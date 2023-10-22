IND (India) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction IND 69 % Chance of Winning NEW 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.442 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on New Zealand in the 21st game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 22 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India have been in terrific form in the World Cup as they have bagged four wins in four games thus far. India the opening game India swept aside five times champions as Australia was bowled out for 199. India continued their dominations against Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and with 12 points are currently second on the table.

New Zealand kicked off their campaign in style as they overpowered England in the opening game as they won the game with nine wickets to spare. Much like their opponents, New Zealand has dominated games from start to finish and have taken maximum points thus far. As per our calculations, India are favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 69%

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 31%

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India vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

New Zealand has had a great run in the tournament thus far and one of the areas where they have dominated is the opening run stand as in each of the last three fixtures they have outscored their opponents. On the other hand, even though India has a hundred and a 50 run partnership in the last three games, in three of the four games thus far India has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe New Zealand would have a bigger opening partnership than India in the upcoming game.

India has overpowered teams in the powerplay overs. In the four games thus far India has managed to score 43, 94, 79 and 63 runs averaging 69.75 runs thus far. The only reason they did not score over 50 runs, the game was in Chennai which has never been a high scoring venue in recent history. We believe India would continue to dominate teams in the first 10 overs and would score more than New Zealand in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 37.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Dharamsala hosted its first ODI game since 2017 in the World Cup. In the seven games played at the venue on four occasions the team bowling first has won the game. Looking at the weather, temperatures are expected to drop in the evening which could provide some movement for the pacers which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have looked great in the World Cup thus far. In four games, India has bagged 12 points and along with New Zealand have had a perfect start to the tournament. India are currently second on the table level on points with New Zealand.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have had a great start to the tournament as they have been perfect in the four games thus far. With 12 points in four games, New Zealand are top of the table as they have a better NRR than India.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

India have edged New Zealand in head to head games in ODI cricket 58-50. In the World Cups, it's the other way round as in eight games, New Zealand has edged India 5-3. In 2023 India and New Zealand squared off in a three game series which India won 3-0.

Head to Head

India: 58

New Zealand: 50

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

India to score more sixes than New Zealand

India and New Zealand would go head to head in what could be the match of the tournament. Both teams have had a great start to the World Cup as both teams have been perfect in the first four games, something would have to give. India seems to have taken an aggressive route in the first four games. In the four games thus far, India has managed to hit 3, 8, 8 and 9 sixes averaging seven sixes a game and have conceded 2, 7, 0 and 8 averaging 4.2 sixes in those games. On the other hand, We did see New Zealand blow teams away, in the four games they have managed to hit 8, 10, 6 and 11 sixes averaging 8.7 sixes a game. Even though the numbers suggest New Zealand is a safe bet, we believe the numbers are mis-leading. Even though India has hit less sixes than New Zealand, Indian bowlers have been exceptional thus far which is probably why in each of the four games they have hit more sixes than their opponents which makes us believe they would outscore New Zealand in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Top Team Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s top batter

After struggles in the opening game against Australia, Rohit Sharma has hit the ground running and has scored 131, 86 and 48 in the last three games. Sharma is key for India in the upcoming fixtures and looking at his form, we believe Sharma would step up and make a mark which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s top batter

Devon Conway has looked in sublime form throughout the tournament. Even though Conway has failed to score a half century in the last three games, he remains one of the most consistent batsmen for New Zealand and with 249 runs is the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional in the World Cup thus far and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. In four games thus far, Bumrah has bagged 10 wickets in the World Cup and is the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Dharamsala is one of the few wickets in India where fast bowlers can see some movements especially in the first few overs which makes Trent Boult one of the key figures for New Zealand in the upcoming game. Boult ended up with 2/18 in the last game, which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.