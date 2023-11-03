Netherlands vs Afghanistan Match Prediction NED 24 % Chance of Winning AFG 76 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.368 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands and Afghanistan take centre stage in the 34th game of the 2023 World Cup at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 03 at 2:00 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Everyone expected Netherlands to be the whipping boys of this tournament. Netherlands have exceeded the expectations as they beat South Africa and Sri Lanka in the World Cup. With four points in six games, Netherlands are eight on the table, four points shy of Australia who currently hold the final playoff spot on the table.

Afghanistan had a tough start to the campaign as they lost back to back games against Bangladesh and India. Afghanistan managed to turn things around as they have registered three wins in the last four games and with six points are two points shy of the playoff spots. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 24%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 76%

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Netherlands vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In six rounds of fixtures, Afghanistan batsmen have been far more aggressive than Netherlands thus far. With 18 sixes, Netherlands have scored the least amount of sixes in the tournament. Only twice in six games, Netherlands have managed to hit more sixes than their opponents. Afghanistan have hit 27 sixes thus far and in the last game they managed to hit more sixes than Sri Lanka which makes us believe Afghanistan would hit more sixes than Netherlands in the upcoming game.

Max O’Dowd’s form has been a cause of concern for Netherlands. In the last six matches, O’Dowd has scored 5, 16, 18, 16, 6 and 0 averaging 10.16 runs which is pretty low and showcases his struggles in the World Cup. Afghanistan bowlers have been phenomenal in the last few games which makes us believe O'Dowd would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Lucknow has hosted eight ODI games thus far and the win percentage of team batting and bowling first is 50%. Since Netherlands and Afghanistan have failed to bat well in the tournament, both sides would prefer to defend the total. We reckon both sides would want to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Vikram Singh Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Wesley Barresi Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Even though Netherlands seems destined to be knocked out in this tournament, they have exceeded the expectations. Netherlands managed to beat Sri Lanka and South Africa thus far and with four points in six games are on course to make the top eight and qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

After an underwhelming start to the tournament, Afghanistan has won three of the last four games. With six points in six games, Afghanistan are two points shy of Australia who are currently fourth on the table.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Afghanistan have dominated this fixture in the past. Both teams have squared off nine times in ODI cricket and Afghanistan have edged Netherlands 7-2. The last time both teams went head to head was in 2022, Afghanistan won the series 3-0.

Head to Head:

Netherlands Win: 2

Afghanistan win: 7

Tied/NR: 0

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands

Afghanistan and Netherlands have had a solid campaign thus far, everyone expected them to be swept aside but they have managed to hold their own and have caused some of stunning upsets in World Cup history. Both sides have showcased vulnerability in the batting department but it's their bowlers who have done pretty well so far this term. One of the main differences between the two sides has been the form of opening batsman, on one hand you have Netherlands who have struggled to get good starts in this tournament and on the other hand you have Afghanistan who have good decent starts in most games this term. In six games thus far, Netherlands have managed an opening stand of 28, 21, 22, 7, 28 and 3 averaging 18.16 and have conceded 30.5 runs in those matches. Afghanistan has managed an opening stand of 47, 32, 114, 27, 130 and 0 averaging 58.3 runs in the World Cup. What makes this tip even more intriguing is the fact Netherlands have managed to concede a better opening stand in four of the last five games which makes us believe Afghanistan would outscore Netherlands in the upcoming game and you should take this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Netherlands vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’s top batter

Even though Netherlands batsmen have struggled in the tournament thus far, the Netherlands skipper has led the way and has been superb thus far. Scott Edwards is the only batsman who has scored multiple half centuries for Netherlands in the World and with 204 runs, is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Hashmatullah Shahidi to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Hashmatullah Shahidi had a pretty inconsistent start to the World Cup but has managed to turn things around in the last few games. With 310 runs, Shahidi is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan and in the last game Shahidi scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Heading into this tournament, Bas de Leede was the key player for Netherlands. Even though De Leede hasn't had a great tournament with the bat, he has been great with the ball and has been one of the most consistent players for Netherlands this term. With 11 wickets, De Leede has been the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Even though Naveen-ul-Haq did not have a great outing in the last game, Naveen-ul-Haq has had a solid campaign thus far in the World Cup. With six wickets, Naveen-ul-Haq is the joint top wicket taker for Afghanistan in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.