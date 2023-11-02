IND (India) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction IND 88 % Chance of Winning SRI 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Sri Lanka in the 33rd game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 02 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

India have been sensational thus far as they have a perfect record in the World Cup with six wins in six games. In the last game, India batted first for the first time in this tournament as they were dismissed with 229 runs on the scoreboard against England. The Indian pace attack strolled past the England batsmen as England were bowled out for 129.

After a torrid start to the tournament, Sri Lanka managed to turn things around as they have two wins in the last three games. Sri Lanka has lacked consistency which was showcased in the last game against Afghanistan. Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.

India’s chances of winning - 88%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 12%

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India vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sri Lanka’s top order hasn’t been consistent in this campaign and have failed to provide good starts in games thus far. With an exception of 125 runs in the opening stand against Australia, Sri Lanka's highest opening stand was of 22 runs in the last game which they lost to Afghanistan. On the other hand, India has an average opening stand of 61 which makes us believe India would have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka in the upcoming game.

Shubhman Gill headed into this campaign with big expectations as he was the leading run scorer in 2023. It seems as if Gill has failed to completely recover from the illness that sidelined him at the start of the tournament. Gill has struggled so far scoring 16, 53, 26 and 9. We believe Gill would struggle and score low in the upcoming game against Sri Lanka.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 39.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.53 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically Wankhede has favoured the team batting first. Even though wickets have been great for batsmen, chasing 300 plus in the World Cup isn’t a regular occurrence. Wankhede has hosted two games in the World Cup and on both times the team batting first has won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have looked great in the World Cup thus far. In six games, India has bagged 12 points as they have had a perfect run so far. In the last game, India batted first for the first time in this tournament as they beat England by 100 runs.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Angelo Matthews, Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Angelo Matthews All-rounder

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka had an awful start to the campaign as they lost the first three games but managed to turn things around as they beat England and Netherlands in the next two games. In the last game they fell short against Afghanistan as Afghanistan won the game with seven wickets to spare.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

India have edged Sri Lanka in head to head games in ODI cricket 98-57. In the World Cups, both sides have four wins each. India has beaten Sri Lanka in each of the last two games in the World Cup.

Head to Head

India: 98

Sri Lanka: 57

India vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

India to score more sixes than Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka would go head to head in what would be a must win game for Sri Lanka as they need to win all the three remaining fixtures to have a chance to qualify for the semis in the World Cup. One of the areas where Sri Lanka has really struggled in this tournament is the fact they have failed to accelerate which has cost them thus far. In the six games thus far, Sri Lanka has managed to hit 17, 9, 1, 3, 3 and 2 sixes averaging 5.83 sixes a game which seems inflated as they hit 17 sixes against South Africa in the opening game where they conceded 428 runs. On the other hand, India has been pretty consistent in this regard as they have enough firepower to take an aggressive stand when a situation demands an aggressive approach. So far India has managed to hit 3, 8, 8, 9, 7 and four averaging 6.5 sixes a game and what makes this tip so intriguing is the fact no team has managed to outscore India in the six games that has been played so far. We believe India would score more sixes than Sri Lanka and you should take this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s top batter

Virat Kohli has taken most of the plaudits thus far but we believe Rohit Sharma has had a better World Cup thus far and has been the key factor for India’s brilliant start to the campaign. Considering the fact the next game would be played at his home turf, we believe Sharma is destined to score well which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Sadeera Samarawickrama has been sensational for Sri Lanka this year and has been one of the key contributors in the last few games. With 331 runs, Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka and has two unbeaten half centuries in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional in the World Cup thus far and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. In six games thus far, Bumrah has bagged 14 wickets in the World Cup and is the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Sri Lanka bowlers have failed to show up so far in this tournament. Dilshan Madushanka has been an exception and has had a fabulous World Cup thus far. With 13 wickets in the tournament, Madushanka has been the top wicket taker for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.