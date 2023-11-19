India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 69 % Chance of Winning AUS 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Australia in the finals of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 19 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

India has been head and shoulders above the rest as they have dominated games from start to finish. India remains the only unbeaten side in the tournament as they topped the table with nine wins in nine games. India went head to head against New Zealand in the semifinals, India batted first and scored a mammoth 397 runs. Indian bowlers got the job done as New Zealand was bowled out for 327 as India won the game by 70 runs.

After two defeats in first two games, Australia were flawless in the group stages as they won seven games on the bounce and finished third on the table setting up a mouth watering clash against their nemesis South Africa. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood did all the damage in the powerplay as South Africa were bowled out for 212 and Aussies eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the finals.

India’s chances of winning - 69%

Australia’s chances of winning - 31%

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India vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

No one expected Mohammed Shami to have such an impact, he has been magnificent thus far. Even though Shami did not play in the first four games, he has bagged 23 wickets in six matches and is the leading wicket taker in the World Cup. In six matches, Shami has bagged 5, 4, 5, 2, 0 and 7. In five of the last six matches, he has managed to bag over 1.5 wickets which makes us believe he will bowl well in the final and will take over 1.5 wickets in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have got all the plaudits thus far and rightly so. But one of the main reasons why India have overpowered teams is Rohit Sharma who has given great starts in big games so far. In eight games thus far, Sharma has managed to score over the target set by the bookmakers which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 38.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically Ahmedabad has been a great wicket to bat on. Ahmedabad has hosted four games thus far, in three of the last four games, the team bowling first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have been brilliant in the World Cup, they ended up with maximum points in the group stages. India was once again sensational in the semifinals against New Zealand as they won the game by 70 runs.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Travis Head All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

The five times champions once again showcased their winning mentality as after an underwhelming start to the tournament, Australia won seven games in a row as they secured the semifinals spot. Australia went head to head against South Africa as they won the game with three wickets to spare.

India vs Australia Head to Head

Australia has dominated India in ODI format 83-57 in ODI cricket. In the World Cups, Australia have an upper hand as they hold a slight edge 8-5. Both sides went head to head in the opening round of fixtures in the group stages, India registered a comfortable win.

Head to Head

India: 57

Australia: 83

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to score more than Australia in the powerplay

India and Australia have been the two best teams in this tournament and deserved to be in the finals of the World Cup. On one hand, India have been ruthless in this tournament and have dominated teams with the bat and ball which is probably why they have been perfect so far with ten wins in ten games. On the other hand, Australia had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they lost the first two games, since then Australia have won eight games on the bounce. India has been dominant in the powerplay throughout the tournament as they have outscored their opponents in each of the last four matches. The reason Australia was able to dominate South Africa in the powerplay was because of the cloudy weather conditions which won't be the case when both sides go head to head in Ahmedabad. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact both sides went head to head in group stages and India conceded just 27 runs in powerplay which makes us believe India would outscore Australia in the first ten overs.

India vs Australia Odi Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.764 Bet Now!

India vs Australia Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

Virat Kohli has had a fabulous tournament thus far. Kohli once again was brilliant in the semifinals against New Zealand as he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in ODI cricket and also surpassed Quinton de Kock to become leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steve Smith to be Australia’s top batter

Yes Steve Smith has had an underwhelming World Cup thus far and was also dropped for a few games in the group stages. When it mattered the most Smith got back into the starting lineup as when back is against the wall, they are a very few batters in the world better than Smith. It was Smith who took Australia over the line in the semifinals against South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami to be India’s top bowler

Mohammad Shami has been sensational for India in this tournament. Shami replaced Shardul Thakur in the line-up and he has managed to grab the opportunity with both hands, in six games, Shami has bagged 23 wickets and is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Australia’s top bowler

Pat Cummins did not set the stage on fire in the group stages but remained consistent throughout the tournament as he provided breakthroughs when his team needed the most. In the semifinals against South Africa, the Australian skipper stepped up once again as he ended up with 3/51 which makes him our top pick in the World Cup finals.