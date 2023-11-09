NEW (New Zealand) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction NEW 81 % Chance of Winning SRI 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.246 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand takes on Sri Lanka in the 41st game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 09 at 2:00 PM IST.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

New Zealand had a great start to the tournament as they won the first four games and seemed destined to make the knockouts this term. Since then, New Zealand’s form has taken a nosedive, they have lost four games on the bounce and are in danger of missing the knockouts. New Zealand are level on points with Pakistan and occupy the fourth spot on the table as they have a better NRR.

Sri Lanka headed into this tournament as underdogs and lacked quality to compete at the top level. Even though Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the competition, they need a win if they aspire to compete in the 2025 Champions trophy. Sri Lanka have lost three games on the bounce which makes this a compelling fixture for both sides. As per our calculations, New Zealand are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 81%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 19%

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sri Lanka has failed to utilise powerplay throughout the tournament. Apart from their 125 runs opening stands against Australia, Sri Lanka openers have failed to make a mark in this tournament. In the last five games, Sri Lanka has managed an opening stand of 125, 18, 9, 22 and 0 averaging 25.71 runs. In two of the last three games, Sri Lanka has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe New Zealand would have a bigger opening stand than Sri Lanka in the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis had a great start to the World Cup as he scored a century and a half century in the first two games. Since then Mendis has failed to make a mark as he has scored 9, 11, 11, 39 and 1 averaging 14.2 runs in the last five games. Against a quality bowling attack of New Zealand, we believe Mendis would struggle to score well and will score under in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Bangalore has hosted 29 ODI games thus far, the team bowling first has had an edge in this venue. With showers expected to impact the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe weather would play a major role in this game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Williamson Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Tim Southee All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are on a rut heading into this game as they have suffered defeats in each of the last four games. With eight points in eight games, New Zealand are fourth on the table, four points off Australia who are fourth on the table.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Angelo Matthews, Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Angelo Matthews Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Angelo Matthews All-rounder

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have been battered in the last three games as they have lost against Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh. With four points, Sri Lanka are currently eighth on the table.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

New Zealand have edged Sri Lanka in head to head games in ODI cricket 51-41. In the World Cups, Sri Lanka hold a slight edge in this fixture (6-5). Both sides went head to head in a Bilateral series earlier this year, New Zealand won the series 2-0.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 51

Sri Lanka: 41

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

New Zealand to score more sixes than Sri Lanka

New Zealand and Sri Lanka head into this final round of fixtures with both sides desperate for a win for different reasons. On one hand New Zealand need to win to make the knockouts in this tournament and on the other hand Sri Lanka needs a win to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka batsmen have had a torrid run of games heading into this game and have struggled to score well in the last few games. In the last five games, Sri Lanka has managed to hit 1, 3, 3, 2 and 0 sixes averaging 1.8 sixes a game. Even though New Zealand have lost the last four games, they have managed to hit 6, 11, 7, 12 and 4 sixes in the last five matches averaging eight sixes a game which is very favourable if you compare it with Sri Lanka’s average. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact Sri Lanka has conceded more sixes in four of the last five games. On paper New Zealand has much more firepower than Sri Lanka which makes us believe New Zealand would score more sixes than Sri Lanka in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batter

Rachin Ravindra has had a spectacular debut in the World Cup. Even though New Zealand haven’t played great in the last few games, Ravindra has managed to score two centuries and one half centuries in the last four games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Sadeera Samarawickrama has been sensational in this tournament as he averages 62 so far in the World Cup. Samarawickrama has been the most consistent batsmen for Sri Lanka in this tournament and with 372 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Mitchell Santner has had an underwhelming performance in the last two games but that doesn’t change the fact, Santner has had a wonderful tournament thus far and has been the standout performer so far. With 14 wickets, Santner is the leading wicket taker for New Zealand in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Even though Sri Lanka have had an underwhelming tournament, Dilshan Madushanka has been the star of the show as he has had an exceptional tournament thus far. With 21 wickets, Madushanka is the leading wicket taker in the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.