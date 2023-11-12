India vs Netherlands Match Prediction IND 98 % Chance of Winning NED 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.022 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Netherlands in the 45th game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 12 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

India have been sensational in the World Cup and have played like favourites thus far. They have registered eight wins in eight games and would want to sign off the group stages with a perfect record before they lock horns with New Zealand in the semi finals. The Indian bowlers have overpowered the likes of Sri Lanka, South Africa and England in the last few games and we expect some fireworks in the upcoming game against Netherlands.

Netherlands have had a very productive tournament as no one expected them to beat South Africa and Bangladesh as they were most likely to finish bottom of the pile. With four points in eight games, Netherlands have an outside chance to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy which would be seen as an achievement. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.

India’s chances of winning - 98%

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 2%

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India vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

India has been one of the best teams in powerplay in this tournament as they have consistently scored well in the first ten overs. So far India has managed to score 43, 94, 79, 63, 63, 35, 60 and 91 averaging 66 runs in the tournament. Only once Netherlands have managed to score more than 50 runs in powerplay which makes us believe India would outscore Netherlands in the first ten overs.

Even though Max O’Dowd fared well against Afghanistan, he has had a torrid World Cup thus far. In the last eight games, O’Dowd has scored 5, 16, 18, 16, 6, 0, 42 and 5 averaging 13.50 runs which is pretty low and showcases his struggles in the World Cup. It's hard to come up with an argument in which O’Dowd would be able to negate the Indian fast bowlers hence we believe O’Dowd would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 43.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.30 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically Bangalore wicket has favoured the team bowling first, In 30 games, the team bowling first has a win percentage of 52%. The team bowling first has won each of the last three games at the venue which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have been brilliant in the World Cup thus far and are the only unbeaten team in the competitions. With eight wins in eight games, India would be aiming to end the group stage with a perfect record.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands head into this game after back to back defeats against Afghanistan and England. With two wins in eight games, Netherland are tenth on the table.

India vs Netherlands Head to Head

India have a perfect record in this fixture in the past as they have edged Netherlands 2-0 in ODI cricket. The last time both sides played was in the World Cup back in 2011, India won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

India: 2

Netherlands: 0

India vs Netherlands Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands

India and Netherlands square off in what seems to be a mismatch in terms of quality and form. India has managed to bulldoze teams in the group stages and could end up with a perfect record in nine matches. One can make a strong case that India has one of the best top order in ODI especially in this tournament as they have more often than not they have managed to lay the platform thus far. On the other hand, Netherlands lacks the quality and experience that is required in these tournaments. Even though Netherlands beat South Africa in what was the biggest upsets of the tournament, they have struggled to get a good start in games as Netherland’s openers have had an awful tournament thus far. In eight games, Netherlands have managed an opening stand of 28, 21, 22, 7, 28, 3, 3 and 12 averaging 15.5 runs thus far. On the other hand, India has managed an opening stand of 2, 156, 23, 88, 71, 26, 4 and 62 averaging 54 runs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in seven of the eight games, Netherlands have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India vs Netherlands Odi M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.03 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 15.5 Bet Now!

India vs Netherlands Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries in the last game against South Africa on a difficult wicket. We believe it's written in the stars that Kohli would break the record at his home venue in Bangalore, cementing his place as one of the legends in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’s top batter

Netherlands have struggled to bat well throughout the tournament and has been one of the main reasons why they have struggled to compete against top teams in this tournament. Scott Edwards has been an exception as with 242 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami to be India’s top bowler

Mohammad Shami has been phenomenal for India as he replaced Shradul Thakur in the starting lineup and has been the star man in the second half of the campaign. With 16 wickets, Shami is the leading wicket taker for India in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Bas de Leede did not have a great tournament with his bat but has been sensational with the bowl this term. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Netherlands and with 14 wickets, De Leede has been the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.