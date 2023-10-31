Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction PAK 78 % Chance of Winning BANG 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.315 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and Bangladesh take centre stage in the 31st game of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 31 at 2:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Pakistan looked devastated after they lost a close game against South Africa. Pakistan managed to post up 270 runs on the scoreboard. South Africa got off to a good start as they were 121/3 but lost their way as South Africa lost four wickets for 25 runs. Pakistan fell short as South Africa won the game with one wicket to spare. Pakistan have lost four games in a row and need to win the remaining games if they aspire to make the playoffs.

Bangladesh has been a disappointment in the World Cup as they failed to show up in this tournament thus far. After a solid win in the opening game against Afghanistan, Bangladesh have lost five games in the row and with two points in six games, Bangladesh have been knocked out of the competition. As per our calculations, Pakistan are clear favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 78%

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 22%

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Bangladesh lack fire power which is one of the key reasons why they have struggled in this tournament. In the six games thus far, Bangladesh averages 4.5 sixes a game. Even though Pakistan hasn’t been that great when it comes to scoring sixes, they average 5.33 sixes and have more than enough firepower to outscore Bangladesh in the upcoming fixture. We believe Pakistan would score more sixes than Bangladesh in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto had a good start to the tournament as he scored 59 in the opening game but since then his form has been a cause of concern for Bangladesh. In the six games, Shanto has scored 59, 0, 7, 8, 0 and 9 averaging 13.83 runs in the tournament. In the last five games, Shanto has single digit scores which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically Eden Gardens has favoured the team batting first, In 32 games, the team batting first has a win percentage of 60%. In the last five games, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Nawaz Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Usama Mir All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a great start to the tournament as they beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first two matches. Pakistan have lost four games on the bounce and need maximum points in the last three games to stay in contention for playoffs this term.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have had a torrid campaign thus far as they have lost five games on the bounce. With two points in six games, Bangladesh have been knocked out of the competitions.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Pakistan have edged Bangladesh in this fixture 33-5 in ODI cricket. In the World Cup both sides have squared off twice and have shared the spoils. The last game was played in Asia Cup, Pakistan beat Bangladesh with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Pakistan Win: 33

Bangladesh win: 5

Tied/NR: 0

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Pakistan to score more than Bangladesh in powerplay

Pakistan and Bangladesh head into this fixture in similar form. On one hand we have Pakistan who have lost four games on the bounce. On the other hand, Bangladesh have lost five games in a row and have struggled to compete in this tournament which has been a let down for the fans. Bangladesh has lacked fire power which has been one of the key reasons why they have struggled in the powerplay. In six games, Bangladesh has managed to score 44, 57, 46, 93, 35 and 39 averaging 52.33. The average looks overhyped as they scored 93 runs in powerplay against India but failed to make that count as Bangladesh was bowled out for 256. In each of the last two fixtures, Bangladesh has conceded more runs than they have scored in the first ten overs. On the other hand, even though Pakistan has lost the last four games, they have managed to score well in those games. In each of the last three games, Pakistan has managed to cross the 50 run mark and averages 52.16 in powerplay. We believe Pakistan would score more than Bangladesh in the powerplay and you should take this opportunity to make some great financial gains.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Odi Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.585 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Team Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batter

Babar Azam has managed to find his form scoring three half centuries in the last four games after what was a disappointing start for the Pakistan skipper. For Pakistan to have any chance of making the knockouts, Azam would need to convert his starts into big scores which we believe he would achieve against an ordinary Bangladesh bowling attack which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mahmudullah Riyad to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Mahmudullah Riyad has been the shining light in what has been a torrid campaign for Bangladesh batsmen thus far. In four games, Riyad has scored 41, 46, 111 and 20 and with 218 runs, Riyad is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Shaheen Afridi has been class apart for Pakistan and the only reason why they are still in contention to make the knockouts in the World Cup. Afridi has been the most consistent bowler for Pakistan and with 13 wickets, Afridi is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

With eight wickets, Shoriful Islam is the top wicket taker for Bangladesh in this tournament. Islam had a solid outing in the last game against Netherlands at Eden Gardens where he ended up with 2/51.Considering the fact the upcoming game would be played at the same venue we believe Islam would have a great game once again which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.