IND (India) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction IND 75 % Chance of Winning NEW 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.347 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on New Zealand in the first semifinals of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 15 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India had a phenomenal group campaign as they remained the only unbeaten side in the competition. India dominated the group stages as they bagged maximum points and topped the group. India haven’t had a great record in knockout stages since they won the World Cup in 2011. India has only won one knockout game since 2011 which makes this a great spectacle for the neutrals.

New Zealand faltered in the second half of the campaign but managed to get through in the final fixture and secured the fourth spot on the table. New Zealand are one of the most consistent teams in the World Cup as they are aiming for a third consecutive final and have made the semifinals in every World Cup in the 21st Century. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 75%

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 25%

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India vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

India has been one of the best teams in powerplay in this tournament as they have consistently scored well in the first ten overs. In each of the last two games, India has hit 91 runs in the first ten overs. In four of the last five games, India has managed to hit over 50 runs in the powerplay which makes us believe India would score well in the powerplay in the upcoming game.

Heading into the knockouts, even though Kane Williamson has only played three games thus far, he would be the key player if Netherlands are to make three consecutive finals in the World Cups. In three matches, Williamson managed to hit two half centuries in three games and has looked very convincing every time he has come out to bat which makes us believe Williamson would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 38.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically Wankhede has favoured the team batting first which has been the case in this tournament as well. Wankhede has hosted four games in this tournament and in three of the four games the team batting first has won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have been brilliant in the World Cup thus far and are the only unbeaten team in the competitions. With nine wins in nine games, India ended up with maximum points in the group stages.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Kane Williamson Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand had a great start to the tournament as they dominated the first four games and took maximum points. In the second half of the campaign, they form took a nosedive as New Zealand lost four of the last five matches and ended up fourth on the table.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

India have edged New Zealand in ODI format 59-50 in ODI cricket. In the World Cups, New Zealand have an upper hand as they hold a slight edge 5-4. Both sides went head to head in the group stages, India registered a comfortable win.

Head to Head

India: 59

New Zealand: 50

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

India to score more sixes than New Zealand

India and New Zealand would go head to head in the World Cup semifinals in contrasting forms. On one hand New Zealand have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they lost four of the last five matches. On the other hand, India has dominated the group stages and ended up with nine wins in nine games. Both teams went head to head in the group stages and India were far more superior on the day as they managed to chase down the target with ease. Both sides managed to hit seven sixes in the game. New Zealand has hit more sixes than India in the tournament but if we dissect this stat, we see New Zealand scored 27 sixes against Netherlands, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. On the other hand what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact no team has managed to outscore India and hit more sixes in a game, In eight of the nine games, India has hit more sixes than their opponents which makes us believe India would score more sixes than New Zealand in the upcoming game. We reckon this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India vs New Zealand Odi Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.36 Bet Now!

India vs New Zealand Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

Virat Kohli has had a fabulous World Cup thus far. In nine games, Kohli has managed to score five half centuries and two centuries. In the last game against New Zealand, Kohli was the main man in the run chase as he scored a brilliant 95 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batter

It's hard to come up with a name who has had a better debut World Cup than Rachin Ravindra. He has been sensational for New Zealands as he managed to step up in the absence of Kane Williamson in the group stage. With 565 runs, Ravindra is the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami to be India’s top bowler

Mohammad Shami has been phenomenal for India as he replaced Shradul Thakur in the starting lineup and has been the star man in the second half of the campaign. In three of the last four games, Shami has taken most wickets for India in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Mitchell Santner has been one of the surprises in this tournament. Santner has been one of the most consistent and dominant bowlers for New Zealand in the World Cup. With 16 wickets, Santner is the leading wicket taker for New Zealand in the World Cup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.