NED (Netherlands) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction NED 17 % Chance of Winning SRI 83 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.277 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands take on Sri Lanka in the 19th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 21 at 10:30 AM IST.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Netherlands head into this fixture on a high as they registered their first victory against South Africa in ODI history. On the day Netherlands were brilliant in all departments as they eventually won the game by 38 runs. Netherlands had a rough start to the tournament as they lost the first two games and with two points, Netherlands are currently ninth on the table, two points shy of top four.

Sri Lanka could not have had a worse start as they have lost three games on the bounce and languish at the bottom of the table. In the last game against Australia, Sri Lanka were 125/1 before their middle order collapsed and were bowled out with 210 runs on the scoreboard. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 17%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 83%

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Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Max O’Dowd has had an underwhelming tournament thus far and hasn’t looked comfortable at all in the first three fixtures. So far in the World Cup, O’Dowd has scored 5, 16 and 18 averaging 13 runs so far. Considering the fact Dilshan Madhushanka would bowl in the powerplay who looks to have found his form in the last two matches, we believe Max O’Dowd would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka has shown tremendous prowess when it comes to scoring sixes so far. Even though they only managed to hit one six in the last game against Australia, we believe that was a one off game as in the first two games, Sri Lanka bagged 26 sixes and outscored their opponents in both games. Netherlands have scored 13 sixes in three matches averaging 4.3 sixes a game. We believe Sri Lanka will score more sixes than Netherlands in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Lucknow has hosted six ODI games thus far and the win percentage for teams batting first and bowling first is 50%. In the last three games, the team batting first have won the tie as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Vikram Singh Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

After back to back defeats in the first two games, Netherland registered a stunning victory against South Africa as they bagged their first points of the tournament. With two points in three games, Netherlands are two points shy of the top four spot.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka remains the only side in the competitions who are yet to win a single game thus far. With zero points in three matches, Sri Lanka languished at the bottom of the table.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture in the past as they have a perfect record against Netherlands in ODI cricket. This would be the first time both sides go head to head in the World Cup

Head to Head:

Netherlands Win: 0

Sri Lanka win: 5

Tied/NR: 5

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score more than Netherlands in powerplay

Even though Sri Lanka failed to bag a single point in the World Cup, Sri Lankan batsmen have managed to score well in the powerplay so far. Both teams lie on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to scoring runs in powerplay. In the three games thus far, Sri Lanka has scored 94, 58 and 51 averaging 67.66 runs and have conceded 48, 48 and 64 runs in those fixtures. On the other hand, Netherlands have struggled to score well in the powerplay, in fact they haven’t scored over 47 runs in the first ten overs in the tournament thus far. In the three games, Netherlands have scored 47, 35 and 27(9) averaging 36.33 runs and have conceded 43, 63 and 41 runs in those games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Sri Lanka has outscored their opponents in two of the three games and Netherlands have conceded more runs in each of the last two fixtures. We believe Sri Lanka would score more than Netherlands in the powerplay and you should make use of this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’s top batter

Scott Edwards was fantastic in the last game against South Africa. The Netherland’s skipper led his team to one of the most stunning victories in Netherland’s history. Edwards seems to have found his form in the last two games scoring 30 and 78 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Kusal Mendis’s importance in this SriLanka side is understated. Looking at how the last game against Australia unfolded it's fair to say Mendis is key for Sri Lanka in this tournament. With 207 runs, Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Paul van Meekeren to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Paul van Meekeren has had a great start to the World Cup. In three games Van Meekeren has bagged five wickets and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Netherlands this term. Whenever Netherlands need a breakthrough on most occasions Van Meekeren has stepped up for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Sri Lanka bowlers have failed to show up so far in this tournament. Dilshan Madushanka has been the shining light in what has been a distraught campaign thus far. With seven wickets in three matches, Madushanka has been the top wicket taker for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.