Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Prediction PAK 74 % Chance of Winning AFG 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and Afghanistan take centre stage in the 22nd game of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 23 at 2:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Pakistan had a great start to the World Cup as they registered comfortable victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. They got battered by India in the next game as they were bowled out for 191. In the last game against Australia, Pakistan conceded 365 runs as they eventually lost the game by 62 runs.

After losing the first two games in the competitions, Afghanistan roared back as they beat the defending champions England in what was one of the shocks of the tournament. In the last game, Afghanistan paid the price for dropped catches as New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs.

As per our calculations, Pakistan are firm favourites to return back to winning ways and register their third win in this tournament.

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 74%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 26%

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Pakistan vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Pakistan had a 134 run opening stand, Pakistan have failed to showcase consistency in the top order. In the four games thus far, Pakistan have managed an opening stand of 15, 16, 23 and 134 and have conceded a bigger opening stand in three of the four games thus far. On the other hand, even though Afghanistan has failed to convert starts into wins, Afghanistan openers have done well thus far scoring 47, 32, 114 and 27 which makes us believe Afghanistan would have a better opening partnership than Pakistan in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam has struggled in the World Cup. Even though Azam scored a half century against India at no point he looked comfortable in the game which showcased his struggles in the tournament. In the four games, Azam has scored 5, 10, 50 and 18 and considering the fact the next game would be played in Chennai against a very formidable spin attack, we believe Babar Azam would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically Chennai has favoured the team batting first, In 26 games, the team batting first has a 58% win record. In the last game, New Zealand scored 288 runs and eventually won the game by 149 runs. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Nawaz Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Usama Mir All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a great start to the tournament as they beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first two matches. In the last two games, Pakistan got hammered by India and Australia and with four points in four games, Pakistan are currently sixth on the table.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan had an under-whelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games against Bangladesh and India. Afghanistan have one win in four games and are currently ninth on the table.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Pakistan have dominated this fixture in the past. Both teams have squared off seven times in ODI cricket and Pakistan have edged Afghanistan 7-0. The last game was played in Asia Cup, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 59 runs.

Head to Head:

Pakistan Win: 7

Afghanistan win: 0

Tied/NR: 0

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to score more than Pakistan in powerplay

One of the main reasons why Pakistan has struggled in the last few games is the fact they have failed to capitalise in the powerplay especially on wickets which are tailor made for the batsmen. In the four games thus far, Pakistan has managed to score 43, 48, 49 and 59 in powerplay averaging 49.75 which is pretty low considering Pakistan has played on flat wickets in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. In four games, Pakistan have conceded 47, 58, 79 and 82 averaging 66.5 which is staggering. On the other hand, Afghanistan has been better than Pakistan when it comes to utilising the first 10 overs, in two of the four matches, Afghanistan has managed to score over fifty runs. In four games, Afghanistan has scored 50, 48, 79 and 28 averaging 51.25 runs in powerplay. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the last four games, Pakistan has conceded more runs in the first ten overs. We believe this would be a great opportunity to make some quick financial returns as Afghanistan would outscore Pakistan in powerplay.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Odi MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.665 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has continued his great form into the World Cup and has been sensational thus far. So far Rizwan has scored 68, 131*, 49 and 46 averaging 98 runs thus far. With Babar Azam struggling in the tournament, Rizwan would be key for Pakistan in the remaining fixture which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been brilliant in what has been a sub-par batting display from Afghanistan so far. In the four games, Gurbaz has scored 47, 21, 80 and 11 and with 159 runs is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Haris Rauf was expensive in the first spell against Australia but recovered well and ended up with three wickets in the game. Regardless of how the pitch behaves, Rauf has found the way to get breakthroughs especially in the middle overs and at the death. In four games, Rauf has taken eight wickets and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Pakistan which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Rashid Khan was unlucky in the last game against New Zealand as there were four dropped catches and one missed stumping in his over as Rashid ended up with 1/43 and on another day could have ended up with a five wicket howl. Considering the fact the next game is at the same venue where spinners are expected to do well, Rashid Khan is our top pick for the upcoming game.