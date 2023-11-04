NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction

NEW

45%

Chance of Winning

PAK

55%

Parimatch

1.96
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

2.05
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

2.076
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Odi

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the 35th game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 04 at 10:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 415 runs, Rachin Ravindra is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this tournament.
  • With 16 wickets, Shaheen Afridi is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in the World Cup.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

After a terrific start to the campaign, it seems the wheels have come off as New Zealand have lost each of the last three games. The last game against South Africa was the worst defeat for New Zealand in this tournament. South Africa scored a mammoth 357 and in reply, New Zealand batsmen stumbled to mere 167 as they lost the game by 190 runs. With eight points in seven games, New Zealand are currently fourth on the table.

After a steady start to the tournament, Pakistan lost four games on the bounce and were on the blink of elimination. They managed to turn things around as Pakistan bagged a thumping victory against Bangladesh in the last game which gave them hope to qualify for the semis this term. As per our calculations, New Zealand are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

  • New Zealand’s chances of winning - 45%
  • Pakistan’s chances of winning - 55%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even with all the struggles in the recent games, it's hard to see New Zealand deviate from their aggressive approach. So far in this tournament, New Zealand have hit 58 sixes and are third on the table in regards to most sixes in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan have only managed to hit 41 sixes. What's more enticing is the fact New Zealand has been pretty consistent with their approach throughout the tournament which makes us believe New Zealand would hit more sixes in the game.

One of the main reasons for New Zealand's struggles in the last four games is down to not utilising the powerplay. New Zealand have struggled to score well in the first ten overs and have lost early wickets which stops them from accelerating even further. Only once in the last five games have they managed to cross the 50 runs mark and in the last four of the five games they have been outscored by their opponents. We believe Pakistan would score more than New Zealand in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 31.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 30.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The wicket in Bangalore is a nightmare for bowlers as it is one of the smallest grounds in India. In the last four games, the team batting first has won the game on three occasions which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue as it's always tough to chase a big score regardless how the wickets behave.

Weather Report

With 68% chances of rain, we believe climate would impact the game which could result in a shorter game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

Batter

Tom Latham

Batter

Daryl Mitchell

Batter

Devon Conway

Wicket-keeper

Mark Chapman

All-rounder

Glenn Phillips

All-rounder

Mitch Santner

All-rounder

Jimmy Neesham

All-rounder

Lockie Ferguson

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s form has taken a nosedive as after a great start to the tournament, New Zealand has lost three games on the bounce and need a win in the remaining two games to make the semis this term.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique

Batter

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Babar Azam

Batter

Salman Ali Agha

Batter

Mohammad Rizwan

Wicket-keeper

Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounder

Saud Shakeel

Batter

Mohammad Nawaz

All-rounder

Mohammad Wasim

All-rounder

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi

Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a good start to the tournament as they won the first two games. Pakistan surrendered their winning start and lost four games on the bounce. They managed to stop the rut in the last game as Pakistan beat Bangladesh with seven wickets to spare.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head to Head

Historically Pakistan have an upper hand in this fixture, In 115 matches, Pakistan are 60-51. In the World Cup, it has been a one way traffic as Pakistan are 7-2 against New Zealand. Both sides went head to head earlier in a five game bilateral series, Pakistan won the series 4-1.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 51

Pakistan: 60

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand’s form seems to have taken a nosedive after three back to back defeats against teams who are directly competing for the top four spots. New Zealand and Pakistan square off in a potential four pointer as it seems to be a must win fixture for both sides this term. One one hand New Zealand are on a rut after a great start to the campaign and on the other hand, even though Pakistan are yet to beat a top side in the tournament but their performances have improved in the last few games. One of the key differences between the two sides has been the form of opening batsmen. Devon Conway struggled to make a mark after his opening day heroics and Will Young has also failed to make a mark in this tournament. In the last five games, New Zealand has managed an opening stand of 12, 30, 9, 61 and 8 and in each of the last three fixtures they have conceded a bigger opening stand. Pakistan has managed two 100 runs and a 50 run opening partnership in the last four games which makes us believe Pakistan would have a bigger opening stand than New Zealand in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Odi

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Icon

New Zealand

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85
Bet Now!
Icon

Pakistan

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

2.05
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.076
Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Team Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batter

New Zealand had a shocking batting display in the last game against South Africa. But that doesn’t change the fact Rachin Ravindra has been a revelation for New Zealand in this tournament. With 415 runs, Ravindra is the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abdullah Shafique to be Pakistan’s top batter

Even though Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan but Abdullah Shafique has been the key figure in the last few games and his form cannot be disregarded. Shafique has scored three half centuries in the last four games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Team Bowlers

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s top bowler

After a slow start to the tournament, Trent Boult seems to have peaked at the right time for New Zealand. He has been one of the most economical bowlers for New Zealand and has taken nine wickets in the last five matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Shaheen Afridi is the reason why Pakistan are still in the hunt for a top four finish. Afridi has been sensational in this tournament as he remains the only bowler who has taken a wicket in every World Cup game since he made the debut. With 16 wickets, Afridi is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Pakistan

Pakistan have edged New Zealand in ODI cricket. Both teams have gone head to head 115 times in the past, Pakistan has a win percentage of 52%. Pakistan has dominated New Zealand in the World Cups as they are 7-2. Looking at the odds, it seems the bookmakers are sitting on the edge on this one. We believe Pakistan would register a narrow win in the upcoming game.
  • New Zealand to win @ 1.85 (PariMatch)
  • Pakistan to win @ 1.96 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!