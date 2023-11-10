SA (South Africa) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SA 79 % Chance of Winning AFG 21 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.326 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa takes on Afghanistan in the 42nd game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 10 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

South Africa head into this final game with not much to play for as they are guaranteed a second or third place on the table which probably means they would take on Australia in the semis in this tournament. South Africa have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they lost twice in eight games and would want to end their group campaign on the high.The only downside to their campaign thus far is they failure to chase in this tournament.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has everything to play for as they need a win to stay in contention to make the knockouts this term. Afghanistan head into this fixture after a sole crushing defeat against Australia. Afghanistan failed to close the game as Australia won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, South Africa are firm favourites to end the group campaign with a win.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 79%

Afghanistan’s chances of winning - 21%

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South Africa vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South Africa has struggled to manage a good opening partnership in this tournament. In the last five games, South Africa has managed an opening stand of 4, 33, 34, 38 and 6 averaging 23 runs thus far. On the other hand, Afghanistan have two 100 runs opening stands in the last five games and averages 56 runs in those fixtures which makes us believe Afghanistan would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Temba Bavuma has been struggling in this tournament and has failed to show up so far in the World Cup. Bavuma’s performance has not been highlighted as South Africa has done well in the batting department thus far but things could turn around and eventually the South African skipper would have to improve if he aspires to keep his spot in the team. We believe Bavuma would struggle against a quality spin attack and would score low once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 34.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically, Ahmedabad has favoured the team batting first. Ahmedabad has hosted three games in this tournament and twice the team bowling first has won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

All eyes would be on the semi finals game against Australia as South Africa are already through to the semis. With six wins in eight games, South Africa have already secured a top three finish in this tournament.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Riaz Hassan Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Azmatullah Omarzai Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan threw the game away against Australia as they failed to close out the game after Australia were 91/7. Afghanistan have been great in the second half of the campaign as they have won four of the last six games and still have a chance to make the semis this term.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Head to Head

South Africa and Afghanistan have squared off only once prior to this game, Afghanistan was bowled out for 125 as South Africa managed to chase down the total and win the game with nine wickets to spare.

Head to Head

South Africa: 1

Afghanistan: 0

South Africa vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

South Africa to hit more sixes than Afghanistan

Afghanistan has had a phenomenal tournament thus far, no one expected Afghanistan to stay in contention to make the semis heading into the final fixture. On the other hand it seems South Africa has managed to change the script and from chokers they have turned into one of the most dynamic teams in this tournament. Even though South Africa lost a couple of games in the group stage, when South Africa bat first they seem to be a must watch for the neutrals as they have enough firepower to dismantle any bowling attack in the world. South Africa failed to hit a single six in the last game against India as they were bowled out for 83. With 82 sixes, South Africa has hit the most sixes in this tournament and only twice in eight games they have managed to concede more sixes. On the other hand, Afghanistan has hit 36 sixes in this tournament that less than half of what South Africa has scored and only once is last five games have they managed to score more sixes than their opponents which makes us believe South Africa would score more sixes than Afghanistan and you should use this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Odi Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.26 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.5 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

It's hard to look past Quinton de Kock as he has been sensational for South Africa in this tournament. De Kock remains the only batsmen who has scored four centuries in this tournament and with 550 runs is the leading run scorer in the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be Afghanistan’s top batter

This has been one hell of a debut for Rachin Ravindra in this tournament. One can make a valid argument that this is the best debut we have seen at the World Cup. Ravindra has two centuries and two half centuries in six games and with 406 runs is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen had an awful game against India as he conceded 94 runs in the game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the World Cup and with 17 wickets, Jansen is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Rashid Khan did not set the stage on fire in the World Cup but has been the biggest threat for Afghanistan in this tournament. Afghanistan would be counting on Rashid to lead the way in this penultimate game. With nine wickets, Rashid is the leading wicket taker for Afghanistan which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.