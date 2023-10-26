ENG (England) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction ENG 75 % Chance of Winning SRI 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.332 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Sri Lanka take centre stage in the 25th game of the 2023 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 26 at 2:00 PM IST.

England vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Knockouts were not supposed to start until Nov 15 but for England every single game from now on is a knockout game as they need maximum points from remaining fixtures if they aspire to make the knockouts. In the last game, England recorded they worst ever defeat in the World Cups as South Africa beat England by 229 runs. With one win in four games, England are ninth on the table.

Sri Lanka have had a torrid start to the tournament as they lost the first three games in this campaign against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. In the last game, Sri Lanka managed to chase down 262 against Netherlands and eventually registered their first win in the World Cup. As per our calculations, England are firm favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.

England’s chances of winning - 75%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 25%

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England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Considering the game is being played in Bangalore we expect some fireworks in the game. It's hard to go against England when it comes to hitting sixes especially when you expect a response from them after an underwhelming start to the tournament. In the last two games, Sri Lanka has managed to hit four sixes and on the other hand, England has managed to hit 10 sixes in the last two games. We believe England will score more sixes than Sri Lanka in the upcoming game.

Johnny Bairstow hasn’t had a great World Cup thus far. In four games thus far, Bairstow has scored 33, 52, 2 and 10 averaging 24.25. In three of the four games, Bairstow has fallen short of required runs set by the bookmakers which makes us believe Bairstow would score low once again in the upcoming game against Sri Lanka

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 38.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The wicket in Bangalore is a nightmare for bowlers as it is one of the smallest grounds in India. In the last four games, the team batting first has won the game on three occasions which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

The defending champions have failed to make a mark in the World Cup. England have lost three of the four games thus far, in the last game, England suffered their worst defeat in the World Cups, South Africa beat England by 229 runs.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dimuth Karunaratne All-rounder Dushan Hemantha Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka had a torrid start to the campaign as they lost the first three games in the World Cup. In the last game, Sri Lanka registered their first victory against Netherlands as they won the game with five wickets to spare.

England vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

England edged Sri Lanka in ODI cricket 38-36. In the World Cups, Sri Lanka has beaten England in each of the last four encounters. The last time England beat Sri Lanka in the World was back in 1999.

Head to Head:

England Win: 38

Sri Lanka win: 36

Tied/NR: 4

England vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

England and Sri Lanka have struggled to get going in the World Cup and it isn’t a surprise that both teams are struggling to make the top four in this tournament. One of the key reasons for Sri Lanka’s struggles this term is the fact they tend to lose early wickets, the game against Australia was an exception as they constituted an opening stand of 125 runs. In the four games thus far, Sri Lanka has managed an opening stand of 1, 5, 125 and 18 and have conceded a bigger opening stand in the first two matches. On the other hand, England managed an opening stand of 40, 115, 3 and 18. Even though England's record doesn’t look much better than Sri Lanka, we would still back England in this tip due to the fact England have had a better opening stand in three of the four games so far. Considering the fact the game would be played in Bangalore which is a batting paradise, England have enough fire power in Dawid Malan and Johnny Bairstow to overpower Sri Lanka bowling attack and get a big opening stand. This is a great opportunity for you to get some quick financial benefits.

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England vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Joe Root to be England’s top batter

England batsmen have struggled to get going in the last two games but that doesn’t change the fact, Joe Root is key for England’s resurgence in the remaining fixture if they aspire to make the playoffs. Root has already bagged two half centuries this term and we believe he would come good against Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Sadeera Samarawickrama have had a great campaign thus far and after a slow start has a century and an unbeaten half century in the last three games. With 230 runs, Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka so far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

The upcoming game against Sri Lanka would be a graveyard for the bowlers since the game would be played in Bangalore which offers nothing to the bowlers. Adil Rashid had a underwhelming game against New Zealand but since then he has been economical and has bagged six wickets for England in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Dilshan Madushanka has been sensational for Sri Lanka in this tournament and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the World Cup. With 11 wickets, Madushanka is the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.