NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction NEW 45 % Chance of Winning PAK 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.076 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the 35th game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 04 at 10:30 PM IST.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

After a terrific start to the campaign, it seems the wheels have come off as New Zealand have lost each of the last three games. The last game against South Africa was the worst defeat for New Zealand in this tournament. South Africa scored a mammoth 357 and in reply, New Zealand batsmen stumbled to mere 167 as they lost the game by 190 runs. With eight points in seven games, New Zealand are currently fourth on the table.

After a steady start to the tournament, Pakistan lost four games on the bounce and were on the blink of elimination. They managed to turn things around as Pakistan bagged a thumping victory against Bangladesh in the last game which gave them hope to qualify for the semis this term. As per our calculations, New Zealand are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 45%

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 55%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even with all the struggles in the recent games, it's hard to see New Zealand deviate from their aggressive approach. So far in this tournament, New Zealand have hit 58 sixes and are third on the table in regards to most sixes in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan have only managed to hit 41 sixes. What's more enticing is the fact New Zealand has been pretty consistent with their approach throughout the tournament which makes us believe New Zealand would hit more sixes in the game.

One of the main reasons for New Zealand's struggles in the last four games is down to not utilising the powerplay. New Zealand have struggled to score well in the first ten overs and have lost early wickets which stops them from accelerating even further. Only once in the last five games have they managed to cross the 50 runs mark and in the last four of the five games they have been outscored by their opponents. We believe Pakistan would score more than New Zealand in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The wicket in Bangalore is a nightmare for bowlers as it is one of the smallest grounds in India. In the last four games, the team batting first has won the game on three occasions which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue as it's always tough to chase a big score regardless how the wickets behave.

Weather Report

With 68% chances of rain, we believe climate would impact the game which could result in a shorter game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s form has taken a nosedive as after a great start to the tournament, New Zealand has lost three games on the bounce and need a win in the remaining two games to make the semis this term.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Babar Azam Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mohammad Wasim All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a good start to the tournament as they won the first two games. Pakistan surrendered their winning start and lost four games on the bounce. They managed to stop the rut in the last game as Pakistan beat Bangladesh with seven wickets to spare.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head to Head

Historically Pakistan have an upper hand in this fixture, In 115 matches, Pakistan are 60-51. In the World Cup, it has been a one way traffic as Pakistan are 7-2 against New Zealand. Both sides went head to head earlier in a five game bilateral series, Pakistan won the series 4-1.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 51

Pakistan: 60

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand’s form seems to have taken a nosedive after three back to back defeats against teams who are directly competing for the top four spots. New Zealand and Pakistan square off in a potential four pointer as it seems to be a must win fixture for both sides this term. One one hand New Zealand are on a rut after a great start to the campaign and on the other hand, even though Pakistan are yet to beat a top side in the tournament but their performances have improved in the last few games. One of the key differences between the two sides has been the form of opening batsmen. Devon Conway struggled to make a mark after his opening day heroics and Will Young has also failed to make a mark in this tournament. In the last five games, New Zealand has managed an opening stand of 12, 30, 9, 61 and 8 and in each of the last three fixtures they have conceded a bigger opening stand. Pakistan has managed two 100 runs and a 50 run opening partnership in the last four games which makes us believe Pakistan would have a bigger opening stand than New Zealand in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Odi M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.076 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Team Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batter

New Zealand had a shocking batting display in the last game against South Africa. But that doesn’t change the fact Rachin Ravindra has been a revelation for New Zealand in this tournament. With 415 runs, Ravindra is the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abdullah Shafique to be Pakistan’s top batter

Even though Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan but Abdullah Shafique has been the key figure in the last few games and his form cannot be disregarded. Shafique has scored three half centuries in the last four games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Team Bowlers

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s top bowler

After a slow start to the tournament, Trent Boult seems to have peaked at the right time for New Zealand. He has been one of the most economical bowlers for New Zealand and has taken nine wickets in the last five matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Shaheen Afridi is the reason why Pakistan are still in the hunt for a top four finish. Afridi has been sensational in this tournament as he remains the only bowler who has taken a wicket in every World Cup game since he made the debut. With 16 wickets, Afridi is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.