ENG (England) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction ENG 58 % Chance of Winning SA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.772 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and South Africa take centre stage in the 20th of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 21 at 2:00 PM IST.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

The defending champions have struggled to make a mark in this tournament so far. In the opening game, England were outplayed by New Zealand as they suffered a comprehensive defeat. In the second game, England were expected to beat Bangladesh which they did so and registered their first points on the table. In the last game, Afghanistan shocked the world as they beat England by 69 runs.

On the other hand, South Africa had a great start to the World Cup and as they swept aside Sri Lanka in the opening games which was followed by a convincing victory against Australia. In the last game, South Africa were stunned by Netherlands once again as they failed to chase down 245 runs and eventually lost the game by 38 runs. As per our calculations, England are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

England’s chances of winning - 58%

South Africa’s chances of winning - 42%

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England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Liam Livingston hasn't had a great World Cup thus far. With the absence of Ben Stokes, England middle order was reliant on Livingston to step up which he failed to do so. In the three games thus far, Livingston has scored 20, 0 and 10 and England middle order has looked fragile and weak thus far. The return of Stokes would solidify England but we believe Livingston’s form is a cause of concern and would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture against South Africa.

Due to the fact South Africa were so dominant in the first two games, Tempa Bavuma’s form has gone under the radar. The South African Skipper has struggled to bat in the three games thus far. So far in the World Cup, Bavuma has scored 8, 35 and 16 and hasn’t looked comfortable so far. We believe Bavuma would struggle to negate the new ball and would score low in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The venue has favoured the chasing team in the past as the team bowling first has a win percentage of 50%. The last three games at Wankhede Stadium have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Adil Rashid All-rounder Reece Topley All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England haven’t had a great tournament thus far as they have lost two of the three games. In the last game, England suffered a brutal loss against Afghanistan which saw them dropped to fifth on the table.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Lungi Ngidi All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had a stunning start to the tournament as they outclassed Sri Lanka and Australia in the first two games. In the last game, South Africa were stunned by Netherlands, South Africa have a two point cushion over England and are currently third on the table.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa has edged England in ODI cricket 33-30. In the World Cups it's the other way round as England have edged South Africa in this tournament 4-3. With both teams so evenly matched we believe this fixture is all set to be one of the classics in World Cup history.

Head to Head:

England Win: 30

South Africa win: 33

Tied/NR: 6

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to hit more sixes than England

England vs South Africa would be an absolute cracker as the significance of this game has grown even further after Netherlands beat South Africa in one of the stunning upsets of the tournament. We expect fireworks in this fixture as both sides are known for their aggressive prowess and we believe this would be a high scoring game. In three games thus far, England have scored 6, 7 and 1 sixes averaging 4.5 sixes a game. Last game England played in Delhi on a flat wicket and could only manage one six in the entire game and eventually lost to Afghanistan. On the other hand, South Africa has scored 27 sixes in three matches and looks much more settled heading into this fixture even though they lost the last game against Netherlands. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact England have conceded more sixes in two of the three games thus far and on the other hand, South Africa has outscored their opponents in the last two games. We believe South Africa would score more sixes in the upcoming game and you should grab this opportunity with both hands if you aspire to make some quick bucks.

England vs South Africa Odi Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.104 Bet Now!

England vs South Africa Top Team Batters

Dawid Malan to be England’s top batter

Dawid Malan has been the star batter for England thus far in the World Cup. Malan scored a brilliant 140 against Bangladesh and the wicket in Mumbai would suit Malan even more. With 186 runs, Malan is the leading run scorer for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

Quinton de Kock has been sensational for South Africa thus far. He is the only player in the tournament who has scored two centuries thus far. With 229 runs, De Kock is the leading run scorer for South Africa and looking at his current form its hard not to back him in Mumbai where we expect a high scoring game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Top Team Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

Adil Rashid has been one of the top picks for England in 2023. In ten ODI games, Rashid managed to bag 19 wickets and so far in the World Cup Rashid has picked four wickets. Even though England lost the last game, Rashid was magnificent in the game and was the top wicket taker for England in the last game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has been one of the most consistent bowlers for South Africa in this tournament. Jansen has bagged two wickets in each of the first three games taking his wicket tally to six which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.