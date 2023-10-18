NEW (New Zealand) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction
NEW
81%
Chance of Winning
AFG
19%
Odi
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- With 18 wickets, Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken the most wicket in ODIs for Afghanistan in 2023.
- New Zealand and Afghanistan have faced each other twice, on both occasions New Zealand registered a comprehensive win.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
New Zealand has been sensational in this tournament thus far, probably the only setback that they had thus far was in regards to Kane Williamson’s fitness as he fractured his finger in the most unluckiest fashion and is sidelined for an extended period. New Zealand have bagged three wins in three games thus far and are currently second, level on points with India who have a better NRR.
After a torrid start to the campaign, Afghanistan roared back as they beat the defending champions England in what was the match of the tournament thus far. It was the Afghanistan’s bowlers who stole the show as England failed to chase down 284 and eventually lost the game by 69 runs. As per our calculations, New Zealand are firm favourites to make four wins in four games in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’s chances of winning - 81%
- Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 19%
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
New Zealand played their last game in Chennai and struggled in the powerplay against Bangladesh. Now they take on Afghanistan who are more suited to Chennai wicket hence we might see New Zealand struggle in the first 10 overs once again. On the other hand, Afghanistan have done well in the first 10 overs scoring 50, 48 and 79 in the first three games thus far and have managed to outscore their opponent in two of the last three games thus far which makes us believe Afghanistan will score more than New Zealand in powerplay.
Rahmat Shah hasn't had a great tournament thus far and has failed to show up in all games thus far. So far this season, Shah has scored 18, 16 and 3 runs. Considering the fact Afghanistan take on in-form New Zealand on a wicket that hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the batsman, we believe Shah would struggle to score well at the venue.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Opening Partnership: Over 32.5
Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically Chennai has favoured the team batting first, In 24 games, the team batting first has a 56% win record. In the last three games, twice the team bowling first has won the game, which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Mitch Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have made a stunning start in the World Cup, winning the first three games thus far. What's more encouraging for the Kewis is the manner in which they have beaten sides thus far. They remain one of the three teams in the competitions who have been perfect thus far.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmat Shah
|
Batter
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi
|
Batter
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Riaz Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen ul Haq
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
In the last game Afghanistan pulled off a stunning upset as they beat England by 69 runs. This result could do wonders for Afghanistan as they comprehensively lost the first two games in the competitions against Bangladesh and India.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head
Both teams went head to head in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup. On both occasions New Zealand registered a comfortable victory and are 2-0 in head to head games between the two sides in ODI cricket.
Head to Head:
New Zealand Win: 2
Afghanistan win: 0
Tied/NR: 0
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand
Even though Afghanistan struggled to have a good opening partnership prior to the World Cup, things have turned around for the Asian heavyweights. In the opening game against Bangladesh even though the middle order crumbled, they got a 47 run opening stand in the game which they failed to capitalise. In the second game once against Afghanistan openers got a solid 32 run opening stand but in the last game Rahmanullah Gurbaz got a brilliant half century as Afghanistan racked up a 114 run opening stand. What makes the tip even more interesting is the fact in two of the three games Afghanistan has had a better opening stand than their opponents. On the other hand, there have been a lot of changes in New Zealand top order which is probably why they have racked up an opening stand of 10, 67 and 12 which is far below the stats of Afghanistan top order which makes this a great opportunity to make some financial gains.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
Odi
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters
Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s top batter
Devon Conway has had a great start to the World Cup but his role would be even more predominant with the injury to Kane Williamson in the last game. In the three games so far, Conway has scored 152, 32 and 45 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was brilliant as Afghanistan beat the defending champions, Gurbaz scored a brilliant 80 off 57 before he was run out. In three games thus far, Gurbaz has scored 47, 21 and 80 and is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers
Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s top bowler
The main reason we have gone with Mitchell Santner is the fact the game would be played in Chennai which would assist spinners. Santner has had a great start two the World Cup as he has eight wickets in the first three game and is the leading wicket taker along with Matt Henry for New Zealand which makes him our top pick for the match.
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler
Rashid Khan seems to have found his form at the right moment for Afghanistan. He was instrumental against England as he ended up with 3/37 and has taken five wickets in the last two matches. Considering the game would be played in Chennai which should provide even more assistance for spin bowlers which makes Rashid Khan our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
- New Zealand to win @ 1.24 (PariMatch)
- Afghanistan to win @ 4.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch