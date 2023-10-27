PAK (Pakistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction PAK 34 % Chance of Winning SA 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.538 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on South Africa in the 26th game of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 27 at 2:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan head into this fixture in desperate need of points if they aspire to make the playoffs in the World Cup. After two consecutive wins in the first two games, Pakistan’s form has taken a nosedive as they registered three defeats on the bounce. In the last game they got battered as Afghanistan beat them with eight wickets to spare. With four points in five games, Pakistan are currently fifth on the table.

South Africa have been sublime throughout the tournament. Even though they got battered by Netherlands in what was one of the shocks of the season, South Africa has four wins in five games and are currently second on the table. In all four wins, South Africa has managed to roll over and outclass their opponents. As per our calculations, South Africa are clear favourites to register their fifth win in the tournament.

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 34%

South Africa’s chances of winning - 66%

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Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South Africa has been able to dominate the games thus far due to the fact they have just so much firepower in the locker. With 59 sixes, South Africa has scored the most sixes in the tournament. What's more enticing is the fact South Africa have hit more sixes than their opponents in each of the last four games which makes us believe South Africa would hit more sixes than Pakistan in the upcoming game.

Pakistan have struggled to score well in powerplay in this tournament. In the five games Pakistan has scored 43, 48, 49, 59 and 56 averaging 51 runs and have conceded 65.2 runs in those games. In each of the five games Pakistan has conceded more runs in the powerplay which makes us believe South Africa would outscore Pakistan in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically Chennai has favoured the team batting first, In 27 games, the team batting first has a 58% win record. Even though Afghanistan beat Pakistan as they chased down 282 in the last game, both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Nawaz Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a steady start to the tournament as they beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first two games. Since then Pakistan has lost three games on the bounce and with four points are currently fifth on the table.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have been great thus far as they have battered teams like Australia, England and South Africa and have looked class apart thus far. With four wins in five games, South Africa are second on the table.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa has edged Pakistan in ODI cricket 51-30 in 82 games between the two heavyweights. In the World Cups, even though South Africa has edged Pakistan 3-2, Pakistan has won the last two games between the two sides.

Head to Head:

Pakistan Win: 30

South Africa win: 51

Tied/NR: 1

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa head into this fixture at opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of form. On one hand Pakistan head into this fixture with three loses on the bounce, on another hand you have South Africa with four wins in five games and are on a brink to make the semis this term. Even with all the domination, South Africa has struggled to get a good opening stand in this tournament. In five matches, South Africa has managed an opening stand of 10, 108, 36, 4 and 33. There have been question marks on the form of Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks which is why they just haven’t got a consistent batsman to partner Quinton de Kock at the top. On the other hand, Pakistan openers have managed a century and a half century opening stand in the last two games which makes us believe Pakistan would have a better opening stand than South Africa in the upcoming encounter.

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Pakistan vs South Africa Top Team Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batter

Babar Azam headed into this tournament as the main man for Pakistan but failed to meet the expectations as he faltered in the first two games which Pakistan won. In the last three games, it seems as if Azam has picked up his form as he has two half centuries in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

Quinton de Kock has been exceptional in this tournament and has been playing his best cricket in this campaign. In five matches, de Kock has three centuries which is the most number of centuries by an individual in this World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Team Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Pakistan bowlers struggled to get going in the last game against Afghanistan at the same venue. One of the key reasons for their struggles was the lack of spin options which is decisive on this wicket. Regardless, Shaheen Afridi did his job and was one of two bowlers who bagged wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has been outstanding for South Africa thus far, he seems to find additional bounce on wickets especially in the powerplay which has resulted in important wickets in all games so far. Jansen has taken two wickets in each of the first five games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.