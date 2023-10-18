NEW (New Zealand) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction NEW 81 % Chance of Winning AFG 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.246 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand and Afghanistan take centre stage in the 16th game of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 18 at 2:00 PM IST.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

New Zealand has been sensational in this tournament thus far, probably the only setback that they had thus far was in regards to Kane Williamson’s fitness as he fractured his finger in the most unluckiest fashion and is sidelined for an extended period. New Zealand have bagged three wins in three games thus far and are currently second, level on points with India who have a better NRR.

After a torrid start to the campaign, Afghanistan roared back as they beat the defending champions England in what was the match of the tournament thus far. It was the Afghanistan’s bowlers who stole the show as England failed to chase down 284 and eventually lost the game by 69 runs. As per our calculations, New Zealand are firm favourites to make four wins in four games in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 81%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 19%

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New Zealand vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

New Zealand played their last game in Chennai and struggled in the powerplay against Bangladesh. Now they take on Afghanistan who are more suited to Chennai wicket hence we might see New Zealand struggle in the first 10 overs once again. On the other hand, Afghanistan have done well in the first 10 overs scoring 50, 48 and 79 in the first three games thus far and have managed to outscore their opponent in two of the last three games thus far which makes us believe Afghanistan will score more than New Zealand in powerplay.

Rahmat Shah hasn't had a great tournament thus far and has failed to show up in all games thus far. So far this season, Shah has scored 18, 16 and 3 runs. Considering the fact Afghanistan take on in-form New Zealand on a wicket that hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the batsman, we believe Shah would struggle to score well at the venue.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership: Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically Chennai has favoured the team batting first, In 24 games, the team batting first has a 56% win record. In the last three games, twice the team bowling first has won the game, which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have made a stunning start in the World Cup, winning the first three games thus far. What's more encouraging for the Kewis is the manner in which they have beaten sides thus far. They remain one of the three teams in the competitions who have been perfect thus far.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

In the last game Afghanistan pulled off a stunning upset as they beat England by 69 runs. This result could do wonders for Afghanistan as they comprehensively lost the first two games in the competitions against Bangladesh and India.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Both teams went head to head in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup. On both occasions New Zealand registered a comfortable victory and are 2-0 in head to head games between the two sides in ODI cricket.

Head to Head:

New Zealand Win: 2

Afghanistan win: 0

Tied/NR: 0

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

Even though Afghanistan struggled to have a good opening partnership prior to the World Cup, things have turned around for the Asian heavyweights. In the opening game against Bangladesh even though the middle order crumbled, they got a 47 run opening stand in the game which they failed to capitalise. In the second game once against Afghanistan openers got a solid 32 run opening stand but in the last game Rahmanullah Gurbaz got a brilliant half century as Afghanistan racked up a 114 run opening stand. What makes the tip even more interesting is the fact in two of the three games Afghanistan has had a better opening stand than their opponents. On the other hand, there have been a lot of changes in New Zealand top order which is probably why they have racked up an opening stand of 10, 67 and 12 which is far below the stats of Afghanistan top order which makes this a great opportunity to make some financial gains.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Odi MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.21 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s top batter

Devon Conway has had a great start to the World Cup but his role would be even more predominant with the injury to Kane Williamson in the last game. In the three games so far, Conway has scored 152, 32 and 45 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was brilliant as Afghanistan beat the defending champions, Gurbaz scored a brilliant 80 off 57 before he was run out. In three games thus far, Gurbaz has scored 47, 21 and 80 and is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s top bowler

The main reason we have gone with Mitchell Santner is the fact the game would be played in Chennai which would assist spinners. Santner has had a great start two the World Cup as he has eight wickets in the first three game and is the leading wicket taker along with Matt Henry for New Zealand which makes him our top pick for the match.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Rashid Khan seems to have found his form at the right moment for Afghanistan. He was instrumental against England as he ended up with 3/37 and has taken five wickets in the last two matches. Considering the game would be played in Chennai which should provide even more assistance for spin bowlers which makes Rashid Khan our top pick for the upcoming game.