team Batters

Ben Stokes to be England’s top batter

Ben Stokes' injury was one of the main reasons for England’s struggle in the World Cup. Stoke’s importance cannot be more evident as in the last two games, Stokes has hit a half century and a century in the last two games and has been the top scorer in three of the last four games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fakhar Zaman to be Pakistan’s top batter

Fakhar Zaman was brought back into the squad and since then he looks like a man on a mission. Zaman has been sensational in the last two games as he has scored a half century and a century heading into this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game

England vs Pakistan Top Team Bowlers

David Willey to be England’s top bowler

David Willey has been terrific for England in the World Cup as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers thus far. In five matches, Willey has bagged eight wickets and has been one of the most economical bowlers in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Shaheen Afridi had an underwhelming game in the last outing against New Zealand but that doesn’t change the fact, he is the reason why Pakistan are still in contention for making the semis. With 16 wickets, Shaheen Afridi is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.