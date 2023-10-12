SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction AUS 60 % Chance of Winning SA 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.725 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa take on Australia in the tenth game of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 12 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Australia Chance of Winning

Australia have had an underwhelming ODI campaign this year as they have lost seven of the 12 games in 2023. Australia got outplayed in the opening game against India as their batting collapsed with 198 runs on the scoreboard and eventually lost the game by six wickets.

South Africa put on a show for the Delhi crowd in the opening game as Quinton de Kock, Rassi van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored centuries, South Africa posted a mammoth score of 428 and eventually won the game by 102 runs. As per our calculations, Australia are firm favourites to register their first win in the tournament.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 40%

Australia’s chances of winning - 60%

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South Africa vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

On paper South Africa has far more firepower than Australia but most of their firepower is in middle order which is probably why they have struggled to do well in powerplay overs. In the last five matches, South Africa has managed to score 48, 34, 44, 64 and 84 averaging 54.8 runs which looks pretty decent. But what makes us go with this tip is the fact in each of the last five matches they have conceded more runs in the powerplay which is why we believe Australia would outscore South Africa in the first 10 overs.

Alex Carey’s struggles have continued in the opening game as he got out for 0 against India. In the last ten matches, Carey has averaged mere 20.99 which is pretty low considering he bats down the order. In the last five matches Carey has scored 0, 11, 14, 2 and 99. We believe Carey would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

In the four matches played at the venue, the win percentage for teams batting and bowling first has been even. Dew could have an impact on the game hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa started off with a statement win against Sri Lanka as they posted 428 runs. Prior to the World Cup they beat Australia 3-2 in a five game series at home.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s form has been in slump as they lost back to back series against South Africa and India prior to the World Cup. Their underwhelming performances carried on in the World Cup as they were comprehensively beaten by India in the opening fixture.

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head

South Africa are one of the very few teams who have edged Australia in head to head games in ODI cricket. In 108 games, South Africa have a winning record of 54-50. In the last bilateral series, Australia took a 2-0 lead but were pegged back as South Africa won the series 3-2.

Head to Head:

South Africa Win: 54

Australia win: 50

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

South Africa to score more sixes than Australia

The way the first round of fixtures were played out it looks like South Africa are in a better place than Australia heading into this fixture. South Africa exploded against Sri Lanka and it's hard to bet against them in the upcoming game. Prior to the World Cup both sides went head to head in a five game bilateral series and South Africa managed to score more sixes in four of the five matches. In the last five matches, South Africa has managed to score 14, 14, 20, 7 and 12 averaging 13.4 sixes a game and have conceded 10.2 sixes a game. On the other hand, Australia have scored 2, 9, 6, 8 and 11 averaging 7.2 sixes a game. Considering the fact Australia has conceded more sixes in four of the last five games we believe South Africa would score more sixes than Australia in the upcoming game.

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South Africa vs Australia Top Team Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s top batter

Rassie van der Dussen was one of the three centurions for South Africa in the last game. The main reason for us to back him over the likes of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram is the fact he is better accustomed to spin and has a century and a half century in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Australia’s top batter

It almost feels as if Manus Labuschagne is playing as if he has something to prove as he was initially dropped from the World Cup squad. Since then Labuschagne has been among runs in each of the last five matches scoring 44, 39, 27, 72 and 27 and averages 49.10 in 2023 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has been outstanding for South Africa and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side this year. Jansen took two key wickets in the powerplay which sealed the game for South Africa. He remains the leading wicket taker for South Africa in this calendar year which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler

Australia had a disappointing outing against India but Mitchell Starc was lethal against India in the powerplay as was unlucky to have only bagged one wicket in initial overs. Stark remains one of the key figures for Australia in this World Cup and we believe he will step up in this crucial four pointer game against South Africa which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.