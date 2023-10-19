India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IND 90 % Chance of Winning BANG 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.125 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Bangladesh in the 19th game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 11 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

India have been brilliant thus far in the tournament as they are one of the three unbeaten teams in the World Cup. In the last game, India overpowered Pakistan as Pakistan middle order collapsed with 191 runs on the scoreboard on a flat batting wicket. India managed to chase down the target in 31 overs and won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Bangladesh had a great start to the campaign as they registered a comprehensive victory against Afghanistan. Since then Bangladesh have had a tough run of the games as they got outplayed by England in the second game and in the last game, New Zealand dominated the proceedings as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites to get maximum points in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 90%

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 10%

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India vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Bangladesh have never had an aggressive approach in ODI format hence have mostly struggled to hit sixes on a consistent basis in matches. Even though they scored eight sixes in the last match, we believe that was a one off game as in the first two matches they scored just four sixes and conceded nine sixes in those games. On the other hand, India has scored 19 sixes in the three games so far and in each of the first three fixtures they have bagged more sixes than their opponent. We believe India would score more sixes than Bangladesh in the upcoming fixture.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim has had an underwhelming tournament thus far. In the three games, Tamim has scored 5, 1 and 16 averaging 7.3 runs in the World Cup. Tamim played against India in the Asia cup and could only score 13 runs in the game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 37.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.45 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Pune has hosted seven ODI games thus far, In four games the team batting first has won the game. More importantly in three of the last four matches, the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have had a great start to the tournament as they have been perfect in the first three games. With six points in three games, India are level on points with New Zealand and currently occupy the top spot on the table as they have a better NRR.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh won the opening game against Afghanistan but since then they have lost the last two games against England and New Zealand. With two points thus far, Bangladesh are currently seventh on the table, two points off the playoff spot.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head

India has dominated Bangladesh in ODI cricket. India has bagged 31 victories in 40 games thus far. In the World Cups both sides have gone head to head four times and India has bagged three wins in the tournament.

Head to Head

India: 31

Bangladesh: 8

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

India to outscore Bangladesh in Powerplay

Some might say that Indian batsmen have not been tested so far in the tournament but that is down to sublime bowling by Indian bowlers. India has dominated the powerplay in each of the three games thus far. In the three games thus far, India has scored 43, 94 and 79 averaging 72 runs in the first ten overs. In the first game India lost three wickets inside the first two overs which is why they only scored 43 but in the same game Australia only managed to score 27 runs in the powerplay. India has conceded 27, 48 and 49 runs averaging 41.33 runs in the powerplay. On the other hand Bangladesh has managed to score 44, 57 and 46 runs averaging 49 runs in the powerplay and have conceded 50, 61 and 37 averaging 49.33 runs in those matches. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact India has outscored their opponents in all three games which makes us believe India would do the same against Bangladesh and you should take this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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India vs Bangladesh Top Team Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s top batter

After struggles in the opening game against Australia, Rohit Sharma seems to have found his form in the last two games as he scored a century and a half century. Rohit Sharma averages 56.76 against Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Mushfiqur Rahim has showcased great character in the last two matches where Bangladesh were outclassed by England and New Zealand. When the chips were down, Rahim stepped up for Bangladesh and scored two half centuries in the last two matches which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav continued his brilliant form against Pakistan as on a flat wicket, he ended up with 2/35. With five wickets in the first three games, Yadav has been a key contributor for India thus far. With 38 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for India this year which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Bangladesh bowlers have failed to show up in the last two games against England and New Zealand. Despite all the failing, Shakib Al Hasan has been great Bangladesh thus far and with five wickets is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming match.