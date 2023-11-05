IND (India) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning SA 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.576 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on South Africa in the 37th game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 05 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India have been sensational so far in the World Cup and have played like favourites thus far. They have registered seven wins in seven games and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. In the last game the home side showcased their dominance over Sri Lanka as they inflicted a brutal defeat to their neighbours. With fourteen points, Indian are currently top of the table and have a two points cushion over South Africa who are second on the table.

South Africa aren’t that far away from India as they have had a sublime tournament thus far. A win for South Africa in the upcoming fixture would see them overtake India and claim the top spot on the table. The only defeat came against Netherlands which was probably the biggest upset of the tournament. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

India’s chances of winning - 65%

South Africa’s chances of winning - 35%

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India vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main reasons for India’s success in this tournament is the fact they have utilised powerplay this term. In the last six games only once India have scored under 50 runs in the powerplay. India has managed to score 79, 63, 63, 35 and 60 in the first ten overs in the last five games. Only twice in seven games India has conceded more runs in the powerplay which makes us believe India would score well in the first ten overs in the upcoming fixture.

Temba Bavuma hasn’t had a great World Cup thus far. The South African skipper has played five games thus far and has managed to score 8, 35, 16, 28 and 24 averaging 22.2 runs thus far. In four of the five games, Bavuma has fallen short of required runs set by the bookmakers which makes us believe Bairstow would score low once again in the upcoming game against India.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 37.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically Eden Gardens has favoured the team batting first, In 33 games, the team batting first has a win percentage of 58%. In the last five games, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have been brilliant in the World Cup thus far and are the only unbeaten team in the competitions. With seven wins in seven games, India top the group and have a two point cushion over South Africa who are second on the table.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have had an exceptional tournament thus far and a win in the next game would see them top the group. With 12 points in seven games, South Africa are second on the table.

India vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have edged India in head to head games in ODI cricket 50-37. In the World Cups, South Africa have an upper hand against India 3-2. In the last two games between the two sides at the World Cup, India has won the game on both occasions.

Head to Head

India: 37

South Africa: 50

India vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to score more sixes than India

India and South Africa go head to head in what has the potential to be one of the games of the tournament. Both sides have just stormed past teams in this tournament. On one hand, India has been pretty flawless in this tournament as they have registered seven wins in seven games and need a win to seal the top spot in group stages. On the other hand, South Africa has had a monstrous campaign as they have swept aside every single team apart from Netherlands in this tournament. With 82 sixes, South Africa has hit the most sixes in the tournament. With 48 sixes, India are fourth on the table. In the last five games, South Africa has managed to hit 5, 13, 19, 8 and 15 averaging 12 sixes a game. On the other hand India has managed to hit 8, 9, 7, 4 and 9 averaging 7.4 sixes a game which is far below the rate at which South Africa have been hitting sixes this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, South Africa has hit more sixes than their opponents in each of the last six matches which makes us believe they would score more sixes than India in the upcoming game and you should take this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India vs South Africa Odi Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.469 Bet Now!

India vs South Africa Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

Virat Kohli has had a sublime World Cup thus far. Kohli came very close in equaling the most centuries in ODI history but got out for 88. Kohli has four half centuries and a century in seven games thus far and is the leading run scorer for India this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

Quinton de Kock has been sensational for South Africa in this tournament. With four centuries, Quinton de Kock is the frontrunner for Man of Series in this competition. With 545, De Kock is the leading run scorer in this tournament and with two centuries in the last three games, he is our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami to be India’s top bowler

Mohammad Shami has been phenomenal for India as he replaced Shradul Thakur in the starting lineup and has been the star man in the last three games. In three games, Shami has bagged 14 wickets which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has had a great run in the World Cup and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. In the seven games thus far Jansen has 16 wickets in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for South Africa thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.