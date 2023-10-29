India vs England Match Prediction IND 68 % Chance of Winning ENG 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.492 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on England in the 29th game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 29 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India have had a flawless tournament thus far as they remain the only side who have a perfect record in first five games. In the last game, India and New Zealand went head to head as India managed to chase down 273 as New Zealand surrendered their four game winning run. India won the game with four wickets to spare.

England head into this game as they stare down the elimination in this tournament. With one win in five games, England have had a torrid campaign thus far and a loss in this fixture would send them packing home. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in this fixture.

India’s chances of winning - 68%

England’s chances of winning - 32%

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India vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Indian batsmen have looked fabulous thus far as they have been able to overpower teams thus far and looking at England’s form, things could get worse. In five matches, India has hit 3, 8, 8, 9 and 7 sixes and have managed to score more sixes than their opponents in four of the five matches thus far. On the other hand, England have conceded more sixes in each of the last three games which makes us believe India would hit more sixes than England in the upcoming game.

Johnny Bairstow hasn’t had a great World Cup thus far. In five games thus far, Bairstow has scored 33, 52, 2, 10 and 30 averaging 25.4. In four of the five games, Bairstow has fallen short of required runs set by the bookmakers which makes us believe Bairstow would score low once again in the upcoming game against India.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 36.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 39.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

Lucknow has hosted seven ODI games thus far and on four occasions the team bowling first has won the game. In three of the last four games the team batting first has won the tie. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have been brilliant in the World Cup thus far and are the only unbeaten team in the competitions. With five wins in five games, India top the group and have a two point cushion over South Africa who are second on the table.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Moeen Ali Batter Adil Rashid All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England’s campaign has been the story of the tournament as the defending champions stare elimination in the World Cup. With one win in five games, England are ninth on the table, level on points with Netherlands and Bangladesh.

India vs England Head to Head

India have edged England in head to head games in ODI cricket 57-44. In the World Cups, it's the other way round as in eight games, England has edged India 4-3. In three of the last four matches, India has beaten England.

Head to Head

India: 57

England: 44

India vs England Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than England

England have had a torrid tournament thus far as their batsmen have struggled to make a mark so far in this tournament. Even though India and England are two heavy weights in cricket, looking at their current form this seems to be a mismatch. England openers have struggled throughout the tournament and on the other hand, Indian openers have been able to give good starts in each of the last four games. So far in this tournament, England have managed an opening partnership of 40, 115, 3, 18 and 45 averaging 44.2 runs which seems to be inflated due to their 115 run stand against Bangladesh which was the only win England registered in the World Cup. On the other hand, India has managed an opening stand of 2, 156, 23, 88 and 71 averaging 68 runs thus far and have conceded 36 runs in those matches. Considering the form of two teams, we believe this is a no brainer as India would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India vs England Odi Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.707 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

Virat Kohli has been sublime in the World Cup thus far. He is one of the key reasons why India is considered as the best chasing team in cricket. So far Kohli has scored 85, 55*, 16, 103* and 95 averaging 118 runs in the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be England’s top batter

Dawid Malan has been the only England batter who has looked comfortable in the World Cup. England have lacked belief and execution in this tournament which is probably why they have struggled to compete in this tournament. With 220 runs, Malan is the leading run scorer for England thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs England Top Team Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler

Indian bowlers have done a great job in restricting the opponents so far in the World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the main reasons why India has been great in the middle overs. Yadav has been one of the most consistent bowlers for India in 2023 and has already bagged eight wickets in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

With the absence of Reece Topley, Adil Rashid has been the only bowler who has looked threatening in the recent matches. With six wickets thus far, Rashid remains the only wicket taking bowler for England in the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.